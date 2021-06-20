Cancel
A Petition With Over 2 Million Signatures Calls for $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks for Every American

So far, more than 2 million have signed a petition calling for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks for every American . This petition was started by Stephanie Bonin, a Colorado restaurant owner, and was first posted on Change.org last year, reports Business Insider.

In Bonin’s petition statement, she says that she is one of millions of Americans who fear for their financial future because of the COVID-19 crisis. “With businesses and schools closing across the country to control the spread of this virus, many people have already lost their jobs. Others are being forced to stay home. This is catastrophic for working families like mine.”

“I’m calling on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis,” said Bonin. “Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, the self-employed, and workers dealing with reduced hours will struggle to pay their rent or put food on the table,” she said.

“It took nine months for Congress to send a second stimulus check, and just moments to spend it. Another single check won’t solve our problems – people are just too far behind,” explains Bonin.

The last stimulus check passed earlier this year, amounting to $1,400 for each eligible American. Since the spring of last year, the IRS has distributed nearly $800 billion in Economic Impact Payments, according to Charles Rettig, commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service.

Bonin’s petition on Change.org has received so much support that the platform has recognized it as one of the top 10 petitions that changed 2020, according to a statement on the Change.org website.

More than 75 Democratic members of Congress called for monthly stimulus checks recently. However, while progressives are calling for monthly payments until the pandemic is over, there is no support among Republicans or most Democrats for such a measure, according to Forbes.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : A Petition With Over 2 Million Signatures Calls for $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks for Every American

