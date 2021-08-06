INTERACTIVE MAP: See how many people in your zip code have been vaccinated against COVID-19

Everyone over 16 is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and kids as young as 12 can now get the Pfizer shot. But, not all areas are at the same level when it comes to vaccination rates.

For example, the Southern California zip code with one of the highest percentages of the total population that's been fully vaccinated, according to the data, is 92637 in Orange County. The Laguna Woods zip code has a median age of about 76, and had a vaccination rate of about 87.5% as of Aug. 3.

The SoCal zip code with one of the lowest fully vaccinated percentage is zip code 92310 in San Bernardino County, at a rate of about 2% of the total population. (About 3.5% of the population over 12 years old.)

But the overall trend, especially in urban areas of Southern California, shows poorer, younger communities of color are still lagging in getting their vaccines.

Vaccination rates by zip code in California

Zip code 90002, for example, in the Watts area of Los Angeles had about 39% of its total population fully vaccinated as of Aug. 3. About 49% of the population over 12 was fully vaccinated.

It's an area that's 18% Black and about 80% Latino, according to data from the U.S. Census. Also, nearly a third of people in this zip code live below the poverty line.

Meanwhile, zip code 91436 in Encino had about 68% of its total population, and nearly 80% of it's over-12 population fully vaccinated as of Aug. 3. It's a zip code that's 81% white, with just 4% living below the poverty line.

It is important to note that these wealthier areas tend to skew older. The median age in the Encino zip code is about 47, while in the Watts zip code the median age is only about 28.

There's a similar trend in cities across the state.

The majority Latino zip code of 92701 in Santa Ana has about 21% of its population living below the poverty line, and with a median age of just 30, only about 42% of the total population has been fully vaccinated.

The majority white zip code of 92657 in Newport Coast has a vaccination rate of about 68.5%, a poverty rate of just 6% and a median age of 49.

The map above shows vaccination rates in zip codes across California. The state has removed some zip code numbers for privacy reasons. We have removed some zip codes with unreliable data showing vaccination rates over 100%, and changed the vaccination rate metric to the percentage of the total population. Previously, the vaccination rate was based on the population over 16. Popups on the map also have the percentage of the population over 12 who have gotten a shot.