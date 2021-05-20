newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Reel Buzz: 'Dream Horse,' 'Cruella' pre-sale, 4 Harrison Ford classics and 10 other movies to watch this weekend

By Audacy Staff
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s a list of movies to watch the weekend of Friday, May 21, including ‘Dream Horse,’ ‘PINK: All I Know,’ ‘French Exit’ and more! See the full list on Audacy.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

22K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Disney Movies#Movie Night#Movie Tickets#Movies In Theaters#Movie Theaters#Amazon Prime Video#Entercom#Reel Buzz#Classics#Pre Sale Tickets#Classic Choices#Awesome#Pink#Hulu#La#Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

8 Classic Al Pacino Movies to Stream and Buy on Blu-ray

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From “The Godfather,” to “Dog Day Afternoon,” “Serpico,” and “Scarface,” Al Pacino is...
MoviesSFGate

What to Watch in May: 'Pose' Final Season, New 'Star Wars' Series and Emma Stone as 'Cruella'

It’s May, and when it comes to entertainment, that means only one thing: the beginning of the summer movie season. Except maybe not this year. While theaters have started to stir back to life and resume business as usual as more of the moviegoing public gets vaccinated and feels safe returning to theaters, for the second year in a row the summer movie season has been punted a little down the road.
Beauty & FashionCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

CRUELLA: Tickets Are Now On Sale For The Emma Stone-Led Movie; Check Out A New TV Spot, Clips, And More

Disney has confirmed that, starting today, movie fans can pre-order "Premier Acces"s on Disney+ and purchase movie tickets for the studio's highly anticipated live-action feature film Cruella, which will be available to stream or experience in theaters on Friday, May 28th. With that exciting announcement comes a new TV spot, two clips, and a Dolby-exclusive poster for the movie.
MoviesDecider

Where To Watch The Movie ‘Together Together’ Starring Ed Helms and Patti Harrison

If you’re in the mood for an uplifting, immensely charming new comedy, Together Together is for you. Written and directed by Nikole Beckwith, the film centers on the unexpected relationship that blossoms between Matt (Ed Helms), a single man in his 40s who wants a child, and Anna (Patti Harrison) after the former hires the latter to be his surrogate. A warm, empathetic comedy that deals with the perceptions of connection, boundaries, and the particulars of love, Helms and Harrison shine, delivering poignant performances and sharing a fun, infectious on-screen chemistry. Also starring Tig Notaro, Julio Torres, Nora Dunn, Fred Melamed, Rosalind Chao, and Anna Konkle, Together Together earned Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes.
Movies/Film

Watch New ‘Cruella’ Clips as Movie Tickets and Disney+ Pre-Orders Go on Sale For the ‘101 Dalmations’ Prequel

Cruella, a movie whose very existence continues to baffle me, is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access very soon. As we get closer and closer to the Emma Stone film, Disney has gone ahead and put movie tickets for the movie on sale. They’re always making it possible to pre-order the film on Disney+, in case that’s something you want to do. On top of all that, there are three new clips you can watch below.
Beauty & FashionFandango

'Cruella' Tickets Now on Sale: Watch Exclusive Clip

Tickets are now on sale to enjoy Cruella in theaters. The raucous comedy presents a fresh and appealing look at two key characters: clever young grifter Estella (Emma Stone) and haughty fashion legend Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson). When their paths cross, trouble — and maybe a few dalmatians — are sure to follow.
MoviesStuff.tv

15 of the best movies under 90 minutes – and where to stream them

No stomach for three hours of weeping hobbits? These films get the job done in half the time. We all love an epic movie now and again, but sometimes you just don’t want to sit through two and a half hours of tedious exposition, big robots punching each other or little people rambling through the countryside.
MoviesTelegraph

19 best films to watch at the cinema now and new movies releases for 2021

Yes, it’s already available to stream on Disney+. But Chloé Zhao’s Best Picture-winning masterpiece is the ideal way to reacquaint yourself with cinema’s communal, horizon-broadening pleasures. Cinemas from May 17. Sound of Metal. An Oscar-winner for Best Sound and Editing, this study of sudden deafness afflicting a heavy-metal drummer (Riz...
TV & Videosdailyhive.com

New shows and movies to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend (TRAILERS)

As we get settled into the halfway point of May (already?), Netflix Canada is releasing an impressive slate of new movies and shows to keep you occupied all weekend. From a series about a haunted mansion, Amy Adams witnessing a crime from her window, talking animals for the kids, and everything in between, here are a bunch of titles that should be on your streaming radar this weekend.
TV & Videosatlantanews.net

Do you love comedies Then turn on Vuuzle.TV and watch the best movies ONLINE and for FREE

It is said that sincere laughter prolongs life. And one of the effective and easy ways to have fun is to watch a cool comedy movie on the popular streaming platform Vuuzle.TV. Here, you can find and watch the best comedy content in the world for free. As you know, the comedy genre of cinema includes films that aim to make the audience laugh and improve their mood. Thus, comedy is one of the most common genres of film, which appeared almost with the emergence of cinema itself. The first comedy films were silent, but nevertheless, they were very popular among viewers even after the sound.
MoviesPosted by
97.9 WGRD

‘The Dry’ And ‘Dream Horse’ Are Your Weekly Double Features

This week we are checking out two new movies coming out in theaters and on streaming. The first movie to check out this weekend is The Dry, the story of a federal investigator who is called in to investigate a murder in a small drought stricken town. While he is there he discovers a link to an unsolved case of a teen's death almost a decade ago. But, uncovering the truth might be harder than he thinks.
TV ShowsObserver

The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, set in zombie-infested Las Vegas, is available to stream on Netflix today as well as a host of other new content including Aziz Ansari’s Master of None and Amazon Prime’s Solos. With appearances from Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie and others, this week’s streaming guide provides an intimate portrayal of mental health, loss and human connection during times of separation. Use our latest streaming guide to take you into the weekend on a high (and rather introspective) note.
Moviesstar967.net

Win a 4 pack of movie tickets to Cruella!

Enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of movie tickets to Cruella!. BROUGHT TO YOU BY DISNEY’S NEW MOVIE, CRUELLA. WITNESS THE UNTOLD ORIGIN OF DISNEY’S MOST INFAMOUS VILLAIN. IN THEATRES MAY 28 TH , OR ORDER IT ON DISNEY PLUS WITH PREMIER ACCESS. Plus one lucky winner...
MoviesInternational Business Times

What To Watch This Weekend: New Movies Streaming Online, In Theaters

"P!NK: All I Know So Far" is streaming on Amazon Prime. Even though the traditional release of movies in theaters are slow, various streaming platforms are making up for it by launching much anticipated flicks. Although Hollywood and audiences are trying to adjust to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

How to watch Cruella on Disney+

Cruella de Vil is about to return to our screens in Disney’s latest live-action revival. Not just another remake like Beauty and the Beast or The Lion King, this one is set to go back further into de Vil's past and will reveal how she ended up so determined to steal Dalmatian puppies.
Shoppingallears.net

Stock Up on ALL the Movie Essentials for Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Premiere!

Are you ready to cuddle up on our couch and cue up tons of new Disney movies and shows in the next month?. In the next month, Disney will release Pixar’s Luca directly to Disney+, premiere the new Marvel show, Loki on Disney+, and both Black Widow and Cruella will be making a debut both in theaters AND on Disney+ Premier Access. And, if you’re looking forward to learning more about Cruella De Vil’s backstory, then you can be ready on its premiere day with some exclusive Disney goodies!
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

How much will it cost to see Cruella on Disney + and when will it be free on the platform

Disney + is preparing one of its most anticipated releases of May: the Cruella film, starring Emma Stone. The film, which will serve as a spin-off of the iconic character from 101 Dalmatians, has already generated many expectations and to see it you will have to pay an additional cost to the monthly subscription. Write down how much you will have to pay and when the tape will be available to all users.
MoviesPolygon

The 13 best movies new to streaming to watch in May

We’re somehow nearly halfway through the year, if that’s not too hard to imagine and there’s a plentiful bounty of exciting new releases and additions to streaming to tide you over until summer. This month sees the long-awaited premiere of Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi action thriller Tenet on HBO Max, a...