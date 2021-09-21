CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water park supplier stories

Attractions industry will meet in person once more in Barcelona this September.

TOR Systems celebrates 40 years in the business

TOR Systems, a ticketing and booking specialist, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The family business started in 1981, with Wembley Stadium as its first client, and has grown into a leading ticketing solutions provider over the past four decades, while still maintaining its core values of service and people.
Legacy Entertainment celebrates 10 years of partnership with Lotte World

Legacy Entertainment, a leading theme park and resort design company, is celebrating ten years of successful collaboration with Lotte World, the number one theme park in South Korea. Over the course of the last decade, Legacy Entertainment has worked on eight projects at the Seoul park, helping to boost attendance from 5.8 million visitors in 2011 to a pre-COVID high of 7.6 million.
Chester Zoo reveals UK areas to be ‘sustainable palm oil communities’

Chester Zoo has announced that four areas across the UK have pledged to become ‘sustainable palm oil communities’, part of a project to prevent habitat destruction and protect biodiversity. Palm oil is an edible vegetable oil that comes from the fruit of the African oil palm. The product is both...
WhiteWater announces new hires ahead of IAAPA Expo Europe 2021

WhiteWater, a leading waterpark manufacturer, has announced severe key hires as it prepares to exhibit at IAAPA Expo Europe 2021 in Barcelona, from 28 – 30 September. Frank Good, who has extensive experience in providing digital solutions to attractions, will now lead the business development at Vantage, while Domingo Vergoossen, an industry veteran, will be responsible for business development at WhiteWater’s Water Rides division.
#Water Park#Heaton Park#Manchester City Council
Lumsden to attend IAAPA Expo Europe 2021

Lumsden, a design firm specialising in retail and F&B for visitor attractions, has announced that it will be exhibiting at this year’s IAAPA Expo Europe, which takes place in Barcelona from 28 – 30 September. The London-based firm creates memorable and profitable environments to boost the revenue and reputation of some of the world’s most well-known destinations. It is an expert in the design of unique retail and F&B spaces.
Fec investment stories

This growing concept combines bumper cars with hockey, lacrosse and basketball for something truly unique.
2020 TEA/AECOM Theme Index and Museum Index released

The 2020 TEA/AECOM Theme Index and Museum Index has been released, revealing resilience in the attractions industry in 2020 and the beginnings of recovery in 2021. TEA and AECOM’s global attractions attendance report for 2020 charts and discusses the effects of the pandemic on the industry last year, also revealing subsequent signs of recovery and heightened innovation.
London Resort’s planning application inquiry delayed once again

The London Resort‘s formal planning examination has been delayed again by the Planning Inspectorate, with a preliminary meeting unlikely to take place before April next year. The six-month inquiry, which was expected to start this month, will decide whether the £2.5 billion resort in Kent should go ahead. In a...
The Best Hotels to Book Near Cotswold Water Park

Hotels near Cotswold Water Park, UK, are awash with fascinating historical facts. Fancy sharing a room with a ghost, or following in the footsteps of a king? Your history lesson awaits. Ghost sightings, roofs made from leftover warships and a hiding place for a king – hotels in the Cotswolds...
ARCO/Murray releases first episode of Innovative Locations video series

ARCO/Murray, a leading design-builder specializing in national rollouts across a wide spectrum of industries, has released the first episode of its Innovative Locations video series, in which the company speaks to innovators in the entertainment field that it has previously built for, such as Topgolf, iFly and Puttshack. The Innovative...
KCC Entertainment Design heads to IAAPA Expo Europe

KCC Entertainment Design, a leading creator of themed environments, is will be exhibiting at IAAPA Expo Europe, which takes place in Barcelona from 28 – 30 September 2021. The team will be on hand to talk about its latest projects and developments and is looking forward to meeting friends and clients, both old and new, in-person once more.
Semnox Solutions delivers cashless system to Pleasureland Amusement in Whitby

Semnox Solutions, a provider of technology for the entertainment and amusement industry, has announced the implementation of a new cashless solution at Pleasureland Amusement in Whitby, UK. The attraction provides entertainment for all ages, with arcade games, indoor golf, bowling and more. As it reopened this summer, following the COVID-19...
Reusable Water Bottles Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story with Thermos, SIGG, Hydro Flask

The Latest Released Reusable Water Bottles market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Reusable Water Bottles market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Reusable Water Bottles market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Pacific Market International (PMI), CamelBak, Thermos, Nalgene, VitaJuwel, HydraPak, Klean Kanteen, SIGG, Gobilab, Hydro Flask, Chillys Bottles & Tupperware.
ProSlide water ride attractions complete Baha Bay water park experience

ProSlide Technology Inc., an industry leader in water ride manufacturing and design, is celebrating the opening of Baha Bay, a $200 million luxury beachfront water park at Baha Mar in The Bahamas. ProSlide worked with Baha Mar to bring a number of its innovative aquatic attractions to the Caribbean for the first time.
Inka Park opening in Peru with Eden Project and more in 2025

Inka Park, the first world-class theme park resort in Latin America, has been revealed at the IAAPA Expo Europe 2021. Located on the coast of Peru, Inka Park will be an incredible world inspired by Inca history and culture. Featuring more than 50 themed attractions in a natural setting, Inka...
