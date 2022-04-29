ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day: 6 Reasons To Adopt A Cat From A Shelter

By Phillip Mlynar
CatTime
CatTime
 2 days ago

(Picture Credit: RapidEye/Getty Images)

National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day happens on April 30th. It’s a day to get the word out about animals in shelters waiting for forever homes, and — hopefully — it’s a day for people to bring home new, furry family members.

The cat world is full of people who are all about the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” movement, which means they encourage people to visit their local shelter and adopt a cat in need, rather than splashing cash on some designer cat sold at a profit by a breeder.

So with Adopt A Shelter Pet Day approaching, here are six solid reasons to step up and rescue a homeless cat from your local shelter.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0wYl_0ZX2Y94s00

    All Cats Deserve A Chance

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

    Most of the cats who arrive at shelters do so after having experienced hardship, abandonment, or even abuse. On an emotional level, this means that they deserve a shot at settling into a safe and loving forever home where they never have to go through those struggles again.

    A shelter might also be dealing with special needs cats . While it's an extra commitment you might not have considered taking on before, you never know when you'll become smitten by a tri-pawed cat or a feline overcoming a major injury.

    Get to your shelter and give them all a chance. You never know which cat will choose you!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tx5Qh_0ZX2Y94s00

    When One Cat Leaves, Another Can Come In

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

    Shelters don't have unlimited space. Often times, they're running at maximum cat capacity.

    This means that if someone approaches them with a new cat who needs taking in, they, unfortunately, might have to turn the kitty down due to a simple lack of space.

    Adopting a cat opens up a new spot for a cat in need. So when you adopt, you might not be saving just one life. You might be saving the next cat who comes in looking for a home.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GcdiO_0ZX2Y94s00

    You're Spreading Awareness

    (Picture Credit: Oriol Guri / EyeEm/Getty Images)

    Everyone loves talking about their cats.

    Naturally, this often involves recapping a kitty's back story, so when you tell someone that you adopted from a shelter, it becomes an easy way to spread awareness about the importance of scooping up amazing cats from shelters rather than shelling out for designer breeds who may come with genetic disorders and emotional issues of their own.

    And who knows? Your story of finding the perfect feline soulmate may inspire others to take a trip to the local shelter and do the same.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xg1jr_0ZX2Y94s00

    You Can Find Pick-'N'-Mix Cats

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

    If you are, in fact, looking for a certain breed of cat, you'd be amazed at the range of felines available in your average, everyday shelter.

    Domestic Shorthairs! Calicos! Maine Coons! Persians! Russian Blues! Birmans!

    And let us not forget the much maligned black cat, as they, historically, suffer from a lower adoption rate due to being associated with bad luck, and they've been shunned more recently because people find it hard to take selfies with them.

    Don't be that person.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWIXu_0ZX2Y94s00

    You Get To Know The Cat's Personality

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

    Shelters are packed with cats, which means you get to take your time and browse all the felines and pick out one whose personality and demeanor matches you best.

    That might be a total nap cat who's happy to lounge all day, a kitty who loves to be petted, or an amped up kitten who won't stop bombing around her cage playing with toys.

    The fact is that many people find the cat chooses them. Just by visiting the shelter, you might find an instant connection with a sweet kitty who chooses you.

    And the best part is you can spend time getting to know them before you take them home. Make sure you're the right fit for each other!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABQnE_0ZX2Y94s00

    You Might End Up Volunteering

    Picture Credit: Getty Images)

    Finally, after you spend some time at your local shelter and see the work they do -- along with all the adorable cats they house -- you could well find yourself doing the right thing and offering to volunteer.

    What could be a better use of your time than hanging around cats all day, right?

    Even if you can't work directly with the animals, shelters need all sorts of volunteers. They need bookkeepers, social media experts, legal teams, and many more. Chances are good that they have a volunteer position to match your skill set, so ask around.

What other reasons should people adopt from the shelter? Will you spread the word about National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day? Let us know in the comments below!

The post National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day: 6 Reasons To Adopt A Cat From A Shelter appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 2

