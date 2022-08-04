12 celebrities who are outspoken Republicans

Actresses Candace Cameron Bure and Melissa Joan Hart have both spoken about having conservative values. Araya Diaz/Getty Images, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Some celebrities have been vocal about being Republican.

"Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure is a Republican who has been disappointed by her party.

Caitlyn Jenner has been an outspoken Republican but has rescinded her support of Trump.

Donald Trump is the current Republican president of the US. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump was a Republican even before he ran for president.

Before winning the US presidency in 2016, Donald Trump was both a businessman and a television personality. He hosted "The Apprentice" from 2004 to 2015.

He's a member of the Republican party .

Kelsey Grammer has said he doesn't think he's cut out for a political career. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer leans right.

In 2017, "Fraiser" star Kelsey Grammer said that being a self-declared Republican in the acting industry is like having "a target on your back."

He said knowing this hasn't dissuaded him from the party, but it has prevented him from dipping his toes in a political career.

"I don't think [I'd go into politics], it's just too nasty now. I guess you could always rise above it, but just don't think it's really cut out for me anymore," Grammer told Kirsty Young during a 2017 episode of BBC Radio 4's " Deserted Island Discs ."

Candace Cameron Bure used to co-host "The View." Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure has expressed disappointment in her party.

Candace Cameron Bure followed in Elisabeth Hasselbeck's footsteps in 2015 when she took the hot seat as Republican co-host on ABC's "The View." The actress left after two seasons.

"That was a super tough job," she told Good Housekeeping (via Entertainment Tonight) in 2020 , referencing her time on the talk show. "It helped me grow a lot, but that was the most difficult job I've had to date … you always feel like you're fighting to speak your opinion."

Even though she's firm in her beliefs, Bure has said the Republican party is far from perfect.

"Everybody is out for themselves, not for the country," the "Fuller House" actress said of the 2016 Republican presidential candidates in a 2016 pre-election interview with Fox News . "I am disappointed in my party."

In October 2021 , she posted a TikTok about being a "conservative in Hollywood" that appears to have been taken down.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a Republican. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger was the Republican governor of California.

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger first launched his political career in 2003 when he became the Republican governor of California. The " Terminator " actor served two consecutive terms.

But even though Schwarzenegger is an outspoken Republican, he doesn't necessarily support President Trump's politics.

In March 2018, the entertainer told Deadline that President Trump isn't doing California any favors.

"I'm so happy that he's only made one trip," Schwarzenegger said. "Look, I mean the very fact that he doesn't want us to write-off our state tax is a direct attack on Californians. So I don't think that he's been good for California. I don't think he cares about California and I think California doesn't care about him."

Elisabeth Hasselbeck used to co-host "Fox and Friends." Evan Agostini/AP

Elisabeth Hasselbeck has been sharing her views for years.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck wasn't afraid to speak her conservative mind during her time on " The View " from 2003 to 2013.

After many a political dispute with co-hosts Joy Baher and Rosie O'Donnell, the former season two "Survivor" alumn left the show to join "Fox and Friends."

She returned to "The View" in August 2022.

Caitlyn Jenner is still a Republican. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner has since said she rescinds her support of President Trump.

Caitlyn Jenner stirred the pot when the transgender-rights advocate showed her support for Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

Although the former Olympian still considers herself a Republican, Jenner penned a 2018 article for The Washington Post to retract her faith in that the president would support and stand up for the LGBTQ community.

"The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president," Jenner wrote. "My hope in him — in them — was misplaced, and I cannot support anyone who is working against our community. I do not support Trump. I must learn from my mistakes and move forward."

She has previously tried to run for governor of California and is now a contributor for Fox News.

James Woods said he's been blacklisted by Hollywood for his views. Invision for Fiji Water/AP

James Woods has pledged his support to President Trump.

After showing his support for 2016 candidate Ted Cruz, and pledging his allegiance to Donald Trump, James Woods retired from acting in 2017.

The "Casino" actor said in 2017 that he was blacklisted from Hollywood for being a Republican .

Stacey Dash said not being liberal has made it harder for her to find work. Rob Kim/Getty Images

Stacey Dash briefly had a congressional campaign.

You might recognize Stacey Dash from her performance as Dionne in the '90s cult-classic "Clueless," but ever since the actress came out as a conservative, she said finding work hasn't been easy.

"You're tolerated only if you fit their liberal profile, " Dash told The Guardian in 2018. "I've been blacklisted. I don't even get to auditions."

In March 2018, the Fox News contributor decided she was "done talking" and announced her southern California congressional campaign, but pulled out not even a month later.

In March 2021 , she apologized for supporting Trump following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Melissa Joan Hart said she's now in a more supportive environment. Craig Barritt/Stringer/Getty Images

Melissa Joan Hart said she feels like it's easier to discuss her views now that she's in a new environment.

Not all conservative celebrities feel ostracized for vocalizing their Republican views.

In a 2013 interview with Fox News , actress Melissa Joan Hart said that, back in the day, when she voted for Republican Bob Dole, her co-stars weren't exactly supportive.

These days, however, she said she feels comfortable expressing her opinions, and genuinely enjoys hearing the other political views.

"These days I'm pretty much surrounded by Republicans at work," Hart told Fox News. "It's made it a little easier but I love talking to my Democrat friends about how they see things."

Joy Villa has worn her politics on the red carpet. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Joy Villa has worn multiple fashions that express her political views.

At the 2017 Grammy Awards, the singer-songwriter walked the red carpet in a red, white, and blue mermaid gown with President Trump's campaign catchphrase "Make America Great Again" detailed on the front.

Designed by Andre Sorian, the dress got Villa's message across loud and clear: She supports President Trump.

"America is the greatest country in the world and @realDonaldTrump will go down in history as the GREATEST leader in world history," Villa posted across her social media accounts. "Who brokered peace when no others could broker peace, who forged friendship with the Middle East, North Korea, and soon, Russia! #trumpworldpeace"

This was not the last time Villa wore her politics on the red carpet. At the 2020 Grammy Awards, she also wore a dress supporting Trump's re-election campaign.

"I'm a public figure and new Republican ," Villa also wrote in a 2018 op-ed for USA Today.

Kristy Swanson has previously tweeted about her views. Getty/Michael Tran

Kristy Swanson is a proud Republican.

Kristy Swanson isn't shy about her conservative views, and she regularly defends her party on social media.

In August of 2017, Chelsea Handler called President Trump out for his response to the tragic events of the Charlottesville attack via Twitter, and Swanson was quick to swoop in with a rebuttal.

When a fan responded, startled by the actress's political stance, Swanson said she's always been a "proud Republican. "

She's also been vocal about her support for President Trump. In December 2019 , she tweeted, "love our President, he's the BEST! @realDonaldTrump".

Jon Voight has previously endorsed President Trump. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jon Voight has been a loyal Republican for years.

In 2016, The Telegraph labeled "Fantastic Beasts" actor Jon Voight as Hollywood's "Republican-In-Chief."

According to the publication, Voight announced he was a conservative back in 2007 and has since been loyal to the party.

He's also regularly endorsed President Trump.

"He's an answer to our problems. We need to get behind him," Voight told Breitbart in 2016. "The Republicans need to unite behind this man . We need somebody to go in and reconstruct us in a sort of way, get us back to where we were, who we need to be."

