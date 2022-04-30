From Coachella to Welcoming Baby No. 2! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Growing their family! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together, announcing the news that their child was born on February 2, 2022.

While the couple haven't formally announced their newborn's new name yet, many fans have surmised based on the comments of Kylie's friends that her baby's new moniker may be Angel .

The joyous news comes months after multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style on August 20 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashian s alum and the rapper were expecting baby No. 2 following a brief split.

In October 2019, Life & Style confirmed that Kylie and Travis were “ taking a break ” from their relationship after nearly two years together. "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," Kylie tweeted at the time , referring to the pair's daughter, Stormi Webster . "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Thankfully, the A-list couple was able to reconcile their differences and officially get back together. Kylie and Travis are "giving their relationship another shot," a source revealed to In Touch in May 2021. The makeup mogul and "Goosebumps" rapper are "seeing where it leads," the insider added. "They’re enjoying hanging out and having fun. It’s very chill."

According to the source, Kylie and Travis, who welcomed Stormi in February 2018, have "been through their highs and lows." However, they managed to come out stronger than ever! "Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together."

The E! personality and "Sicko Mode" artist are "navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around," assured the insider. "They’re really enjoying spending quality time together, going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying at luxury hotels and are loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi."

Since rekindling her romance with Travis, Kylie has shared plenty of precious family content on social media, including a fun-filled trip to Disneyland in May 2021, as well as a Memorial Day celebration . Later, in June, the couple and their toddler took a 24-hour trip to New York City for the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit.

The trio posed for red carpet photos together for the first time since August 2019. We look forward to seeing more heartwarming moments from Kylie, Travis and Stormi!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship timeline.