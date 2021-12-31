ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Boba Fett,’ Jeff Goldblum and Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Streams Free

By Keith Phipps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ga6CW_0ZZme7RB00

Most months bring a healthy mix of both old and new titles and titles that appeal as much to adults as kids to Disney+. This month is a little meager when it comes to new stuff and series and movies with strong grown-up appeal. There’s still a lot to take in, however, including the continuing adventures of a certain bounty hunter. Let’s start there.


Buy:
Disney+ Subscription
at
$7.99

Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99/month . Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $14 (with ads). The ad-free Disney Bundle is just $18.99 here .

The Book of Boba Fett (January 2)

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett , which continues the adventures of the mysterious bounty hunter who made a splashy return in The Mandalorian , premiered at the end of December. But, in case you missed it, there’s still time to catch up.

Related: How to Watch The Book of Boba Fett Online

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (January 7)

Last month saw the premiere of a new Diary of the Wimpy Kid film, but the old ones, part of Disney’s acquisition of Fox, are still making their way to the service. That includes this third entry, which finds the eponymous Wimpy Kid falling into misadventures over the course of a long summer.

Like Mike, Like Mike 2 (January 7)

Bow Wow (then still Lil’ Bow Wow) stars in the 2002 comedy, Like Mike , as a kid who, thanks to a pair of magical shoes, discovers he can play basketball with the skill of Michael Jordan. (Hence the name.) Bow Wow and the rest of the original cast sat out the direct-to-video sequel released four years later, but sports comedy fans can now watch them back-to-back.

The Sandlot (January 7)

And if sports comedy fans want to keep the vibe going, they can make it a triple feature with this enduring 1993 film about an underdog Little League team. Even if you’ve never seen it, you probably haven’t been able to avoid its catchphrase thanks to T-shirts and last year’s inescapable viral hit, “ 90s Kids .”

Marvel’s Eternals (January 12)

2020 saw the release of Chloe Zhao’s lyrical Best Picture winner Nomadland . Her follow-up raised an unusual question: Could Zhao do for the Marvel Cinematic Universe what she did for van-dwelling middle-aged drifters? The answer: only kind of. An adaptation of the eccentric, cosmically-scaled Jack Kirby comic, “Eternals ,” this film stars Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and others as super-powered immortal guardians of the Earth who face their biggest challenge in centuries. It’s lovely to look at, but also one of Marvel’s least satisfying films.

Catch That Kid (January 14)

A young Kristen Stewart stars as a talented climber who decides to become a bank robber (but for a good cause; she wants to pay for her dad’s medical bills). Adventure follows.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (January 19)

In what’s being billed as the “second batch” of the second season of this series in which a curious Jeff Goldblum tries to satisfy his curiosity about how the world works, Goldblum investigates everything from birthdays to motorcycles.

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye (January 19)

Hawkeye ended a year of MCU TV series on a high note with a fun adventure featuring two generations of Hawkeyes: Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his accidental apprentice Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The latest installment of Assembled provides a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together.

Related: How to Watch the Entire First Season of Hawkeye Online

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (January 28)

The seemingly deathless Ice Age series carries on with this spin-off following the adventures of a pair of possums (Vincent Tong and Aaron Harris) when they team up with a weasel named Buck (Simon Pegg).

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Return to Hogwarts:’ How to Watch the ‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary Reunion Online

The stars from the original Harry Potter movies are all grown up and reuniting for a new special tied to the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the very first film in the franchise. Related: The Rolling Stone Guide to Harry Potter Streaming on HBO Max, the retrospective special is titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts and reunites Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, along with director Chris Columbus, for a look back at memorable moments from the films, behind-the-scenes footage, and new cast interviews about the book-turned-global-phenomenon. Buy:HBO Max Subscriptionat$9.99 Want to watch the Harry Potter reunion...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Premiere Recap: ‘Star Wars’ Fan Favorite Steps Into the Spotlight

A review of The Book of Boba Fett series premiere, “Stranger in a Strange Land” — with full spoilers for the episode — coming up just as soon as my tribute is a heartfelt greeting… As we talked about last year when he introduced himself on The Mandalorian, Boba Fett long occupied a strange position in Star Wars lore, beloved far more for what he represented than for anything he did in the original trilogy. The prequels and Clone Wars featured him a bit more, but as a kid growing up in his late father’s shadow, and it really wasn’t until...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on HBO Max: New ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Return and a ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion

Where other streaming services are taking it a little easy in January, HBO Max is putting its foot to the floor, rolling out new seasons of popular series, catching up with the stars of a beloved blockbuster, and launching some ambitious new shows. Without further ado. let’s get into it. Watch all of these shows and films for free with a subscription to HBO Max. An HBO Max subscription costs $14.99/month (in line with pricing for Netflix or the popular $13.99 Disney Bundle). See full HBO Max sign-up details here. Buy: HBO Max Subscription at $14.99 Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (January 1) The Harry...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Simon Pegg
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix fans are going wild over this forgotten psychological thriller

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, $20 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, KN95 masks made in USA, more If you’ve checked out the list that Netflix maintains on a regular basis of the top movies on the streaming platform in the US, you’ve likely been greeted with some surprises. Buzzy new Netflix originals like The Unforgivable and Red Notice, for example, sit alongside forgotten theatrical releases from years ago, like 2009’s Law Abiding Citizen. The latter was actually added to Netflix earlier this month. Which is probably why it pretty quickly shot up the Top 10 list — to near the top of...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Disney World#Disney Subscription#Espn#Hulu#Disney Bundle#Sandlot
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Complex

The 10 Most Watched Netflix Movies of All Time

Netflix has drastically changed the way people consume movies and television. Millions of moviegoers still continue to head to the theaters week after week to watch Hollywood’s newest offerings, but there are plenty of viewers who are opting for at-home entertainment instead. The streaming service’s exponential growth in the past 15 years means that the world’s biggest stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, and Robert De Niro have all jumped on board to produce movies with the popular streaming service like Red Notice, Bird Box, and The Irishman. Together, they have brought hundreds of millions of viewers to the platform.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

32K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy