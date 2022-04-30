ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

From Coachella to Welcoming Baby No. 2! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Complete Relationship Timeline

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Growing their family! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together, announcing the news that their child was born on February 2, 2022.

While the couple haven't formally announced their newborn's new name yet, many fans have surmised based on the comments of Kylie's friends that her baby's new moniker may be Angel .

The joyous news comes months after multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style on August 20 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashian s alum and the rapper were expecting baby No. 2 following a brief split.

In October 2019, Life & Style confirmed that Kylie and Travis were “ taking a break ” from their relationship after nearly two years together. "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," Kylie tweeted at the time , referring to the pair's daughter, Stormi Webster . "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Thankfully, the A-list couple was able to reconcile their differences and officially get back together. Kylie and Travis are "giving their relationship another shot," a source revealed to In Touch in May 2021. The makeup mogul and "Goosebumps" rapper are "seeing where it leads," the insider added. "They’re enjoying hanging out and having fun. It’s very chill."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Cutest Moments Over the Years

According to the source, Kylie and Travis, who welcomed Stormi in February 2018, have "been through their highs and lows." However, they managed to come out stronger than ever! "Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together."

The E! personality and "Sicko Mode" artist are "navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around," assured the insider. "They’re really enjoying spending quality time together, going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying at luxury hotels and are loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi."

Daddy's Girl! Stormi Webster and Travis Scott's Cutest Photos So Far

Since rekindling her romance with Travis, Kylie has shared plenty of precious family content on social media, including a fun-filled trip to Disneyland in May 2021, as well as a Memorial Day celebration . Later, in June, the couple and their toddler took a 24-hour trip to New York City for the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit.

The trio posed for red carpet photos together for the first time since August 2019. We look forward to seeing more heartwarming moments from Kylie, Travis and Stormi!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship timeline.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Megan Thee Stallion says she lied to police after alleged Tory Lanez shooting because 'I didn't want them to kill any of us'

Megan Thee Stallion is telling her side of the alleged shooting involving Tory Lanez. The "Savage" singer, 27, gave her first TV interview on the topic to CBS Mornings's Gayle King on Monday. She shared her version how the July 2020 shooting played out — after a pool party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills mansion in Los Angeles — and explained why she initially lied to police about what happened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#New York City#Life Style
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party

Name a more loyal housewife than Dolores Catania. I’ll wait! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has proven over her last 5 seasons on the show that she is ride or die for the ones she loves. She’s even besties and business partners with ex-husband, Frank Catania. And this season, she let him move […] The post Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey claims ex-fiancé Johnny Depp was ‘crazy jealous and paranoid’

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has reflected on her brief engagement to Johnny Depp.The pair met after Grey’s agent set her up on a blind date with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 1989 – two years after the release of Dirty Dancing.Describing their first date, she wrote in her memoir Out of the Corner: “We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet…”She said that Depp proposed to her within two weeks of meeting her and they got a pekinese-poodle...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy