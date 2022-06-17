The Reel Buzz: ‘Lightyear,’ ‘Father of the Bride’ and 14 other movies, shows to watch this weekend
With Father’s Day on Sunday, family fare is on the movie menu this weekend.
Disney/Pixar are set to go to infinity and beyond with the launch of “Lightyear,” the latest animated film in the “Toy Story” universe. Chris Evans takes over the voice role of Buzz Lightyear from Tim Allen, with Uzo Aduba, Taika Waititi, and Keke Palmer joining in on the adventure.
If your plans find you staying home this weekend, a star-studded wedding is in your future. Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan star as the parents of a newly engaged woman in an update of “Father of the Bride.” The romantic comedy, previously remade with Steve Martin in 1991, also features Adria Arjona (Moribus), Diego Boneta (Rock of Ages) and “SNL” star Chloe Finerman.
Lightyear
"Lightyear” is the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure.
A lonely inventor in rural Wales, creates an artificially intelligent robot who learns English from a dictionary. An unlikely friendship forms in this heartwarming tale.
Set a few generations after the events of J.M. Barrie's original “Peter Pan” novel, the film centers on the consequences of Pan's promise to continue returning to the women of the Darling family. Vanessa Redgrave and real-life daughter Joely Richardson are among the cast.
The thriller stars Emma Roberts and follows the lives of a young family as they move into a remote farmhouse, which harbors a dark, tragic history.
The action comedy features a star-studded cast including Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and Demi Moore.
Three years after the release of the first film, the beloved cast reunites to embark on a mysterious journey to the South of France to the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa. Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville are among the stars reprising their roles from the blockbuster series.
After his wife suddenly vanishes at a gas station, a man (Gerard Butler) enacts a desperate search which leads him to run from the police and take the law into his own hands.
JAZZ FEST: A NEW ORLEANS STORY weaves together live performances and interviews from the 50th anniversary of the iconic festival, featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry, along with a wealth of archival documentary footage from the past half century.
The sci-fi thriller features Chris Hemsworth as a man who runs a state-of-the-art penitentiary and experiments on prisoners with mind-altering drugs. Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett also star.
Emma Thompson stars as retired teacher undergoing a sexual awakening and forms a strong connection with a young man.
Generational clashes and hilarity ensue when a family gathers for a big wedding in Miami. This modern rom-com updated from the timeless classic illustrates the surprising and funny ways the heart can adapt in the name of love.
PLAYERS is a comedic documentary-style series that follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team, as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache.
The comedy series follows two lifelong friends, played by Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding, whose relationship is tested when a crisis hits their small town.
Based on the best-selling book, the coming-of-age series centers on a 16-year-old girl’s trials and tribulations over the course of a pivotal summer.
The comedy series follows as a recently divorced gay man brings the daughter he gave up for adoption to the lake where he summered as a boy.
Rising comedians Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso play fictionalized versions of themselves as neighborhood best friends and urban millennials hilariously climbing the ladder to nowhere.
