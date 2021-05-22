Fatal Collision in Laurel Under Investigation, Prince George’s County Police Say

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday in Laurel. The deceased rider is 36-year-old Harold Dean Jones III, of Upper Marlboro.

On May 2, 2021, at approximately 11:40 am, officers responded to the 8700 block of Contee Road for a motorcycle crash. The preliminary investigation revealed Jones was traveling eastbound on Contee Road when for reasons that are under investigation, he lost control of his motorcycle, left the roadway and struck a tree. Jones was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 21-0019303.