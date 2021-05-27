Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Reel Buzz: 'Cruella,' 'A Quiet Place II,' 4 war movies for Memorial Day and other films to watch this weekend

By Audacy Staff
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s a list of movies to watch the weekend of Friday, May 21, including ‘Dream Horse,’ ‘PINK: All I Know,’ ‘French Exit’ and more! See the full list on Audacy.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#A Quiet Place#Movie Night#Disney Movies#Movies In Theaters#Movie Theaters#North Hollywood#Hulu#Entercom#Classic War Films#Blockbuster Season#Godzilla Vs Kong#La#Promo Code#Streaming#War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesAfro American Newspaper

A Quiet Place part II film review

“You can’t stay!” Those aren’t the words a nerve-frayed family running from killer demons wants to hear. Yet, as they seek refuge, they encounter resistance in this sequel to one of the most innovative drama/horror/sci-fi films ever made, A Quiet Place. AQP was uniquely wondrous and scary. Is AQPPII equally frightening?
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

‘A Quiet Place II’: Is it the movie to bring people back to theaters?

“A Quiet Place II” is coming out later this month, and it’s one of the biggest blockbuster films to hit movie theaters since the pandemic began. The film’s release has been a year in the making. It was supposed to be released at the beginning of 2020, before the coronavirus outbreak, but now it kicks off the summer 2021 blockbuster schedule.
MoviesDerrick

Movie review: 'A Quiet Place Part II' a missed opportunity to expand story

Three years ago, “The Office” star John Krasinski planted his flag as a big-budget genre filmmaker with the high-concept, sound-based monster movie “A Quiet Place.” The film, written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck with Krasinski, was a piece of well-crafted schlock, impeccably sound-designed and shot, starring Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt in an effortfully near-silent performance. Co-starring deaf actress Millicent Simmonds as their daughter Regan, the use of sign language and hearing aids made for some innovative visual storytelling and monster fighting. But lift the hood on “A Quiet Place,” and it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The film has a single idea, the character and story choices reverse-engineered to stuff drama into a dangerous, yet inherently staid situation. Suffused with a deeply earnest sense of self-seriousness but not a shred of humor, camp, or self-awareness, “A Quiet Place” is horror for people who don’t seem to like horror all that much.
MoviesMorning Sun

At The Movies: 'Cruella,' 'Quiet Place II,' 'Blue Miracle,' 'Plan B' ...

One of the Disney universe's greatest villains gets her origin story in "Cruella," with Emma Stone starring as the girl who becomes a black-and-white haired legend — and no friend of dalmations. Opening Friday, May 28, in theaters and via Disney+ Premier Access. Also Showing:. • "A Quiet Place Part...
Moviesspectrumlocalnews.com

'A Quiet Place Part II,' filmed in Western New York, hits screens

It’s always fun when you can see Western New York showcased on the big screen, and that’s the case beginning Thursday with “A Quiet Place Part II.”. The movie was filmed at several locations around the region, from Buffalo to Akron to Grand Island. Even the former Bethlehem Steel site...
Moviessplashreport.com

FILM REVIEW: “A QUIET PLACE II” Is More Muted Than Explosive Original

Movie theaters suffered significant (though insignificant in the grand scheme) collateral damage from the COVID-19 shutdowns, and perhaps no movie exemplifies that hurt than John Krasinki’s A Quiet Place II, the much-anticipated and now much-delayed sequel to his phenomenal 2018 directorial debut. The movie’s heavy reliance on troubling transitions from ear-splitting silence to upsetting sound to convey the horrendous fear the film’s characters must be sensing caused distributor Paramount Pictures to resist the path of least resistance many other COVID-delayed films took and, instead, wait it out. We are about to find out if this was a clever business strategy or if, like the movie’s characters, waiting out it will only lead them into the hands of menacing monsters (incarnated by low box office receipts) once they step into the light of the day. As for the film itself? It is a good enough sequel, but suffers from all the usual drawbacks that unnecessary part twos to impressive part ones tend to experience.
Moviesnewsnationusa.com

A Quiet Place Part II is a little better than the first film

A Quiet Place Part II is kind of like what you’d get if the alien hunter from the Predator franchise stopped by This Is Us for a few episodes. The film is a horror story with the heart of a family drama, and for the most part, it works very well. But just like real families, it’s pretty consistent in both its strengths and its flaws — in other words, it’s the perfect sequel for fans of the original movie, while also being not that bad at welcoming viewers who might have missed the first go-round.
MoviesKITV.com

'A Quiet Place Part II' kicks off summer with a blockbuster opening

Theaters have spent months trying to figure out how to get people back to the movies. Scaring them beyond belief appears to be a solution. "A Quiet Place Part II," a horror film starring Emily Blunt and directed by John Krasinski, brought in an estimated $48.3 million for its opening in North America this weekend, according to the film's studio Paramount.
MoviesComicBook

A Quiet Place Part II Star Teases Third Film Could Be Happening

More than a year after originally slated to land in theaters, A Quiet Place Part II debuts later this week, with star Emily Blunt admitting that director John Krasinski has already toyed with some possibilities of what could be explored in a third film to potentially wrap up a trilogy. Given that the sequel currently sits at 92% positive reviews on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and that its box office is tracking for one of the biggest weekend openings since the pandemic shut down theaters last year, things are looking promising that audiences will be interested in seeing the further adventures of this terrifying world. A Quiet Place Part II hits theaters on May 28th.
Moviessamachar-news.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ sees $48mn first weekend in North America | Movies News

Los Angeles: The much-hyped horror thriller ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ seems to have breathed life back into the North American box office, after Hollywood film business was paralysed over most of the past months owing to the pandemic. The Emily Blunt-starrer has recorded a $48 million opening weekend from Friday to Sunday, marking the biggest three-day theatrical haul so far in the COVID era.
MoviesGizmodo

A Quiet Place II Tops the Weekend Box Office After 2020's Movie Slump

Now that theaters are opening across the country, it’s clear that movie fans have been itching to watch films on the big screen once again. Box Office Mojo reports that this weekend saw the biggest box office opening since 2020. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place II took the top spot earning 58.5 million over four days, thus kicking off the summer movie season. Fandango movie commenter Erik Davis, breaks down why this box office win for a Quiet Place is a big deal:
Movieskkfi.org

Freeze Frame: “A Quiet Place: Part II” (PG-13), “Cruella” (PG-13), “Blue Miracle” (Not rated)

The long-delayed sequel to filmmaker John Krasinski’s wildly original sci-fi horror thriller has finally arrived in theaters. “A Quiet Place: Part II” is a worthy follow-up that seems even more timely as we emerge from quarantine. The blind aliens with acute hearing continue to wreak havoc on humanity as one family tries desperately to remain out of earshot. This PG-13 horror film succeeds thanks to earnest acting, a smart script and sharp editing. “A Quiet Place: Part II” sounds like a winner to me.
MoviesPosted by
My Magic GR

‘A Quiet Place II’ And ‘Cruella’ Are Your Weekly Double Features

This week we are checking out two new movies coming out in theaters and on streaming. The much anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed 'A Quiet Place' is out in theaters this weekend and it picking up right where the previous movie left off. Now the family is on the run from he creatures that hunt by sound and looking for other survivors along the way.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Cruella Director Felt About The Movie Being Compared To Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker

Emma Stone’s portrayal of a young Cruella de Vil in Disney’s new live action, origin story, Cruella, hit theaters and Disney+ this weekend after being hyped up by some visually awesome trailers. These trailers had fans comparing Cruella to A Devil Wears Prada, which made a ton of sense, seeing as the fashion-forward Cruella worked under a demanding designer, but fans were also getting some major vibes reminiscent Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. The director of the newly released Disney film apparently has feelings about the Joker comparisons, and he has now shared them with the class.