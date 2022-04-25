How to compost: A DIY guide for reducing waste and nourishing your garden

Composting is an easy way to recycle your food scraps. gpointstudio/Getty Images

Composting is the process of turning food scraps and yard waste into nutrient-rich fertilizer.

You can try a range of composting methods based on your needs and the amount of space you have.

If you don't have outdoor space, you can compost indoors or join a community compost program.

Whether you're looking to nourish your garden with nutrient-rich soil or want to help fight food waste, learning how to compost is a great way to give back to the planet — and you don't even need a green thumb to do it.

The idea of home composting might sound intimidating, messy, and smelly, but when done right, it's actually much easier than you think. There are many composting methods available depending on how involved you'd like to be and how much space you can set aside.

It doesn't matter if you live in an apartment or in a detached home with a sizable backyard — you can find a way to compost with the space you have available.

Here's what you need to know about turning food scraps and green waste into compost, and all the different methods at your disposal.

What is compost?

Compost is decomposed organic matter that can be added to soil to help plants grow at their best, which is why you'll hear gardeners refer to compost as "black gold."

Composting is the process of breaking down organic matter, like food scraps and yard waste, into an all-natural fertilizer.

In short, composting is nature's recycling program with many benefits:

Enriches soil: Packed with important nutrients like nitrogen and potassium, compost helps naturally boost soil health and doesn't come with the harmful additives of some commercial fertilizers.

Packed with important nutrients like nitrogen and potassium, compost helps naturally boost soil health and doesn't come with the harmful additives of some commercial fertilizers. Reduces waste stream: Food waste and yard scraps make up 30% what we throw away . Composting at home helps divert waste and reduce methane emissions from landfills.

Food waste and yard scraps make up 30% what we throw away . Composting at home helps divert waste and reduce methane emissions from landfills. Recycles kitchen and yard waste: Instead of tossing your scraps and grass clippings, composting turns them into something you can use again in your garden, yard, or even houseplants.

Instead of tossing your scraps and grass clippings, composting turns them into something you can use again in your garden, yard, or even houseplants. Increases soil moisture: Research has found that the addition of compost to soil helps it retain more water and reduces the amount of watering needed.

For Pashon Murray, founder of urban compost company Detroit Dirt , composting is simply a way of reimagining trash. "We need to think about ways we can look at waste not as waste, but as another kind of resource. By feeding your pits, peels, and stems straight back into the earth, you can help keep Mother Nature cleaner and healthier."

What can you compost?

Compostable materials will fall into one of two categories: greens or browns.

Almost anything organic is compostable. Alyssa Powell/Insider

"Greens," or wet items, include food scraps, coffee grounds and tea leaves, and grass clippings. These items are rich in nitrogen, which is important for the microbial growth necessary in the decomposition process.

"Browns," or dry items, come in the form of dried leaves, cardboard, newspaper, wood shavings, and hay. These carbon-rich additions act as the energy source to the organisms that break down the waste. Browns also allow oxygen and water to circulate through the pile.

The composting process is basically alternating between brown and green layers.

According to Murray, keeping a good balance of greens and browns in your compost mix will not only help reduce odors but also give you a better end result by fostering beneficial ratios of nitrogen to carbon.

You can tell your compost is too wet, for example, if it starts to smell. To balance this out, try adding more browns. Likewise, if your compost is feeling too dry, adjust by adding more greens or gently mist with water.

While a good rule of thumb is a ratio of three-parts brown to one-part green, every pile will be different. You'll need to check your compost regularly as ideal conditions will vary depending on your environment and how often you are adding to your compost.

What not to compost

Meat and dairy tend to attract pests and cause odors. Alyssa Powell/Insider

While dairy and meat products can technically be composted, avoid adding these to your home compost as they will take much longer to break down, release stronger odors, and attract pests. Similarly, avoid adding any food scraps that have a lot of added oil or grease.

Quick tip: If you want to reduce your meat and dairy waste, look into the Bokashi method , which uses a fermentation process to turn this type of waste into a nutritious soil addition.

Plastic marked "compostable" should also be avoided in a home compost system. For browns, avoid waxy cardboard, like milk or juice cartons, and glossy paper, like magazines.

Other no-nos include:

Any plant remains that are diseased or have been treated with pesticides (These diseases and chemicals can transfer to your compost)

Non-organic fruit skins, such as banana or orange peels, that may contain pesticides

Pet waste

Anything soiled in human waste, blood, or fluids

Types of composting methods

A dedicated outdoor compost bin can minimize smells. Annie Otzen/Getty Images

Most people may think home composting requires a lot of outdoor space. And while that's certainly one option, Rebecca Louie , author of "Compost City: Practical Composting Know-How for Small-Space Living " shares a few composting methods that can work for any situation.

"There are a lot of different ways to get started depending on your lifestyle, how much outdoor space you have, and how involved you'd like to be," Louie says.

Heap composting: A common and popular method for people with outdoor space, green and brown material is layered one after the other in a pile and mixed periodically to aerate. You may choose to leave the pile freestanding as a heap or you can use an enclosure, like a compost bin , to keep it tucked away.

A common and popular method for people with outdoor space, green and brown material is layered one after the other in a pile and mixed periodically to aerate. You may choose to leave the pile freestanding as a heap or you can use an enclosure, like a compost bin , to keep it tucked away. Trench composting: A method for if you already have a garden, this technique involves burying kitchen and garden waste into the soil. Trench composting requires little to no maintenance. Once your compost breaks down (over a month or so depending on the climate) the nutrients go directly into your soil.

A method for if you already have a garden, this technique involves burying kitchen and garden waste into the soil. Trench composting requires little to no maintenance. Once your compost breaks down (over a month or so depending on the climate) the nutrients go directly into your soil. Compost tumblers: A tumbler is a round, enclosed system that, once filled with your compostable materials, is maintained by manual rotation. They are ideal for homes with smaller yards or apartments with balconies. Because they're not as breathable as open-air composting, Louie suggests adding more browns in your mix to help absorb excess moisture. With regular daily rotation and the right conditions, tumbler compost can be ready in as little as a few weeks.

A tumbler is a round, enclosed system that, once filled with your compostable materials, is maintained by manual rotation. They are ideal for homes with smaller yards or apartments with balconies. Because they're not as breathable as open-air composting, Louie suggests adding more browns in your mix to help absorb excess moisture. With regular daily rotation and the right conditions, tumbler compost can be ready in as little as a few weeks. Worm composting (aka vermicomposting): An option for small and limited spaces, this system functions with the help of red wiggler worms who act as a catalyst in the decomposition process. If maintained regularly (ensuring texture isn't too wet or dry) and properly (avoid overwhelming your worms with more scraps than they can consume) your first batch of vermicompost could be ready in as soon as two to three months.

An option for small and limited spaces, this system functions with the help of red wiggler worms who act as a catalyst in the decomposition process. If maintained regularly (ensuring texture isn't too wet or dry) and properly (avoid overwhelming your worms with more scraps than they can consume) your first batch of vermicompost could be ready in as soon as two to three months. Sheet mulch composting: If you're looking for a more hands-off, no-turn method, you could try sheet mulch composting . This is a great method if you're trying to prepare a new garden bed. Start by covering an area with newspaper, then build the bed up by alternating between layers of green and brown materials. After around six months, your new bed should be ready for planting, no tilling or turning required.

If you're looking for a more hands-off, no-turn method, you could try sheet mulch composting . This is a great method if you're trying to prepare a new garden bed. Start by covering an area with newspaper, then build the bed up by alternating between layers of green and brown materials. After around six months, your new bed should be ready for planting, no tilling or turning required. DIY compost bin: If you're composting outdoors, you can create a wire-mesh bin from chicken wire, or even make a simple wooden bin with snow fencing or wood pallets. You can also repurpose an old trash can for your compost. Just be sure to drill holes along the bottom and sides. For smaller spaces, you can repurpose a plastic bucket or plastic storage container.

If you're composting outdoors, you can create a wire-mesh bin from chicken wire, or even make a simple wooden bin with snow fencing or wood pallets. You can also repurpose an old trash can for your compost. Just be sure to drill holes along the bottom and sides. For smaller spaces, you can repurpose a plastic bucket or plastic storage container. Compost tea : Once you have mature compost, you can steep it in a bucket of un-chlorinated water (rainwater works well) to create compost tea . This slurry of compost and water harbors beneficial microbes that you then add to your soil. In its simplest form, you can make compost tea by adding compost to a cheese cloth or fabric "tea bag" and letting it steep in a bucket of water for one to two days, stirring occasionally to aerate it.

Save your food scraps for community composting

If you're not ready to commit to managing your own compost mix at home, you can also collect your food scraps and take them to a drop-off site.

Quick tip: Store kitchen waste in a compost pail with a lid under your sink. If you don't care for looks or mind the occasional smell, any container (an old coffee can, for example) will do. You can also store kitchen scraps in a bag in the freezer until you're ready to transfer them to a drop-off site or your own compost pile.

Louie suggests looking into local initiatives like community or school gardens and other green spaces that already have compost programs. You can also research existing compost collection sites in your area like farmers' markets.

In fact, your city may even offer a curbside composting program. If none of those are available, Louis also recommends connecting with your neighbors to join or start a composting effort.

How to start composting

Start saving your food scraps. Svetikd/Getty Images

Choose a method. Pick a composting method that works best for the space and resources you have access to. Decide where in your garden or yard you intend to set up your composting system. Save your scraps. Be sure to collect a healthy mix of greens and browns. The right balance will prevent unwanted odors and ensure a healthy finished product. Make the compost mix. Start your pile with a brown layer, and then a green layer. To ensure proper aeration, do not pack the layers in. The number of layers will depend on your amount of scraps, but you should aim to keep layers to two inches. Keep the pile moist. Maintaining moisture levels is key to a successful compost. Louie recommends aiming for the dampness of a wrung-out sponge. If it's too dry, mist your pile with water or add more greens. If it's too wet, add browns to absorb moisture. Mix it up. Aeration is another important element in the composting process. Using a shovel, pitchfork, or the handle on a tumbler, you'll need to rotate or turn the pile to keep the process moving and avoid odor issues. How often you turn or toss your compost pile will depend on your method, but expect to turn it every week or so. Let nature do the work. Depending on the size of your compost pile and how well you've maintained it, your compost can take anywhere from four weeks to a full year to fully decompose.

How to compost indoors

There are a number of products made for use indoors that keep your compost and the smells associated with it contained. They are usually compact enough to be stored on your countertop or in a cabinet.

You can also use a DIY compost container, such as one made from a plastic storage bin, indoors, but you may have more trouble keeping liquids contained. Plus, there's a risk of harboring a proliferation of fruit flies .

One of the most efficient ways to compost indoors is by harnessing the power of worms. You can create a worm bin with a plastic storage container or buy a product made specifically for vermicomposting indoors.

Best compost bins

Amazon; Bed Bath & Beyond; Alyssa Powell/Insider

How long does composting take?

Various factors like the size of your compost pile or bin, your compost method and the climate can all affect the rate at which your compost is created.

You'll know your compost is ready when it resembles dark, crumbly, rich soil. This can take anywhere from a month up to a year .

Additional resources

While some of the more common composting methods were shared above, there are many ways to set up, customize, and optimize your composting system. Check out the following resources to learn more:





EPA Composting at Home : A basic overview to starting your compost pile, as well as more detailed how-tos on various composting methods, like vermicomposting.

A basic overview to starting your compost pile, as well as more detailed how-tos on various composting methods, like vermicomposting. "Let It Rot! The Gardener's Guide to Composting" : A comprehensive dive into all your composting questions including the science behind it, troubleshooting tips, and other ways to use your compost (like steeping compost tea for your plants).

A comprehensive dive into all your composting questions including the science behind it, troubleshooting tips, and other ways to use your compost (like steeping compost tea for your plants). Natural Resource Defense Council Composting 101 : A helpful breakdown of what to know before and while composting as well as more detailed information on the benefits of composting from an environmental perspective.

Insider's takeaway

Composting is not only a great way to help reduce food waste and keep the planet cleaner, but it's a way to better understand where your food comes from and where it goes, says Louie. "And, if anything, composting can also be a healing and restorative practice. You're engaging in a process that literally brings life to this world."

Getting started is as easy as creating a DIY bin, adding in green and brown waste, and turning it occasionally.