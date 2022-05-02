ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why May 2nd Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner
Photo: Getty Images

It’s May 2nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1972, Bruce Springsteen auditioned for CBS Records A&R man John Hammond , playing a short set for him in his office. Hammond was so impressed that he arranged a real audition that night at New York City’s The Gaslight Club where The Boss performed for other Columbia executives. He did pretty well.

In 2013, Slayer guitarist Jeff Hanneman died of liver failure. He was 49.

In 2005, Eric Clapton , Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce reunited as Cream to perform the first of four shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall, 36 years after they split up.

In 1991, Nirvana booked into Sound City Studios in Van Nuys, California where they spent 16 days working with producer Butch Vig . The recordings they made would go on to become their hit album, Nevermind .

In 1979, The Who played their first gig since the death of Keith Moon . It took place at London’s Rainbow Theatre and saw The Faces Kenney Jones behind the kit. The same night, the band’s film, Quadrophenia , opened in London.

In 2003, the Kings of Leon played their first-ever British date when they appeared at Blackpool, England’s The Empress Ballroom.

In 1977, Eric Clapton recorded “Wonderful Tonight.”

And in 2006, Keith Richards was released from a New Zealand hospital after being treated for a mild concussion following a fall out of a coconut tree in Fiji.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music )

