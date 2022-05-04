ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 'Star Wars' movies aren't worth the hype. They're not funny and the biggest twist was totally predictable.

By Gianluca Russo
 2 days ago

I've never been a "Star Wars" fan.

  • May 4 is also known as Star Wars Day, but I've never understood the hype.
  • Although my brothers are huge fans of the franchise, I could never make it through the first film.
  • I eventually watched "The Force Awakens" but wasn't blown away and found it derivative.

May 1 is usually chock-full of NSYNC memes and posts welcoming summer. But just a few days later, the images are usually replaced with those of "Star Wars" characters , sporting the text "May the fourth be with you."

Frankly, I never got the hype of the movies, and the "fourth" is definitely not with me on Star Wars Day.

Maybe I don't get the humor because I've never seen the original 'Star Wars' movies

The first "Star Wars" film came out in 1977, nearly 20 years before I was born.

At the time of my birth, the original trilogy of the worldwide film franchise had already been completed and released to the public. And by the time I was 8, the prequel trilogy was out , and I still had never seen any of the six films.

It's not that I didn't have the opportunity. I've tried watching the original before but lasted approximately 10 or 15 minutes before turning off the television out of boredom.

But I was never a stranger to the excitement around the series.

On the night that "Revenge of the Sith" (2005) was released, my oldest brother and his gang of "Star Wars"-loving friends dressed up for the midnight showing. I was both intrigued by their costumes, yet baffled why they were so obsessed with the franchise .

I'd much rather be streaming the "High School Musical" trilogy — which deserves even more movies than "Star Wars" for its iconic cast alone — or binge-watching The CW's "Gossip Girl." Catch me at any time, and I've probably watched either of those — or, more likely, both — in the last few days.

During my teenage years, I decided to give 'Star Wars' a try

I saw "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in the movie theater.

I bought a ticket, sat in the theater, and watched "The Force Awakens" (2015) — the first film in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy — and yes, it was good.

The cinematography was great, likely much better than that of the 1977 film, for obvious reasons. The story was entertaining and action-packed, suspenseful at moments and intriguing at others. But once the movie was over, I wasn't hooked.

It's a good movie, but I still couldn't wrap my head around the intense fascination with the franchise .

The film is nothing new. It was beautifully done but felt somewhat derivative from the original movies (which I had read about prior to attending the screening).

Because of that lack of originality, I found the film to be entertaining, yet nothing mind-blowing or game-changing .

I can't wrap my head around the famous plot twist either

The world-shattering moment in which Darth Vader reveals — spoiler alert — that he is Luke Skywalker's father is a scene that many hold as one of the biggest cinematic plot twists in history. And yes, in essence, it was groundbreaking.

But as Anna Kendrick kindly points out in "Pitch Perfect" (2012), the word "vader" is Dutch for "father."

With an exact translation, I don't understand how no one could've predicted that twist before the big reveal.

"Vader" is the Dutch word for "father."

My opinion likely stems from the fact that I wasn't even born when the original trilogy was released

I was late to the party, and by the time I was old enough to understand words and develop an attention span long enough to sit through an entire film, my interests had nothing to do with "Star Wars."

Maybe if I was born in 1987 like my oldest brother or even 1994 like my other sibling, I might be a fan. Also, if I had seen the films back then, there's a chance I would've found the newer one more nostalgic than dull.

Either way, "Star Wars" just isn't my thing. If you love it, that's great — enjoy #StarWarsDay and may the "fourth" be with you.

Go ahead and binge-watch the film franchise today, but let me be as I enjoy the fact that the entire "High School Musical" trilogy is available to stream on Disney Plus.

