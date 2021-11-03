CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organizing Your Home Library? These Affordable Bookshelves Will Liven Up Any Room

By Latifah Muhammad
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago

Lots of people have been reading more since the pandemic started, which means you might need a place to store all of your new books . For readers who still enjoy the feeling of curling up in a chair and cracking open a good book, we rounded up a selection of affordable bookshelves and book cases that will liven up any room. Regardless if you have a home library or no designated reading space, keeping your books and other items in one place is a small but important step in getting organized.

Below, find a list of easy-to-assemble, durable bookshelves that can be placed in your home office, bedroom, living room, hallway, and more spaces. The options listed include wood and metal designs under $200. For literary recommendations to go with your new bookshelf, check out our picks for best celebrity memoirs , 10 books for first-time filmmakers , and best books for TV writers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gg4ak_0ZcdvEqG00

Ironck 4-Tier Bookshelf


Buy:
Amazon

$89.99



Buy it

If you want an easy-to-assemble and multifunctional option for a solid price, this Ironck 4-tier Bookshelf is well worth it. It holds up to 50 pounds, and can double as a shelf for your plants, photos; or a storage organizer for your living room, bedroom, corridor, or office. The wood grain and metal bookshelf has adjustable footpads to keep it stable, and to protect your floors from scratches. Although the shelf is pretty steady on its own, it comes with a wall anchor to further prevent tipping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFRQs_0ZcdvEqG00

Superjare 9-Shelf Tree Bookshelf


Buy:
Amazon

$69.99



Buy it

If you need a space saver, try this tree bookshelf from Superjare. It has nine shelves, each of which can hold up to five books. You can also use it to store Blu-rays, DVDs, CDS, magazines, and more. The compact bookshelf comes in three shades of wood: walnut, rustic, and cherry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpsEu_0ZcdvEqG00

Andover Mills Morrell Bookcase


Buy:
Wayfair


$139.99

$119.99



Buy it

Two-tier bookshelves are also great in smaller spaces, plus there’s storage room on the top. This Andover Mills bookcase is made from manufactured wood, measures 29.92” x 36.93” x 11.69,” and weighs 47.5 pounds. It features a thick interior shelf that can be adjusted to accommodate larger items like dictionaries, encyclopedias, and objects that you want to display. Besides the white wood version pictured above, this bookshelf is also available in Royal Oak and Vogue Cherry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuLJb_0ZcdvEqG00

Nathan James Theo 73′ Matte Black 5-Shelf Ladder Bookcase


Buy:
Home Depot



$138.78



Buy it

This elegant shelf will look great in the living room or home office. The open-shelving, durable metal frame, and oak-laminate reclaimed woods will add a vintage vibe to the room. It’s easy to put together (and wall mountable), and each shelf holds up to 50 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0olaWF_0ZcdvEqG00

Sunon 5-Tier Free-Standing Wood Bookshelf


Buy:
Amazon

$89.99



Buy it

For shoppers who enjoy an art deco look, the Sunon 5-tier Free-Standing Wood Bookshelf might just be the one for you. Available in rustic brown or white, the S-shaped bookshelf is a practical and sturdy storage option, that’s also an eye-catching decorative piece. The bookshelf comes equipped with a tilting prevention device to keep it tightly fixed on the wall, and you shouldn’t have trouble putting it together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljEg6_0ZcdvEqG00

Sauder Select Collection 5-Shelf Bookcase


Buy:
Amazon

$137.79



Buy it

Available in six different colors, this 5-shelf bookcase from the Sauder Select Collection is perfect for storing books, magazines, candles, and collectibles (such as action figures ) that you want on display. With three adjustable shelves to make your storage options more flexible, this sturdy 69” bookshelf will look great in a living room, bedroom, den, or office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGK8v_0ZcdvEqG00

Walker Edison Walnut/Black Metal 3-Shelf Etagere Bookcase


Buy:
Home Depot


$191.11

$169



Buy it

Walker Edition’s etagere bookcase has three shelves, stands 26” tall and 60” wide. Apart from being a great space saver for your books and more, the bookcase is made from durable engineered wood with sturdy metal framing. The long shelves provide you with ample storage options, and a stylish design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10L94E_0ZcdvEqG00

Anton Round 2-Tier Wood & Metal Shelf


Buy:
West Elm


$130

$104



Buy it

The Anton Round 2-Tier Wood & Metal Shelf is another space-saving statement piece. It’s versatile enough to store a few books, photos, media; and can also be used as a shelf for your bathroom, office, or hallway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430QjJ_0ZcdvEqG00

Casual Home 3-Shelf Esspresso Bookcase


Buy:
Home Depot

$69.99



Buy it

Simple, stylish, and affordable. This 38” foldable etagere bookcase doesn’t require assembly. It has three shelves, and is ideal for books, photos, knickknacks, and personal treasures. Crafted from solid wood, the shelves feature a sleek natural finish to complement any decor style. You can even stack two units together for more shelving.

