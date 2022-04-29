ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

National Pet Week: 7 Awesome Things You Can Do For Cats To Say Thanks

By Mike Clark
CatTime
CatTime
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Irviz_0ZYUucwI00

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

National Pet Week is celebrated annually during the first full week of May. It was first started by the American Veterinary Medical Association in 1981 to say thanks to the pets that fill our lives with love, happiness, and companionship.

Another goal for National Pet Week is to encourage responsible pet parenting. There are plenty of ways to show your gratitude to your pets while also making sure that you are being the best pet parent you can be.

Here are seven ways you can say thanks to cats during National Pet Week while being a responsible pet parent and further enriching cats’ lives.

1. Think About Your Cat’s Food

Many cat parents settle for the same store-bought food day after day for years. Not only does this seem boring for our cats, it may also not be the best choice for their health or well-being.

National Pet Week is as good a time as any to start thinking about your cat’s nutritional needs. Consult your veterinarian, talk to a professional nutritionist, and do your own research.

There are many kinds of food and supplements that can give your cat a major health boost, improve their energy levels, and provide them with some desperately needed dietary variety.

Cats’ have need that change from kittenhood to adulthood and senior years when it comes to food, and you should address these needs accordingly. Your vet should give you advice on altering portion sizes and nutritional requirements as your cat ages.

Try making your cat’s food, yourself, instead of relying on pre-made, store-bought cat food. You’d be surprised by how affordable it is, how fun and easy it can be to make, and how much your kitty will appreciate the extra effort. Here are a few resources you may find helpful:

2. Get Active With Your Cat

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

National Pet Week can be a great time to form some good new habits. Your cat may seem like they’re just fine being lazy and not exercising, but it can be harmful to their health.

When cats don’t get enough exercise , they may gain weight, and obesity causes all kinds of other health issues. It can lead to diabetes, worsen stress on joints for cats that have arthritis, and cause heart disease among other conditions.

A lack of exercise can also lead to boredom, which might increase anxiety and destructive behavior. Try playing with your cat in more active ways.

Cats have natural hunting instincts and often find toys that allow them to stalk, chase, and pounce to be mentally stimulating, as well as physically challenging.

Here are some things you should read about giving cats the right amount of exercise:

3. Plan Your Yearly Vet Visits

Regular vet visits are important for making sure that your cat is in good health and getting the medical care they need.

If you’re not sure when their last vet visit was or when you should be planning your cat’s next check-up, National Pet Week is as good a time as any to reach out to your veterinarian and find out when you should be planning to bring your kitty in.

Your cat may not thank you at first, as very few actually enjoy their vet visits, but they will be healthier in the long run.

4. Put Your Emergency Kit Together

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Do you have a kitty first-aid kit put together? How about an emergency pack just in case you need to care for your cat in a disaster?

You should always hope for the best and prepare for the worst because it’s better to have this stuff ready and not need it than to need it and not have it.

Make sure you know the basics of cat first aid so you can help your kitty if something goes wrong. Have an emergency preparedness kit ready to go if the worst happens.

If you already have these kits ready to go, National Pet Week may be a good time to look them over and replace anything that needs replacing. Here are some resources you may find helpful:

5. Volunteer

If you’d like to help other pets in need find forever homes, consider volunteering at your local animal shelter. Animal shelters are typically not run for profit, so they rely on volunteers to help out and care for cats and other pets in the facility.

Don’t just show up. Call ahead and ask about volunteer opportunities. Even if there aren’t any positions currently available, you can always host a fundraising event through your club, team, group, or community that can help shelters get what they need.

If you want to know more about how to volunteer at an animal shelter, click here .

6. Foster Or Adopt

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Of course, one of the best ways to thank cats during National Pet Week is to take one home and into your care.

Adopting and fostering don’t just help the cat that you take home. They also help free up resources at animal shelters so that other cats and animals can get the attention and supplies that they need while they wait to find forever homes of their own.

If you aren’t ready to jump into the lifelong commitment of adopting, fostering is a great way to test the waters and see if you’re able to handle the responsibility that comes with pet parenting.

Animal shelters often reimburse foster pet parents for certain expenses and take care of any medical needs. You’d help a cat learn socialization skills that can help them get adopted, too.

Consider opening your home to a kitty in need, even if it’s only for a short time.

7. Spoil Your Cat

Your cat showers you with love all year long, and chances are good that you return that affection in full, but why not take National Pet Week as an opportunity to go above and beyond?

Get some new toys. Replace old litter boxes. Look for a new cat tree or perch. If you need some ideas about what to buy for your kitty, check out these resources:

What other ways can you say thanks to cats during National Pet Week? Are you doing anything special for your kitty? Let us know in the comments below!

The post National Pet Week: 7 Awesome Things You Can Do For Cats To Say Thanks appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 2

Related
pethelpful.com

What Is a Sploot and Why Do Dogs and Cats Do It?

Sam volunteers at her local animal shelter and is a parent to two poodles named Bo and Derek and a cat named Crumbs. In case you haven't been on the internet, splooting (a.k.a. frogging) is when a dog or cat lies flat on their belly with their hind legs stretched out straight behind them rather than tucked in beneath their torso. There is something inherently funny and adorable about this posture, so it is no wonder videos and photos of pets splooting have become a social media craze.
PETS
Greatist

You’re the Cat’s Meow: 10 Signs That Prove Your Cat Loves You

As cat parents, we love and low-key worship our majestic fur babies. We scoop their poop, pay their vet bills, and share our beds. But do cats feel the same way about us?. Spoiler: Yes! If you give your cat the TLC it deserves, they definitely love you back. They just have a funny way of showing it sometimes.
PETS
L.A. Weekly

How to Stop a Dog from Barking – Quick & Easy Training

Barking is often regarded as a common way for dogs to communicate. However, excessive or frequent barking is one of the issues that dog owners face with their pets. Obsessive barking can irritate other pets and cause other dogs in your neighborhood to start barking as well. Obviously, it is critical to eliminate incessant dog barking as soon as possible, either by a dog barking stopper or some physical approach.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Animal Health#Cat Tree#Volunteers
Daily Mail

Tiny rescue kitten Rainbow who weighed just 1lb became dangerously obese TWO STONE after her new owner almost 'killed her with kindness' by overfeeding

A tiny kitten saved by an animal sanctuary returned three years later as a 'dangerously obese' monster moggy after its new owners almost 'killed her with kindness' through overfeeding. Rainbow was handed into the Cats Protection Adoption Centre in Bridgend, South Wales, as a skinny stray cat who weighed just...
ANIMALS
Sachin

Opinion: Signs that someone isn't really in love with you

** This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Everyone desires to be loved, but sometimes we get drawn in by those who want something from us. It’s essential to discern our love because sometimes the person you’re dating may not love you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the zodiac signs that will be lucky in love in 2022

Irrespective of how much you make in life, unless you have a life partner life seems incomplete. While you can work hard and make a career for yourself, love is something that will only come to you if the stars are aligned for you. Here are the zodiac signs who might get lucky in love this year:
LIFESTYLE
K945

Don’t Touch These Worms They Can Hurt You and Your Pets

Last year I discovered Hammerhead flatworms. I had never heard of these worms until I started seeing them pop up all over my newsfeed. The "invasive species" of worms are popping up all over Louisiana due to the recent rain. The bad part is that it is going to get worse and we just started seeing them. These worms aren't little by any means, they can get up to a foot long.
LOUISIANA STATE
Apartment Therapy

Mosquitoes Swarm Around These Four Colors the Most

The colors in your outdoor patio might be attractive to guests, but according to science, it could also be attractive to unwanted visitors: mosquitoes. A recent study from the University of Washington has found that, in addition to the odor of carbon dioxide, colors can also be inviting to swarms of mosquitoes. The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, involved an experiment wherein the pests were introduced to a room with CO2 and various colored dots. Using 3D-tracking technology, the scientists were able to tell which colors the mosquitoes hung around the most.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

'Heartbreaker' dog stood up at his adoption party finds forever home after 225 days in the shelter

Luke, the 5-year-old pooch from Kent, England, has finally found a family. The former shelter dog earned the title "heartbreaker" in February this year when he made headlines for getting stood up at his Valentine's Day-themed adoption party. As news of the poorly attended event—organized by the Battersea Brands Hatch shelter—spread worldwide, the pup's story of being unlucky in love touched many who felt "shattered," the shelter said in a press release. Soon, they started receiving mountains of mail from Luke's growing fanbase, including toys, handwritten love notes, donations and letters expressing their interest in adopting the canine.
PETS
Santa Barbara Edhat

Foster Home Needed for 8 Puppies

FOSTER HOME NEEDED: We Would love to take these eight puppies into rescue they are half Australian shepherd / Doberman mix. If you are able to open your home and heart to these eight adorable puppies please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org and submit a foster application or if you’re currently fostering please message as soon as possible thank you.
PETS
One Green Planet

Abandoned Mama Dog Leads Rescuers to Save Her 10 puppies

10 puppies and their mom were rescued from an abandoned house in Wythe County Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Construction workers in the area noticed that the pregnant black lab mix had been hanging around the Klockner Plant for several weeks and reported it to animal control. Sadly, the mother moved her newborn pups to a different location before help arrived. Workers decided to stay put and watch over her to ensure her safety until they could figure out a better plan.
RURAL RETREAT, VA
CatTime

CatTime

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
621
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://cattime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy