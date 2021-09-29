CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 pictures that show what celebrities wore to meet members of the British royal family

By Amanda Krause
Miley Cyrus shook hands with the Queen in 2009.

Leon Neal/Reuters

  • Celebrities have met British royals like Queen Elizabeth at movie premieres, concerts, and more.
  • Stars like Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus have worn glamorous gowns while meeting royals.
  • Other celebrities, like Enrique Iglesias and Lady Gaga, wore more unconventional looks.
Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth II looked equally glamorous while meeting each other in 1956.
Marilyn Monroe meets Queen Elizabeth II on October 31, 1956.

Bettmann/Getty Images

The Queen seemingly wore a black off-the-shoulder gown with white gloves, a tiara, and diamond jewelry, while Monroe opted for a shining dress with thin straps and a sweetheart neckline. She also wore gloves that seemingly matched her outfit.

They met during a performance of "The Battle of the River Plate" at the Empire Theatre in Leicester Square, London.

Meryl Streep was wearing a trench-style dress during her 1980 meeting with the Queen.
Meryl Streep greets Queen Elizabeth II in London, England, on March 18, 1980.

Graham Turner/Stringer/Getty Images

Streep specifically wore the white, long-sleeved outfit and matching short gloves for a showing of "Kramer vs. Kramer" in London, England.

The actress completed her look with an updo hairstyle and metallic earrings.

Queen Elizabeth II donned a similar style for the event: a white long-sleeve dress embellished with sequins. She also wore a fur shawl, short gloves, and statement jewels.

In 1997, three celebrities wore drastically different outfits while meeting Prince Charles.
Jennifer Aniston and the Spice Girls meet Prince Charles on May 11, 1997.

Tim Graham/Getty Images

That year, a royal gala was held at the Manchester Opera House in England to celebrate the 21st anniversary of Charles' The Prince's Trust charity. Backstage, the Prince of Wales was greeted by celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie Brown.

The two Spice Girls rocked their signature styles. Halliwell wore a white tank top lined with a plunging neckline and blue sequin details, while Brown wore a plaid bralette underneath a coral blazer.

Aniston went with a more subtle look that included a navy sleeveless dress, minimal makeup, and one of her signature haircuts.

Geri Halliwell and her Spice Girls bandmates wore equally daring outfits while taking a photo with Prince Harry that year.
The Spice Girls, Prince Harry, and Prince Charles in South Africa on November 1, 1997.

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

For a concert, the band wore drastically different outfits that represented their individual styles. Halliwell chose a red skirt, white crop top, and red platform heels, while Mel B wore gray velvet pants, a matching bralette, and white sneakers.

Emma Buton opted for a green minidress and platform sneakers, Victoria Beckham wore a white bralette under a pantsuit, and Melanie C looked athletic in a blue sports top, matching pants, and running shoes.

Later in 1997, Queen Elizabeth II shook hands with the entire band while they wore their signature styles.
The Spice Girls meet Queen Elizabeth II in London, England, on December 1, 1997.

STR New/Reuters

The Queen attended the Spice Girls' 1997 performance at London's Victoria Palace Theatre in a metallic, short-sleeved dress, mid-length gloves, and gold jewels.

The Spice Girls wore bolder looks. Emma Lee Bunton wore a white sleeveless gown, while Victoria Beckham chose a brown strapless dress with a short slit down the side.

Melanie C wore the most casual look of the group, which included a tank top, red pants, and sneakers.

Halliwell shook the Queen's hand while wearing a white halter gown, and Brown sported an animal-print bra, open shirt, and velvet pants.

Natasha Richardson and Dennis Quaid looked like royalty when meeting the Queen in 1998.
Natasha Richardson and Dennis Quaid meet Queen Elizabeth in 1998.

Ken Goff/Getty Images

The two actors met the Queen at the premiere of "The Parent Trap." Quaid looked dapper in a classic suit and bow tie, while Richardson wore a white dress with sheer sleeves and crystal hair clips.

The Queen also shined in a sparkling long-sleeved top, yellow skirt, and white gloves.

Liz Hurley was wearing a glamorous pink gown when she met Prince Charles in 1999.
Liz Hurley and Prince Charles in West London on June 9, 1999.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

For the De Beers/Versace "Diamonds are Forever" celebration that year, Hurley wore a sleeveless pink gown that was covered in sparkles. It had a plunging, scoop-style neckline, a thigh-high slit, and sheer panels on the bottom of its skirt.

Prince Charles went with his classic tuxedo look that night.

In 2001, the Queen was pictured looking delighted to meet Jennifer Lopez.
Jennifer Lopez meets Queen Elizabeth II in London, England, on November 26, 2001.

Roger Allen/Stringer/Getty Images

The Queen and Lopez met at the Dominion Theatre in London after that year's Royal Variety Performance. Lopez wore a green halter-style dress, a statement necklace, and a sleek hairstyle.

The Queen wore a semi-sheer blue dress that was covered in sequins and floral details. Of course, she also sported her signature gloves.

Lenny Kravitz donned denim and a knit hat while shaking hands with the Prince of Wales in 2004.
Prince Charles and Lenny Kravitz meet at Hyde Park in London on July 11, 2004.

Tim Graham/Getty Images

The two met at an outdoor concert held at Hyde Park in London, England. Whereas Prince Charles wore a gray suit and red tie, Kravitz wore a mesh shirt, a studded denim jacket, and an oversized knit hat.

Enrique Iglesias sported jeans while shaking hands with the Queen in 2007.
Enrique Iglesias meets Queen Elizabeth II in Liverpool, England, on December 3, 2007.

Pool/Tim Graham Royal Photos/Getty Images

The singer paired his pants with a black blazer and white button-up shirt.

The Queen, on the other hand, wore a sparkling white dress and diamond jewelry.

Leonardo DiCaprio sported a standard suit to a 2004 movie premiere where he was photographed with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Princess Beatrice, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Princess Eugenie on December 19, 2004.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

The two royals also got dressed up for the occasion. Princess Beatrice paired a floral dress with black tights and flats, while Princess Eugenie chose a sleeveless green gown with a red bow and purple heels.

Kanye West and Diddy wore early-2000s fashion staples while posing for pictures with Prince Harry and Prince William.
Prince William, Kanye West, Prince Harry, and Diddy on July 1, 2007.

Tim Graham/Getty Images

The musicians met the princes during a party William and Harry held after a Wembley Stadium concert.

West wore a gray-toned blazer over a tan shirt and red tie. He also wore white shutter shades, which were all the rage in the early aughts. Diddy also embraced the era's trends by wearing a navy jacket over a graphic T-shirt.

Harry and Prince William opted for more traditionally royal looks, which included button-up shirts, neutral-colored jackets, and casual pants with belts.

Miley Cyrus looked radiant while meeting Queen Elizabeth II in 2009.
Miley Cyrus meets Queen Elizabeth II in Blackpool, England, on December 7, 2009.

Leon Neal/Reuters

Cyrus, who was a host of that year's Royal Variety Performance , wore an orange gown with a floor-length skirt and a plunging neckline. The dress also had a criss-cross belt across her waist and a tiny cutout.

The Queen wore a sparkling black shawl over a matching dress and accessorized with black gloves.

At the same event, Lady Gaga met the Queen while wearing an unconventional costume.
Lady Gaga meets Queen Elizabeth II in Blackpool, England, on December 7, 2009.

Leon Neal/Stringer/Getty Images

Her look that night included a red latex dress with a high neckline and puffy sleeves. Lady Gaga also wore pointed red boots, curled blonde hair, and exaggerated eye shadow embellished with makeup jewels.

Jennifer Lopez wore a dress with daring cutouts to an event where she met Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.
Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles on July 9, 2011.

Pool/Getty Images

Her green gown had a slit across her chest and shoulder, and another triangular cutout across her waist. She wore the dress for the 2011 BAFTA Brits to Watch event, where she met Prince William and Kate Middleton, who were both dressed like royalty.

Middleton chose a pastel dress with a ruched bodice, and the Duke of Cambridge opted for a classic tuxedo.

Reese Witherspoon and Kate Middleton looked ready for spring during their meeting that year.
Reese Witherspoon meets Kate Middleton in Santa Barbara, California, on July 10, 2011.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The actress met the Duchess of Cambridge in Santa Barbara, California, during the royal's first joint trip with Prince William to the US after getting married .

Witherspoon wore a sleeveless orange dress with ruffles across its bodice, as well as brown wedge sandals. Middleton sported a white dress that day with a blue knit overlay and matching pumps.

In 2013, Cara Delevingne was wearing head-to-toe black when she was photographed speaking with Prince Charles and Camilla-Parker Bowles.
Cara Delevingne meets Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall on July 9, 2013.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

The model's look included a sleeveless dress with fabric that wrapped around her waist and tied into a bow across her shoulder to create an open back. She also seemingly wore a leather belt as a headband.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall sported more subdued looks. The prince wore a blue suit and Camilla wore a white dress with a matching bedazzled jacket.

Taylor Swift looked like a princess while chatting with Prince William that same year.
Taylor Swift meets Prince William in London, England, on November 26, 2013.

AP / Dominic Lipinski

The two met during the Winter Whites Gala In Aid Of Centrepoint, held in London, England. The Duke of Cambridge donned a simple black suit and bow tie, and Swift wore a cream-colored dress with a pleated skirt and bedazzled semi-sheer top.

The musician also wore a curly updo hairstyle and red lipstick.

Angelina Jolie wore a fashionable suit when meeting with the Queen in 2014.
Angelina Jolie receives an honorary damehood from the Queen on October 10, 2014.

Anthony Devlin/WPA Images/Getty Images

The actress and philanthropist was awarded an honorary damehood for her work with UK foreign policy to end war zone sexual violence .

Jolie wore a gray-toned suit jacket, below-the-knee skirt, and open-toe heels for the event. The Queen's look included a light-orange dress, black heels, and pearls.

Harry Styles looked like a rock star while shaking hands with Kate Middleton that year.
Harry Styles and One Direction meet Kate Middleton in London on November 13, 2014.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Styles and Middleton shook hands at the 2014 Royal Variety Performance.

The musician wore an animal-print jacket over a black button-up and matching pants, while Middleton wore a black dress with lace sleeves and diamond earrings.

Lady Gaga wore another standout look during a meeting with Prince Harry in 2015.
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett meet Prince Harry in London, England, on June 8, 2015.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett were pictured meeting the Duke of Sussex before a gala concert in London, England.

Bennett went with a classic black suit and tie for the performance, while Lady Gaga wore a metallic long-sleeved dress with a plunging scoop-style neckline.

The musician also had her hair tied in a bun and wore jewels across her eyebrows.

Beyoncé and Jay Z glowed while meeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Beyoncé and Jay Z meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on July 14, 2019.

Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / POOL / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Beyoncé's asymmetrical dress had one off-the-shoulder sleeve and another short sleeve. Her yellow-gold gown also had a floor-length skirt with a daring slit on one side. Jay Z coordinated his outfit by wearing a black tuxedo and bow tie.

Markle greeted the musical couple in a $4,343 Jason Wu dress with semi-sheer details, and Prince Harry wore a suit and bow tie similar to Jay-Z's.

Most recently, Kate Perry wore a dress with a mesh top and plunging neckline for a royal event in February 2020.
Katy Perry and Prince Charles in London, England, on February 4, 2020.

Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/ Getty Images

Her outfit included a blue strapless dress over a long-sleeved, sparkling mesh shirt. She looked elegant while standing next to Prince Charles, who wore a black tuxedo, on a red carpet of a reception held for supporters of the British Asian Trust.

Billie Eilish was dressed in all black when she met the Duchess of Cambridge.
Kate Middleton shakes hands with Billie Eilish on September 28, 2021.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Her glittering two-piece set was designed by Gucci. It included a striped button-up top with long sleeves and matching wide-legged pants. She also wore platform sandals adorned with the Gucci logo on the red carpet.

Middleton, on the other hand, wore a dazzling Jenny Packham gown with an attached cape .

Daniel Craig looked dapper that same day when he greeted Middleton.
Kate Middleton and Daniel Craig meet on September 28, 2021.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

He wore a pink velvet suit jacket on top of a white button-up shirt. The "No Time to Die" actor also wore black pants, matching dress shoes, and a bow tie.

Read the original article on Insider

