Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty to Participating in a Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Report Annapolis
 2 days ago

Victor Davis, age 41, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty on May 4, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and posses with the intent to distribute cocaine base (crack cocaine). As part of his plea agreement, Davis admitted that during his participation in the conspiracy the members of the drug conspiracy distributed between 28 grams and 112 grams of crack cocaine.

The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.

According to his guilty plea, from December 2019 through September 29, 2020, Davis conspired with at least two others to distribute crack cocaine in the area of the 2600 block of Greenmount Avenue and the 400 block of East Lorraine Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland, where Davis’s drug trafficking organization (DTO) operated a “drug shop.” Members of the DTO, including Davis, conducted multiple hand-to-hand sales of drugs to confidential informants.

Davis admitted that he sold crack cocaine to confidential informants on four different occasions. For example, on January 30, 2020, Davis sold two clear bags of crack cocaine to a confidential informant in exchange for $300. In February 2020, a witness observed Davis in a home in the 400 block of East Lorraine Avenue preparing crack cocaine for street-level distribution and discussed future purchases of narcotics. The witness also saw several guns in the home. Davis admitted that the firearms were used to protect the DTO business and, therefore, were possessed in furtherance of the drug conspiracy.

As detailed in the plea agreement, Davis sold a confidential informant two bags of crack cocaine base $600 on February 26, 2020 and again March 4, 2020. On March 18, 2020, the confidential informant purchased four bags of crack cocaine from Davis for $650 and discussed a potential firearm transaction. Davis told the confidential informant that he possessed a “joint,” which is a slang term for a firearm.

As detailed in the plea agreement, Davis agrees that it is reasonably foreseeable to him that the members of the drug conspiracy distributed between 28 grams and 112 grams of crack cocaine.

Davis and the government agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Davis will be sentenced to five years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake has not set a date for sentencing.

