Dream of Living Abroad? These 13 Countries Make It Easy To Work Remote

GOBankingRates
 6 days ago

With many companies announcing that they will now be operating as "remote-first" businesses, it's more tempting than ever to pack your bags and relocate to another country -- especially after over a year of being largely confined to our homes. Although you can't work from just anywhere -- many countries have visa requirements -- several countries have implemented programs that make it less complicated for Americans to work while living abroad.

Here are 13 countries and territories that are making it easy for you to work remotely from abroad.

Antigua and Barbuda

If you dream of living and working on a warm, tropical island, you may consider applying to Antigua and Barbuda's Nomad Digital Resident visa program. To qualify, you must currently be employed or self-employed and pay income taxes in the U.S. (or your native country), and be able to do your work from anywhere. Additionally, you must make $50,000 a year or more. The visa is good for two years.

Application fees range from $1,500 to $3,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qpb50_0ZWuvR4u00

Aruba

Open to U.S. nationals only, Aruba's One Happy Workation program allows you to work remotely on the island for up to three months. For this program, you don't need to fill out any paperwork -- and you actually don't have to work, so you can just book an extended vacation if that's what you prefer. To enroll in the program, simply book accommodations at one of the participating villas, condos, resorts or hotels. Purchasing Aruba Visitors Insurance is mandatory to participate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V3wfP_0ZWuvR4u00

Barbados

Barbados' 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp visa allows you to relocate and work from the picturesque island nation. The visa is available to anyone whose work is location-independent.

The application fee is $2,000 for single applicants and $3,000 for families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cySs_0ZWuvR4u00

Bermuda

Bermuda's One Year Residential Certificate is open to those who are currently employed and are able to work remotely. The application fee is $263.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yOTS_0ZWuvR4u00

Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands offers a Global Citizen Concierge Program for professionals and digital nomads who make at least $100,000 a year. The program allows you to stay for up to two years.

There is a $1,469 fee to apply, and you must obtain local health insurance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WW61C_0ZWuvR4u00

Curacao

The @HOME in Curacao program welcomes remote workers to stay on the island for up to six months, with the option to extend for another six months if eligible. There is an approximately $294 fee to apply.

Currently, a negative PCR test is required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers entering Curacao from the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CVaIc_0ZWuvR4u00

Dominica

Dominica's Work In Nature Extended Stay Visa invites remote workers to explore the natural beauty of the Caribbean island while enjoying a stay of up to 18 months.

Application fees start at $800.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPzJw_0ZWuvR4u00

Estonia

Estonia recently launched a Digital Nomad Visa open to remote workers and the self-employed. To be eligible, you must have monthly earnings of €3,504 ($4,236).

Estonia is currently open to travelers who are fully vaccinated or fully recovered from COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DRjd_0ZWuvR4u00

Georgia

Last summer, Georgia launched the "Remotely from Georgia" program, which allows foreign citizens to work remotely from the Eastern European nation. The program is a long-term commitment -- it's intended for freelancers, full-time employees or business owners who are able to stay in Georgia for at least 360 days. You must earn $2,000 a month to be eligible.

Currently, vaccinated individuals are permitted to travel to Georgia with proof of their vaccination. Those who are not vaccinated are required to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of traveling and take an additional test three days after arrival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Klw0v_0ZWuvR4u00

Iceland

Iceland offers a long-term visa for remote work for those with a monthly income of 1 million ISK ($7,817) or more. The visa is good for up to 180 days. There is a $95 fee to apply.

To enter Iceland, you must be vaccinated or have had a prior COVID-19 infection, and present a negative PCR or antigen test prior to boarding a vessel to Iceland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aeGGQ_0ZWuvR4u00

Mauritius

Mauritius has introduced a Premium Travel Visa valid for a period of one year that is open to anyone who can carry out their business or work remotely from the island. There is no fee to apply to this visa program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGhEk_0ZWuvR4u00

Montserrat

The Montserrat Remote Worker Stamp is a 12-month travel permit for remote workers making $70,000 or more per year. Application fees start at $500.

The country's borders are now open to those who have been granted the remote worker stamp, but there are testing and quarantine requirements for both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26R2fB_0ZWuvR4u00

UAE

Live and work by the beaches of Dubai via its one-year virtual work program. To be eligible, you must earn at least $5,000 a month and obtain health insurance with UAE coverage validity.

Note that all passengers arriving to Dubai must hold a negative PCR test certificate.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Dream of Living Abroad? These 13 Countries Make It Easy To Work Remote

