ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FOX4 Forecast: Nice today, warmer weekend

By Alex Countee, Karli Ritter, Joe Lauria, Michelle Bogowith, Garry Frank
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eni3S_0ZVrRBv000

We will sneak into the 40s later today, but a wind shift will bring us back down in to the teens overnight. That’s just a brief setback because temperatures are headed into the 50s this weekend and even early next week.

Send us your weather photos and get updates from the FOX4 Weather team on Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wo7zs_0ZVrRBv000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aPVn_0ZVrRBv000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMeje_0ZVrRBv000

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, Garry Frank, and Alex Countee will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Watch their reports on your television, online , and on our Facebook page .

Follow FOX4 Kansas City on Facebook

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

Stay weather aware with the FOX4KC weather apps: iPhone and A n droid

Track storms in your area with the FOX4 Interactive Radar

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

swampdonkie
25d ago

what you guys need are a few windows in your building. looking outside might get you correct 25% of the time.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

How to stay warm if you’re getting hit by snowstorms

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What is the best way to stay warm during snowstorms? If you thought January’s plunging temperatures were finally behind us, think again. Many parts of the country are now preparing for their blizzards, some of which may dump up to 36 inches of snow, and some areas […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Union Station, Chiefs host light show ahead of AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Chiefs and Union Station are pulling out all the stops ahead of tomorrow’s historic AFC Championship game, right here in KC! More than 180 drones filling the night sky, in what took Image engineering hours and hours to put together. “I’ve never seen anything like that, the future of fireworks […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

AMPR Plaza supports local musicians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — AMPR Plaza is supporting local musicians who’ve been adversely affected by the pandemic. Today, we feature Jeff, Norm, Jimmy and Dave playing at Mike Kelly’s Westsider. You’re welcome to join the next taping tomorrow at Barley’s Brewhaus in Shawnee, KS from 9 p.m. to midnight.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Fox4 Forecast#Facebook Fox 4#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
FOX4 News Kansas City

Homicide at 28th and Brooklyn

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Around 6:45 p.m., law enforcement was sent to 28th and Brooklyn to the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, they found a man on the ground who had been shot. Emergency services arrived and pronounced him dead. Police suspect an altercation lead up to the gunshots, but they are still investigating. Anybody […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy