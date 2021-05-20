The Reel Buzz: 'Dream Horse,' 'Cruella' pre-sale, 4 Harrison Ford classics and 10 other movies to watch this weekend

If you’re in the mood for an uplifting, immensely charming new comedy, Together Together is for you. Written and directed by Nikole Beckwith, the film centers on the unexpected relationship that blossoms between Matt (Ed Helms), a single man in his 40s who wants a child, and Anna (Patti Harrison) after the former hires the latter to be his surrogate. A warm, empathetic comedy that deals with the perceptions of connection, boundaries, and the particulars of love, Helms and Harrison shine, delivering poignant performances and sharing a fun, infectious on-screen chemistry. Also starring Tig Notaro, Julio Torres, Nora Dunn, Fred Melamed, Rosalind Chao, and Anna Konkle, Together Together earned Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes.