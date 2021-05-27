The Reel Buzz: 'Cruella,' 'A Quiet Place II,' 4 war movies for Memorial Day and other films to watch this weekend

Movie theaters suffered significant (though insignificant in the grand scheme) collateral damage from the COVID-19 shutdowns, and perhaps no movie exemplifies that hurt than John Krasinki’s A Quiet Place II, the much-anticipated and now much-delayed sequel to his phenomenal 2018 directorial debut. The movie’s heavy reliance on troubling transitions from ear-splitting silence to upsetting sound to convey the horrendous fear the film’s characters must be sensing caused distributor Paramount Pictures to resist the path of least resistance many other COVID-delayed films took and, instead, wait it out. We are about to find out if this was a clever business strategy or if, like the movie’s characters, waiting out it will only lead them into the hands of menacing monsters (incarnated by low box office receipts) once they step into the light of the day. As for the film itself? It is a good enough sequel, but suffers from all the usual drawbacks that unnecessary part twos to impressive part ones tend to experience.