17 Stunning Low-Back Swimsuits That Will Turn Heads This Summer

By Bernadette Deron
 3 days ago

Everyone's swim style is different, but we can all agree that a one-piece with a sultry low-back design will always look amazing! Sure, many shoppers out there may think that one-piece swimsuits are too modest, but there are plenty of styles that turn up the heat way more than two-piece bikinis! Plus, one-piece swimsuits can give Us incredible tummy control and slimming effects that bikinis simply can't.

A low-back silhouette is practically guaranteed to turn heads, which is exactly why we decided to round up our favorite options ahead of the summer season. Keep reading to see why we're obsessed with every single one of these fabulous bathing suits!

17 Flattering Low-Back Swimsuits for Summer

1. This Eomenie monokini can show off your curves and conceal your tummy area at the same time — shoppers absolutely love its look!

2. Reviewers also say that this Ekouaer one-piece is incredibly slimming, and we love the lace-up front and criss-cross back details!

3. The halter top on this one-piece from B2prity gives you a completely backless look that's incredibly elegant!

4. The straps on this Holipick one-piece cross in the back and then wrap around the waist — and you can also fashion it into a one-shoulder look as well!

5. This one-piece from Aibrou has a criss-cross back, and it has three layers of string on each side to make the design appear more unique!

6. You can adjust the long straps on this CHYRII one-piece in four different ways for multiple types of backless looks!

7. The strappy back on this simple one-piece from SweatyRocks laces up so that you can tighten or loosen its fit!

8. We're obsessed with the sleek design of this lace-up, ribbed one-piece from CUPSHE !

9. This Sporlike low-cut swimsuit has the most gorgeous ruffle detail on the straps that runs all the way down the back!

10. If you dig retro styles, this COCOSHIP halter one-piece is a massive hit with thousands of Amazon shoppers!

11. We adore the ultra-low back of this BuddyLove one-piece , and how dainty the thin straps look!

12. This swimsuit from QINSEN has cutouts in the front and back, which give it a sleek, edgy feel.

13. Another customer-favorite swimsuit is this ruffle one-piece from CUPSHE ! Shoppers say it's the perfect supportive and slimming suit that works for tons of body types.

14. The wraparound straps on this SOLY HUX one-piece nail one of summer's hottest swimsuit trends!

15. We love the '90s vibes that this simple swimsuit from CHYRII is giving Us — plus, all of the fun bright colors it comes in!

16. Shoppers love the modest design this MNLYBABY one-piece has in the front, and are equally infatuated with its backless design!

17. This one-piece swimsuit from Sociala is timeless, and reviewers note that the lace-up back gives them tons of confidence!

