newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustments Aren’t Enough to Pay Higher Costs for Seniors

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HADhp_0ZV68cmL00

The Social Security Administration announced that the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which is an increase in social security benefits to counteract inflation, increased by 1.3% for 70 million American s on Social Security and Supplemental Security Income .

When Social Security Runs Out: What the Program Will Look Like in 2035
Learn More: 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

The estimated average monthly benefit increased by $20 per month for 2021, reports CNBC. This increase, however, isn’t enough to account for the rising costs for seniors.

The S enior Citizens League, one of the nation’s largest nonpartisan seniors groups, surveyed 1,125 participants from mid-January through April 20, 2021. According to their data, more than 62% of retirees think that Social Security cost-of-living adjustments need a guaranteed minimum of 3%.

“When the prices on the goods and services that retirees depend on go through the roof, their Social Security benefits don’t buy as much, and that causes enormous financial stress for all retirees,” said Mary Johnson, a Social Security policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League, in a press release.

The League stated that they are working with Congress to increase benefits for retirees to the 3% guaranteed minimum and to use the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly, or CPI-E.

The latest cost-of-living adjustment decision was based on an increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W, from the third quarter of 2019 through the third quarter of 2020; however, inflation has risen since last year by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2021. The CPI-W was more than 3% higher as of the end of March than it was the previous year, according to CNBC.

Check Out: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Read Next: Americans Don’t Understand These Facts About Social Security

The largest COLA increase was in 2008 by 5.8%. Since 2010, the average increase has been 1.4%, according to data from the Social Security Administration. An increase to monthly Social Security benefits will be determined by CPI data through September.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustments Aren’t Enough to Pay Higher Costs for Seniors

View All 567 Commentsarrow_down
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kiyosaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Cost Of Living#Income Taxes#Increased Security#Rising Costs#Wage Inflation#Cola#Social Security Runs Out#Cnbc#S Enior Citizens League#Congress#Cpi W#Americans#Retirees#Enormous Financial Stress#Clerical Workers#Cpi Data#Gobankingrates Money#Policy Analyst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Economy
News Break
Minimum Wage
Related
HealthTimes Union

88 Percent Of Older Adults Want Medicare To Negotiate Drug Prices According to New Survey by The Senior Citizens League

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Older Americans overwhelmingly support legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, according to a new survey by The Senior Citizens League (TSCL). The online survey, which had over 1,234 participants, found that 88 percent support tying prescription drug prices to what other industrialized countries, such as Great Britain, Canada and Japan, pay for the same drug.
Personal FinanceMuscatine Journal

Why 65 May Be the Most Convenient Age to Claim Social Security

The great thing about Social Security is that you get a say on when you sign up. You're allowed to claim your benefits as early as age 62, or delay your filing all the way until the age of 70 for a higher benefit. In fact, you can technically hold off on filing for Social Security beyond the age of 70, though there's no financial reason to do so.
Personal FinanceDemocrat-Herald

Claiming Social Security at 62? You May Need to Rethink That.

The Social Security Administration is pretty flexible when it comes to letting seniors sign up for benefits. You can file for Social Security as early as age 62, or delay your filing until age 70. In fact, you technically don't have to claim benefits once you turn 70, but there's no financial incentive to postpone your filing any longer.
Economystaradvertiser.com

Calculating retirement needs is more simple than it sounds

Is there an easy way to figure out how much I will need to save for retirement? My wife and I are both in our late 50s and want to figure out about how much we’ll need in order to retire comfortably. — Ready to Retire. Dear Ready: How much...
Personal Financefa-mag.com

Social Security Statement Gets New Look

The Social Security Administration has quietly rolled out a redesigned Social Security statement to selected account users not currently receiving benefits. The revised statement, which has been reduced from four to two pages, was based on extensive research, according to agency spokesman Dan Lutz. “It aims to streamline and clarify the messaging and make it easier to find key information at a glance,” he said in an emailed statement.
SocietyHouston Chronicle

RUSSELL GLOOR: Ask Rusty - Will applying for Social Security disability hurt Social Security retirement benefit?

Dear Rusty: My husband turns 65 later this month. He has started having health issues — so much so that we are thinking about talking to his doctor about Social Security Disability. How would this affect him in applying for his Social Security benefits? Should we exhaust disability efforts before applying for his retirement benefits? Signed: Concerned Wife.
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Social Security: Check the status of your benefits claim online

If you applied for Social Security benefits, or have a pending reconsideration or hearing request, you can check the status online using your free personal my Social Security account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to see the following information about your claim:. •...
Personal Financemadison

3 Ways Social Security Can Save Your Retirement When You Haven't Saved Enough

There's no single retirement savings number that guarantees you'll have enough money to pay all of your bills. But as a general rule, it's a good idea to retire having banked 10 times your ending career salary. Now there's wiggle room with that number, such as if you plan to downgrade your lifestyle or hold down a part-time job as a senior. But either way, you do need a healthy level of savings to retire with confidence.
BusinessMotley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: 3 Reasons There's Still Demand for a Fourth Stimulus Check

It is impossible to deny the number of Americans still living from hand to mouth. Compared to this time last year, life appears to be getting better. And for many Americans, things are definitely looking up. But the cry for a fourth stimulus check is tied to the millions still struggling to put food on the table. Here are three reasons there are so many people still hoping for additional help in the way of another direct stimulus payment.
LawPonca City News

Social Security and You

Readers are always asking me to explain various Social Security rules and regulations. But sometimes they want more. They want to see something official -- something in black and white. In other words, they want me to give them a legal reference for whatever rules I am explaining to them.
Relationship Advicemoneytalksnews.com

How to Maximize Social Security Benefits for a Married Couple

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Here is the scenario: You and your spouse are approximately the same age, and are asking yourselves and your financial guru about Social Security benefits. Chief in your minds is how to maximize Social Security benefits for a married couple.
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

Ask Larry: Can My Husband Opt Out Of Social Security And Invest His Contributions Instead?

Today's column addresses questions about whether it's possible to opt out of contributing to Social Security, Social Security benefits for veterans and filing options when an older spouse dies before the younger spouse reaches full retirement age (FRA). Larry Kotlikoff is a Professor of Economics at Boston University and the founder and president of Economic Security Planning, Inc, which markets Maximize My Social Security and MaxiFi Planner.