What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Boba Fett,’ Jeff Goldblum and Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Streams Free

Most months bring a healthy mix of both old and new titles and titles that appeal as much to adults as kids to Disney+. This month is a little meager when it comes to new stuff and series and movies with strong grown-up appeal. There’s still a lot to take in, however, including the continuing adventures of a certain bounty hunter. Let’s start there.



The Book of Boba Fett (January 2)

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett , which continues the adventures of the mysterious bounty hunter who made a splashy return in The Mandalorian , premiered at the end of December. But, in case you missed it, there’s still time to catch up.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (January 7)

Last month saw the premiere of a new Diary of the Wimpy Kid film, but the old ones, part of Disney’s acquisition of Fox, are still making their way to the service. That includes this third entry, which finds the eponymous Wimpy Kid falling into misadventures over the course of a long summer.

Like Mike, Like Mike 2 (January 7)

Bow Wow (then still Lil’ Bow Wow) stars in the 2002 comedy, Like Mike , as a kid who, thanks to a pair of magical shoes, discovers he can play basketball with the skill of Michael Jordan. (Hence the name.) Bow Wow and the rest of the original cast sat out the direct-to-video sequel released four years later, but sports comedy fans can now watch them back-to-back.

The Sandlot (January 7)

And if sports comedy fans want to keep the vibe going, they can make it a triple feature with this enduring 1993 film about an underdog Little League team. Even if you’ve never seen it, you probably haven’t been able to avoid its catchphrase thanks to T-shirts and last year’s inescapable viral hit, “ 90s Kids .”

Marvel’s Eternals (January 12)

2020 saw the release of Chloe Zhao’s lyrical Best Picture winner Nomadland . Her follow-up raised an unusual question: Could Zhao do for the Marvel Cinematic Universe what she did for van-dwelling middle-aged drifters? The answer: only kind of. An adaptation of the eccentric, cosmically-scaled Jack Kirby comic, “Eternals ,” this film stars Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and others as super-powered immortal guardians of the Earth who face their biggest challenge in centuries. It’s lovely to look at, but also one of Marvel’s least satisfying films.

Catch That Kid (January 14)

A young Kristen Stewart stars as a talented climber who decides to become a bank robber (but for a good cause; she wants to pay for her dad’s medical bills). Adventure follows.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (January 19)

In what’s being billed as the “second batch” of the second season of this series in which a curious Jeff Goldblum tries to satisfy his curiosity about how the world works, Goldblum investigates everything from birthdays to motorcycles.

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye (January 19)

Hawkeye ended a year of MCU TV series on a high note with a fun adventure featuring two generations of Hawkeyes: Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his accidental apprentice Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The latest installment of Assembled provides a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (January 28)

The seemingly deathless Ice Age series carries on with this spin-off following the adventures of a pair of possums (Vincent Tong and Aaron Harris) when they team up with a weasel named Buck (Simon Pegg).