Annapolis, MD

Annapolis Police Investigates Shooting of 6-Year Old Boy on Bens Drive

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 1 day ago

The Annapolis Police Department has launched an investigation into the shooting of a six year old boy on Bens Drive.

On May 2nd at approximately 1:57 pm, officers received a call from the Annapolis Fire Department regarding an injured subject at an area hospital. Through investigation, it was learned that the child sustained non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot to his lower extremity inside an apartment onBens Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital prior to officers arriving at the scene. "The circumstances are being investigated," officials say. "Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident that occurred inside an apartment."

This is an active and fluid investigation and urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 . You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

