Colleges

Commencement 2021

 5 days ago

Congratulations, Class of 2021! #WashU21 #WashUMed. To respect the health and safety of our graduates and guests, Washington University Commencement ceremonies are being planned in coordination with the university’s infectious diseases and medical experts in compliance with St. Louis County guidelines. The School of Medicine will hold an in-person schoolwide ceremony for all programs outdoors. In addition, several programs are holding individual virtual ceremonies for their graduates.

IN THIS ARTICLE
