The Reel Buzz: ‘Lightyear,’ ‘Father of the Bride’ and 14 other movies, shows to watch this weekend

With Father’s Day on Sunday, family fare is on the movie menu this weekend.

Disney/Pixar are set to go to infinity and beyond with the launch of “Lightyear,” the latest animated film in the “Toy Story” universe. Chris Evans takes over the voice role of Buzz Lightyear from Tim Allen, with Uzo Aduba, Taika Waititi, and Keke Palmer joining in on the adventure.

If your plans find you staying home this weekend, a star-studded wedding is in your future. Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan star as the parents of a newly engaged woman in an update of “Father of the Bride.” The romantic comedy, previously remade with Steve Martin in 1991, also features Adria Arjona (Moribus), Diego Boneta (Rock of Ages) and “SNL” star Chloe Finerman.

Here are the movies and TV shows you have to watch this holiday weekend (June 17 - June 19).

Lightyear

"Lightyear” is the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure.

Brian and Charles

A lonely inventor in rural Wales, creates an artificially intelligent robot who learns English from a dictionary. An unlikely friendship forms in this heartwarming tale.

The Lost Girls

Set a few generations after the events of J.M. Barrie's original “Peter Pan” novel, the film centers on the consequences of Pan's promise to continue returning to the women of the Darling family. Vanessa Redgrave and real-life daughter Joely Richardson are among the cast.

Abandoned

The thriller stars Emma Roberts and follows the lives of a young family as they move into a remote farmhouse, which harbors a dark, tragic history.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The action comedy features a star-studded cast including Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and Demi Moore.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Three years after the release of the first film, the beloved cast reunites to embark on a mysterious journey to the South of France to the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa. Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville are among the stars reprising their roles from the blockbuster series.

Last Seen Alive

After his wife suddenly vanishes at a gas station, a man (Gerard Butler) enacts a desperate search which leads him to run from the police and take the law into his own hands.

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

JAZZ FEST: A NEW ORLEANS STORY weaves together live performances and interviews from the 50th anniversary of the iconic festival, featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry, along with a wealth of archival documentary footage from the past half century.

Spiderhead

The sci-fi thriller features Chris Hemsworth as a man who runs a state-of-the-art penitentiary and experiments on prisoners with mind-altering drugs. Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett also star.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Emma Thompson stars as retired teacher undergoing a sexual awakening and forms a strong connection with a young man.

The Father of the Bride

Generational clashes and hilarity ensue when a family gathers for a big wedding in Miami. This modern rom-com updated from the timeless classic illustrates the surprising and funny ways the heart can adapt in the name of love.

Players

PLAYERS is a comedic documentary-style series that follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team, as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache.

Rutherford Falls, Season 2

The comedy series follows two lifelong friends, played by Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding, whose relationship is tested when a crisis hits their small town.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Based on the best-selling book, the coming-of-age series centers on a 16-year-old girl’s trials and tribulations over the course of a pivotal summer.

The Lake

The comedy series follows as a recently divorced gay man brings the daughter he gave up for adoption to the lake where he summered as a boy.

Flatbush Misdemeanors, Season 2

Rising comedians Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso play fictionalized versions of themselves as neighborhood best friends and urban millennials hilariously climbing the ladder to nowhere.

