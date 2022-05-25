These 7 Mental Health Organizations Cater To Black Communities

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Over the last few decades, more people and institutions are recognizing the importance of mental health, especially in the Black community. Despite more visibility on people of color in general, some of the community lack access to resources to help them, whether it's expensive therapy costs or access to doctors who are more sensitive to the Black experience.

Here are some organizations and initiatives that provide those resources to both Black people in need and aspiring Black mental health professionals.

The aim of Therapy For Black Girls is to destigmatize mental health and help Black females get access to the therapy they need. According to their website, the organization presents "mental health topics in a way that feels more accessible and relevant." This is mainly done through their podcast, which addresses everything from relationships and social perceptions to mental illnesses and the connection between mental and menstrual health.

BMHA provides a wide range of mental health services and resources for both professionals and clients. People can have access to national thought leaders and research. They also facilitate educational programming to Black people on healing and seeking additional help. The organization also connects Black people to hundreds of culturally competent therapists through the country amongst other services.

Black Men Heal aims to provide "mental health treatment, psycho-education, and community resources to men of color," their website reads. They said they've provided hundreds of free therapy sessions to those in need while reducing costs for therapy, addressing the stigma, and providing access to help.

Created by Taraji B. Henson in honor of her late father, the Boris L. Henson Foundation's vision is to "eradicate the stigma around mental health issues in the African-American community," according to its website. Not only do they address and support mental health issues, but they also partner with national organizations to see their mission through.

This organization focuses on advancing "healing justice" for queer and trans people of color. Not only do they provide resources for them and access, but they also have resources for aspiring practitioners, such as webinars, training, and skill sharing.

BEAM focuses on promoting "social justice informed mental health literacy," which they define as "mental health education framed in the social-historical context of inequality that aids in the skills building, healing and liberation of communities." When they're not promoting changes to how professionals approach Black mental health, they're raising money to help promote Black-led wellness organizations.

Activist Rachel Cargle established this initiative to facilitate "opportunity and healing to communities of color, especially to black women and girls." Through the Loveland Therapy Fund, the money goes toward providing connecting clients to "high quality, culturally competent" professionals and therapists.

Photo: Getty Images