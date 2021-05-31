Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why You Shouldn’t Jump On Investing Bandwagons

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago

Everyone wants to invest to make money, and investing truly is a great way to meet your long-term financial goals. However, the financial press -- and your friends and neighbors -- can make it seem as if everyone in the world is getting rich while you are plodding away, barely earning anything.

Small Business Boost: Don't Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates -- Ends May 31

This type of “fear of missing out” can lead some investors to hop on every investing bandwagon in the hopes of making a quick buck . While this desire is very human, it can also be very destructive to your long-term financial health. Here’s a look at just a few reasons why you shouldn’t jump on investing bandwagons .

Last updated: May 5, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18oXv6_0ZcYaG9g00

You Won't Know When To Get Out

One of the biggest problems with jumping on a hot stock or other investing trend is that it’s hard to know when to get out. Hot stocks can often rise rapidly and offer dramatic profits, but they can just as easily turn on a dime and trade sharply lower. Imagine a stock that runs up 100% before you decide to pile in and buy it. When the stock sells off 10%, what will you do? What about if the decline reaches 20% or 30%? Many investors will be inclined to buy more of a stock they like if it sells off a little, but what if the stock continues to drop? Would a 50% decline be a huge buying opportunity or an indication that a stock will go down even more? It’s unlikely that the stock message boards or your friends who got you into a stock will have any answers, and that is one of the big risks of jumping on an investing bandwagon.

Costly Errors: 10 Most Expensive Investing Mistakes, According To Experts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FMOX_0ZcYaG9g00

You Won't Know When To Get In

The flip side of not knowing when to get out of a stock is not knowing when to get in. Usually, hot stocks or other popular investment trends only attract the general public after big gains have already been achieved. Take the example of GameStop. In early 2021, no one in the financial press was talking about GameStop, as the stock traded at about $18 per share. It was only when the stock began skyrocketing by as much as 400% in a single week that the financial press couldn’t stop talking about it. Once the news of the hot stock reached the masses, it exploded upwards to $483 in a matter of days -- but if you decided that was the time to buy in, you made a huge mistake, as the stock now sits at just $160 per share. Trying to time a hot stock is usually a fool’s errand.

See Also: 9 Safe Investments With the Highest Returns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ErHH0_0ZcYaG9g00

Short-Term Wins Come at a Big Cost

One of the rarely discussed flaws of trading in and out of hot stocks is the hidden cost you’ll have to pay, in the form of taxes. Any short-term profits you take on hot stocks can trigger a massive tax bill, as positions held for one year or less are taxed at ordinary income tax rates. This means that depending on your income, you might owe as much as 37% in federal taxes alone on your short-term gains. In high-tax states like California, your combined tax rate could reach about 50%. If you could instead hold your positions for longer than one year, you’d likely pay just 15% on those gains, and you might owe as little as 0% if your taxable income is less than $80,000.

More: 9 Outdated Myths About Investing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e4brA_0ZcYaG9g00

Investment Trends Change

One of the main reasons to avoid investing bandwagons is that investment trends change. Even if you’ve done the research and confirmed that there are sound investment principles behind the current hot trend, you shouldn’t expect it to last forever. And, as with any hot stock, it can be hard to know exactly when the winds of change will come. The closest thing to “a sure thing” on Wall Street is that the overall market will rise over the long run, a principle that no less than billionaire investor Warren Buffet subscribes to. But if you’re investing according to the latest hot trend, you can never be sure when the party will be over.

Read: Top Investing Tips for Those Who Don’t Follow the Market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgoaM_0ZcYaG9g00

You're Gambling, Not Investing

Let’s call a spade a spade -- the bottom line is that if you are jumping on hot investing bandwagons, you are gambling with your money, not investing. And that is OK if you understand what you are doing. There’s no doubt that investing speculatively can be exciting, and sometimes it can result in tremendous profits. However, just like gambling in a casino, these types of risks can just as often result in losing a significant amount of your money. If you want to speculate with a small portion of your portfolio -- say, 5% -- most financial advisors will say that is fine. However, if you’re looking to reach your long-term investment goals, gambling with money you can’t lose -- just as in a casino -- is foolhardy.

Check Out: The Best Investing Advice From Jim Cramer and 9 Other Top Experts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tjlgu_0ZcYaG9g00

It's Time-Consuming

Trying to keep on top of all of the latest investment trends can take up a lot more of your time than you might imagine. Hot investment trends tend to come and go rapidly, so if you aren’t paying constant attention, you might miss out when the trend turns. In fact, if you aren’t willing to keep up with how your investments are going, you’re better off just holding a long-term, “buy-and-hold” investment portfolio to begin with.

The Big Picture: 7 Best Long Term Investments To Consider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJ4ut_0ZcYaG9g00

It's Stressful

Jumping in and out of hot stocks or investment trends can be immensely stressful. If you’re buying and selling stocks like GameStop that can literally move 100% in a single day, your stress level could skyrocket as much as the stock. Especially if you are playing with money you can’t afford to lose -- like your retirement or college savings funds -- trying to ride the hot trend can put you in a constant state of tension and stress. As stress can create long-term health problems, at some point you’ll have to ask yourself, is chasing the hot trend really worth it?

More: 9 Investing Bubbles That Will Make You Rethink Bitcoin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDV7x_0ZcYaG9g00

It's Unsustainable

Riding hot investment trends is ultimately unsustainable. If you’re just looking for short-term speculation, sure, it can be fun to hop on to the latest trend. However, if following the crowd is your long-term investment strategy, it’s simply unsustainable. While you might get lucky and succeed once, twice or even three times, over the long run, it’s inevitable that you will get whipsawed and time the trend incorrectly. And if you’re dealing with hot stocks, just one miss can be enough to wipe out your whole bankroll. Imagine you buy a stock and you take a 100% profit, then reinvest that in the next hot stock and earn 200%. You’re doing great, right? Well, if your third investment loses 90%, your entire bankroll is essentially gone. It’s hard to reach long-term financial goals with that type of volatility.

Against Type: 13 Investing Rules You Should Break During the Pandemic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fECbD_0ZcYaG9g00

It Can Be Expensive

It goes without saying that if you’re planning to day trade with a traditional brokerage firm, all of the commissions you pay from trading in and out of stocks can easily eat up all of your profits. But even at the zero-commission brokers, costs can add up. In addition to the taxes you’ll pay, as mentioned above, zero-commission brokers carry another risk -- down service time. Brokers such as Robinhood may charge no commissions, but they’ve also had notable service outages, right when customers needed to buy or sell a stock the most. In fact, in 2020, Robinhood was actually under SEC and FINRA investigation for a day-long outage in the midst of the March market turmoil. If you need to get out of a stock that’s plunging and you can’t access your broker’s website, your losses can add up to a lot more than the commissions you are saving.

See: Reasons These 10 Hot Stocks Might Not Survive 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hnloh_0ZcYaG9g00

Slow and Steady Wins the Race

If you’re not yet convinced that “slow and steady wins the race” when it comes to investing, just take a look at the history of the S&P 500 index. Although the market can certainly be volatile at times, hanging on for the long haul has proved immensely profitable for patient investors. Not only is the long-term average return of the S&P 500 index about 10% per year, but there has also actually been no 20-year rolling period in history where the S&P 500 index has lost money. Considering the market has a reputation as being “too risky” for some investors, that’s an amazing statistic. If you told the average investor that there was an investment where they could earn about 10% per year while having no historical risk of losing money over any 20-year period, a lot more might get excited about putting more money into the stock market.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Why You Shouldn’t Jump On Investing Bandwagons

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Message Boards#Sec#Gamestop#S P#Finra#Investing Bandwagons#Term Investments#Trend#Long Term Financial Goals#Saving Money#Volatility#Patient Investors#Dramatic Profits#Short Term Speculation#Long Term Health Problems#Trading#Tremendous Profits#Type
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
GOBankingRates

What Are Blue Chip Stocks?

If you follow the stock market -- even as a casual observer -- chances are that you've heard the term "blue chip stock." These stocks, known for their reliable returns, are often used as a benchmark...
StocksInvestorPlace

10 Best Up-and-Coming Stocks for the Savvy Investor’s Radar

InvestorPlace contributor Stavros Georgiadis recently recommended five up-and-coming stocks to buy in red-hot sectors. All five of the names on Georgiadis’s list are all household names. All of them should produce over the long haul. I’m tasked with putting together a list of 10 up-and-coming stocks for the savvy investor’s...
StocksNEWSBTC

Take a Page from Buffett’s Playbook with Bitcoin Options from Hedget

Warren Buffett said in one of his famous quotes, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful”. Sometimes, we may get too cautious of our investments that we end up not taking the actions that could potentially transform our lives. When it comes to buying and selling, every investor knows that to get maximum profits from sales, they have to seek to buy at a relatively lower price.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

You Can Buy Ethereum at a Discount. Here's How.

Cryptocurrencies have taken the financial markets by storm. Dozens of different tokens have posted monumental gains so far in 2021, notwithstanding the huge crash that many cryptocurrencies suffered just a couple weeks ago. Crypto is a volatile market, but many see the future applications for Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) and other major cryptocurrencies as having huge potential for investors despite the big increases in price that they've already experienced.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Growth Investors Should Get Excited for This Upcoming Fintech IPO

High-multiple growth stocks, particularly those of recent IPOs and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), have fallen out of favor since February. The economy has bounced back strongly, thanks to accelerated vaccinations and the passage of government stimulus. But that's stoking fears of inflation, benefiting more value-oriented and cyclical stocks. However,...
StocksNBC New York

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. June was set for a positive start on Wall Street. Dow futures led the way Tuesday, with an over 200-point or about a 0.7% gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 broke two-week losing streaks with weekly gains around 1%. The Nasdaq jumped 2% last week for its first two-week winning streak since mid-April. The Nasdaq, however, bucked May's up-trend, dropping 1.5% and ending a six-month winning streak. Investors already have Friday's May employment report in their sights, as well as the upcoming meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers on June 15-16.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Afraid of the Dogecoin Bubble? Avoid These 2 Investing Mistakes

With a huge amount of liquidity sloshing around the market, it's no surprise that dubious investments like Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) are in vogue. And with the interconnection of markets being stronger than ever, it's understandable for investors to worry that inflated cryptocurrency prices are part of a larger bubble. The fear...
MarketsMoney Morning

Dogecoin Price Prediction: A Coinbase Listing Could Lead to a 100% Gain

Dogecoin getting added to Coinbase is going to be one of the biggest crypto events of the year, which is why we're releasing a short-term Dogecoin price prediction for when it happens. Money Morning crypto trading expert Tom Gentile took a deep dive into Dogecoin's charts, particularly zooming in on...
StocksMoney Morning

Seven Stocks to Sell Immediately

The right stocks can make you rich and change your life. The wrong stocks, though… They can do a whole lot more than just "underperform." If only! They can eviscerate your wealth, bleeding out your hard-won profits. They're pure portfolio poison. Surprisingly, not many investors want to talk about this....
StocksSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 2 ETFs Instead

The last year and a has have been anything but typical on the stock markets. Bear markets, meme stocks, crazy volatility, and high-flying technology stocks may have left your head spinning about what to expect. You might have dumped some of your bank stocks last year only to see them bounce back this year, or loaded up on some speculative tech stock or meme stock only to watch it come back to earth.
Marketsu.today

Bitfinex Traders Are Longing Bitcoin En Masse

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
StocksStreet.Com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Little Changed as Extreme Volatility Subsides

The price of Bitcoin was little changed on Tuesday and other cryptocurrencies including Ether and the now-household-name Dogecoin were slightly higher after a weekend of surprise calm in the crypto market following a month of extreme volatility. At last check, the price of Bitcoin was down 1.3% at $36,289, while...
StocksStreet.Com

Deciding Whether to Dump a Dividend Stock? It's Tricky

In 2020 Real Money contributor, Tim Collins penned a piece titled, "Buying a Stock is Easy - Selling It is the Hard Part" and I tend to agree with thatAs Collins points out, traders usually fall into one of two camps -- those who sell too early, leaving profits on the table, and those who sell too late, which minimizes potential gainsThere are sev...
StocksPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Stock splits are back. So is the debate over whether they matter

Stock splits are back in vogue among big U.S. companies, reviving a debate about whether the practice that had fallen out of favor for years is worth the fuss. Last week, Nvidia Corp. became the eighth company in the S&P 500 Index to announce a split in the last year, joining big names like Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. That’s the most over a comparable period in six years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.