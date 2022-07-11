ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Mass Effect 3 romance guide to wooing your fellow space heroes

By Iain Wilson
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

The Mass Effect 3 romance mechanics mean you can play the Legendary Edition with the preferred alien war hero of your choice by your side, snuggling up to whoever's mandibles look cuddliest to you. There's numerous options, though they differ somewhat depending on which Shepherd you play as, even with Mass Effect 3 being a generally less restrictive game than its predecessors, romantically speaking. For that reason, we've assembled a full romance guide for the Mass Effect 3 legendary edition below, with all the characters you can flirt with, and what choices lead to what relationships.

Mass Effect 3 Romance - Male Shepard only

  • Ashley Williams
  • Steve Cortez
  • Jack (only if maintained from ME2)
  • Miranda Lawson (only if maintained from ME2)
  • Tali'Zorah vas Neema (only if maintained from ME2)

Mass Effect 3 Romance - Female Shepard only

  • James Vega *
  • Javik *
  • Samantha Traynor
  • Garrus Vakarian (only if maintained from ME2)
  • Thane Krios (only if maintained from ME2) *

Mass Effect 3 Romance - Male or Female Shepard

  • Diana Allers *
  • Kaidan Alenko
  • Liara T'Soni
  • Kelly Chambers (only if maintained from ME2)
  • Samara (only if maintained from ME2) *

* Note: a Mass Effect 3 romance with Diane Allers, James Vega, Javik, Samara, or Thane Krios does not unlock the Paramour Achievement or Trophy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yomL6_0ZcBHVgL00

(Image credit: EA)

Unlike the previous instalments in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition , you can exchange flirty conversation choices with several potential Mass Effect 3 romance suitors at once without adversely affecting any of your relationships with the characters. However, there will come a point where your love interest will quiz you on your intentions, or an action choice will present itself to confirm your relationship, and here you need to decide whether to seal the deal or walk away.

Bear in mind that certain choices are only available if you're carrying over an already established Mass Effect 2 romance with that particular character, and that certain 'lesser' Mass Effect 3 romance options won't unlock the Paramour Achievement or Trophy, which is important if you're trying to get the complete set of awards, as outlined above.

Committing to your Mass Effect 3 romance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwkLQ_0ZcBHVgL00

(Image credit: EA)

While pursuing several different Mass Effect 3 romance options at once is not as problematic as it was in previous instalments, certain characters have key moments where you'll need to either commit to your relationship or rebuke them. If you commit then the dialogue options for other characters will change and you won't be able to follow up any other Mass Effect 3 romance possibilities, though if you turn them down then your alternative option will remain open.

It's possible to have multiple romantic interludes if you time your interactions with others carefully, especially with characters noted above who don't trigger the Paramour Achievement or Trophy, though it's generally not possible to maintain a Mass Effect 3 romance with several squad members simultaneously. The key commitment interactions you need to watch out for are as follows:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHqlD_0ZcBHVgL00

(Image credit: EA)

Ashley Williams: When you meet Ashley on the Citadel at Apollo's Cafe, talk to her about her father then respond positively to her question about where your relationship is going.

Garrus Vakarian: When Garrus arrives on the Normandy, speak to him and reaffirm your affections. Later, when you meet for a date at the Presidium, you will have the option to commit to the relationship.

Jack: After completing Grissom Academy: Emergency Evacuation and Priority: The Citadel II missions, find Jack in the Purgatory Bar. Agree with her comments about fighting alongside her to reaffirm your romance.

Kaidan Alenko: When you meet Kaidan on the Citadel at Apollo's Cafe, respond positively to his comments about looking for a relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWgyP_0ZcBHVgL00

(Image credit: EA)

Kelly Chambers: Following the Priority: The Citadel II mission, speak to Kelly after finishing each subsequent main story mission. After a while, Kelly will ask about a "significant other" and Shepard should reply that person is Kelly for a quick romance interaction. It's possible to pursue a romance with another character in addition to this, but you must commit with Kelly first.

Liara T'Soni: Following the Priority: The Citadel II mission, meet Liara in the Citadel close to the Meridian Place Market and talk to her about her family, before following the option to commit to the relationship.

Miranda Lawson: After warning Miranda about the dangers that she could face, she later invites you to her private room on the Citadel. Comfort her after she makes her revelations to confirm your relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTI9b_0ZcBHVgL00

(Image credit: EA)

Samantha Traynor: After inviting Samantha to your quarters, let her use your shower then follow the prompt to join her.

Steve Cortez: Convince Steve to take shore leave, then comfort him when you see him around the Citadel. When you find Steve at the Purgatory Bar, dance with him and kiss him when the prompt is available to commit to your romance.

Tali'Zorah vas Normandy: After the diplomatic talks, use the intercom to call Tali up to your quarters then pick the appropriate responses to commit to your relationship. You need to do this before starting the Priority: Rannoch mission, otherwise you will not be able to complete the romance.

Find out how to get Mass Effect Legendary Edition free on Amazon Prime right here as part of Prime Day 2022!

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

The most tragic NPC in Elden Ring was forgotten due to a typo

An Elden Ring modder has discovered a tragically forgotten NPC who's doomed to toil in obscurity due to an unfortunate typo. During the first phase of the boss fight in Raya Lucaria against Rennala, you have to deal with a room full of 'sweetings,' young scholars who crawl around and harass you as you fight the Queen of the Full Moon herself. Several times throughout the fight, Rennala will call on three of these sweetings to form a bubble shield around her.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Effect 3#Video Game#Me2 Rrb Mass
Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. Ph.D.

Research shows men may be the real romantics in relationships.

Who says "I love you" first in relationships? Men or women?cottonbro/pexels. Relationships are full of milestones and saying “I love you” is a big step for any couple. Those three simple words transform what might be a causal arrangement into something much more serious. “I love you” suggests a higher level of dedication and greater commitment to the relationship’s future. Saying “I love you” is also romantic. It’s a sweet and loving phrase that communicates how strongly you feel toward your partner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Amazon
GamesRadar

This upcoming restaurant sim is really an excuse to listen to heaps of food ASMR

A developer is making a restaurant simulation game that's essentially just an excuse to listen to oodles of food ASMR. The appropriately named ASMR Food Experience has been unveiled for a Steam release at some point in the future, though you can put it on your wish lists already. You'll be running a cosy restaurant and keeping busy with the day-to-day chores of deliveries, cleaning, taking care of the herbarium, and keeping the restaurant spick and span. Really, though, keeping on top of your tasks is mainly an excuse to take in the variety of sounds on offer.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Make sure you're in the know to ensure you snag those remaining Amazon Prime Day deals before it ends. Amazon Prime Day is a two-day savings event that runs across Amazon's global websites, offering up discounts on a whole range of products, items, and other gadgets. This year it runs from July 12 - 13, starting and ending at midnight on those dates.
SHOPPING
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy