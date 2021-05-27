Glen Burnie Man Facing Federal Indictment for Impersonating a U.S. Marshal

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

A federal grand jury has indicted Renul Barnet Forbes, a/k/a “Michael Renul,” “Breion Jones,” and “Bree Jones,” age 32, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, on the federal charges of false personation of a federal officer and possession of a fraudulently made government seal. The indictment was returned on March 25, 2021 and was unsealed at his initial appearance on May 3, 2021.





According to the indictment, on September 26, 2020, Forbes pretended to be an agent of the United States Marshals Service and presented a fraudulent United States Marshals Service badge in relation to an investigation begin conducted by an Anne Arundel County Police officer, in an effort to avoid identification and prosecution.





If convicted, Forbes faces a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison for impersonating an officer and a maximum of five years in federal prison for presenting a fraudulent government seal. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. At today’s initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner ordered that Forbes be released on electronic home monitoring pending trial.