The Best ‘Star Wars’ Gifts For Fans Who Always Have the Force With Them

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you know someone who can quote the Star Wars movies from start to finish, you may be on the hunt for the best Star Wars gifts. The Star Wars f ranchise, which was created by George Lucas and has been described as an epic space opera, started in 1977 with the first movie Star Wars (now titled Episode IV: A New Hope .)

The film was a smash and led to two sequels, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back in 1980 and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi in 1983. But that was far from the end of the Star Wars franchise. In the 2000s, Lucas directed a prequel trilogy: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace in 1999, Episode II: Attack of the Clones in 2002 and Episode III: Revenge on the Sith in 2005. In 2012, Lucas sold the Star Wars franchise to Disney, which produced a third trilogy: Episode VIII: The Force Awakens in 2015, Episode VIII: The Last Jedi in 2017 and Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. The nine films, which have been referred to as the Skywalker Saga, have also led to several spin-off movies such as 2016’s Rogue One and 2018’s Solo.

There’s no doubt the Star Wars franchise is a phenomenon, and that everyone knows at least one person who is obsessed with the movies. If that’s you or someone you know, you may want to know about the best Star Wars gifts out there to feel closer to the galaxy far, far away. Ahead are the best Star Wars gifts fans will love to own.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. shopDisney is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Star Wars Life Day Mug

Celebrate Life Day—a.k.a. the Wookiee holiday in honor of family, joy and harmony—with this bestselling shopDisney mug . The mug, which is a part of shopDisney’s Starbucks Collection, features a Wookiee in Life Day robes while holding a Life Day orb on one side and the Star Wars logo in a bas relief-type design on the other. The speckled mug also features the words “Family Joy Harmony” in the interior. Find shopDisney’s full Star Wars collection here .

Baby Yoda Air Freshener

Have Baby Yoda with you at all times with this Grogu air freshener from Homesick. The freshener—themed after The Child from The Mandalorian —features top notes of lavender, rosemary, marine, gardenia, mineral amber and base notes of patchouli, vetiver and seamoss to emulate Grogu’s meditative presence as he uses the Force. The item is crafted with essential oils and recycled materials.

Star Wars Death Star Candle

Feel like you’re on the Death Star with Homesick’s Star Wars candle inspired by the moon-sized space station. The candle has scents of smoked amber, cement, tobacco, forged steel, birch tar, sandalwood, leather, frankincense and black myrrh to emulate the steel rises, vast chambers of cold cement and electric notes that fill the Death Star. If the Death Star isn’t your vibe, Homesick also offers candles inspired by Tatooine and Endor .

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Complete Box Set

No Star Wars fan’s DVD collection is complete without this box set of the nine main movies and three trilogies from the franchise’s Skywalker Saga.

Buy: ‘Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ Complete Box Set $74.99

Star Wars Wooden Spoons

Spice up your kitchen with these Star Wars -themed wooden spoons featuring characters like Chewbacca and Princess Leia.

“May the Fork Be With You” Fork

The perfect fork doesn’t exi—. Add this “ May the Fork Be With You ” to your silverware collection.

Buy: ‘May the Fork Be With You’ Fork $13.99

Star Wars Lightsabers Heat Mug

This Star Wars -themed mug features the lightsabers of some of the franchise’s most iconic characters. When filled with a hot liquid, the lightsabers glow.

Star Wars Lightsaber Chop Sticks

May the force be with you as you eat with these glow-up lightsaber chopsticks .

Baby Yoda Face Mask

Stay safe with this Baby Yoda-themed face mask .

Buy: Baby Yoda Face Mask $17.99

Chewbacca Slippers

Keep your feet warm and cozy with these furry Chewbacca slippers .

Star Wars Stormtroopers Crossing T-Shirt

This hilarious Star Wars-themed T-shirt takes the Beatles’ Abbey Road cover and replaces them with Stormtroopers and Darth Vader.

Star Wars Periodic Table T-Shirt

This Star Wars -themed periodic table T-shirt lets you know of all the important scientific elements from the film series.