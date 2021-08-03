Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

4 best infrared sauna blankets for at-home self care

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349q0i_0ZU1amDU00
If you enjoy saunas and find warmth relaxing, one of these is likely to become your new favourite way to unwind (iStock/The Independent)

The pandemic saw a boom in buying home wellness aids, with weighted blankets and acupressure mats touted as ways to better the quality of your sleep and reduce aches and pains. But for those who crave the heat and muscle-relaxing benefits of a sauna, the bath may not have been quite enough to scratch that itch. Hence the rise in the popularity of infrared sauna blankets.

You may already know about the mood-enhancing element of saunas – especially if you’re someone who’s always cold. These blankets aim to bring that feeling to your home.

Combined with infrared, the holistic effects promised are quite impressive – a session may well increase circulation, bring down inflammation and alleviate chronic pain. That said, there has been little research surrounding infrared sauna blankets, so there is no scientific evidence of these benefits.

Ready to shop now? Our current best buy is the HigherDOSE infrared sauna blanket V3 (£469, Higherdose.com)

To use these heated bags, you simply dress in some lightweight cotton (you need to wear fabric between your skin and the blanket), plug it in and switch on. Each model works differently, but most offer a choice of temperatures.

The infrared means that the heat penetrates more deeply into muscles and fat, so you don’t need to turn the heat on as high, meaning it isn’t as intense an experience as a sauna (though temperatures on some models do go up to 80C).

Most brands recommend lying in there for 20-40 minutes, provided you are comfortable and feel fine throughout. After you’ve finished, you wipe down the inside of the blanket and let it cool before folding away.

But these blankets aren’t cheap, and buying in is an investment – though they last for a long time so if you pay for infrared sauna sessions, you’ll end up saving in the long term. That’s why we’ve tried and tested a range so you know which is best for you.

The best infrared sauna blankets for 2021 are:

  • Best overall – HigherDOSE infrared sauna blanket V3: £469, Higherdose.com
  • Best for those who are heat sensitive – MiHigh infrared sauna blanket: £399, Mihigh.com
  • Best for those who like it hot – Smomar infrared sauna blanket: £399, Smomar.co.uk
  • Best for tall people– Heat Healer sauna blanket: £398,Heathealer.com

HigherDOSE infrared sauna blanket V3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAEUu_0ZU1amDU00

Best: Overall

This sauna blanket comes with velcro fastenings, so once you’re in you feel snug and comfortable. It offers eight different heat levels (five made us sweat a little bit, eight felt sweltering), has a hand-held controller so you can adjust the temperature without having the palaver of getting out of the blanket each time you want to adjust, and has a timer so it’ll automatically switch off after an hour if you fall asleep (which we did, every time).

MiHigh infrared sauna blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1raMLf_0ZU1amDU00

Best: For those who are heat sensitive

With a dial that can take the temperature from 25-80C in small increments, this one is great if you are sensitive to temperature and want to be able to change it while in there. We liked the control it offered when hitting higher temperatures, experimenting with the warmer, more sweat-inducing ones, then cooling it by five degrees when it felt a bit much. In other respects, it is similar to the HigherDOSE model (£399, Higherdose.com), in that it fastens with velcro and has an external body comprised of vegan leather.

Smomar infrared sauna blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICQtF_0ZU1amDU00

Best: For those who like it hot

This Smomar version works similarly to the above two, but the lowest temperature available is 30C, so it’s the one to go for if you don’t think you’ll bother with the coolest setting (though it must be said that 30C just felt like a slightly warmer room and certainly didn’t make us sweat, so it’s still a very good entry-level temperature). This also felt a little more lightweight than the others, so is a good one to go for if you intend on using it in different rooms.

Heat Healer sauna blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVBfF_0ZU1amDU00

Best: For tall people

Boasting 96 jade and tourmaline stones in the lining – which evenly distribute infrared heat – and with a Faraday shield, Heat Healer has made a blanket that is perfect for anyone after a holistic treatment that feels as close to lying in a hot sauna as possible.

This is also the longest model, so if you’re tall, we’d opt for this one. The stones are flat and run down the blanket evenly, by the way, so you don’t need to worry about them being uncomfortable to lie on.

How many times a week should you use an infrared sauna blanket?

It is generally recommended to use the sauna blanket three to four times a week. At first, start out with a low temperature for 10-15 minutes, and then work up to around 35-40 minutes each time.

The verdict: Infrared sauna blankets

We’ve named the HigherDOSE sauna blanket as our best buy as it’s a fuss-free product that emerged as the one we reached for most often among those we tested. If, like us, you like an all-round sauna session that you can just use to zone out in at the end of the day, this is the perfect solution.

Voucher codes

For offers on beauty and discounts on wellbeing products, try the links below:

Enjoy a spa experience at-home with the best facial steamers

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

204K+
Followers
96K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saunas#Infrared Sauna#Best Buy#Higherdose Com#Mihigh Com#Smomar#Heathealer Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestylePosted by
SPY

The Best Flannel Blankets for Staying Warm and Snuggly

Blankets are a great go-to option to keep in your living room, bedroom, backyard or car for when the temperatures start to drop. They are an essential piece of kit for any fall camping trip, music festival or day at the beach. While any blanket is better than none when sitting down on a dirty floor, choosing a blanket best suited to your needs can make a big difference to your enjoyment, as well as the long-term condition of the blanket. One of the best flannel blankets is a great option for traditional picnics, afternoons spent watching TV with a loved one or even just to add an extra layer to your bedsheets.
Interior DesignColumbian

Painting home? Choose carefully

Thinking about painting your home? Make sure you choose your colors carefully!. It’s a minor job compared to other home renovations, but how you paint your home and plan your wall and trim colors makes a major impact on how you use your space. Choosing the right properties of color.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

How to Create a Self-Care Corner in Your Home

The Healthy Home Issue is an Apartment Therapy package dedicated to wellness where you live. We spoke with therapists, medical doctors, fitness experts, and more to put together a slew of health-focused tips and resources — find more feel-great insights here. One thing many people have learned from spending so...
IndustryThought Catalog

A Guide To Successfully Growing Tomatoes For Snacking And Self-Care

Slice them, dice them, or eat them mouth-first off the plant! Tomatoes are delicious and smell like summer. In addition to a savory snack, growing tomatoes is a celebration of self-care. The nurturing feels so good! Great! Now I just need to learn how to grow these things. Read on, tomatoistas, for a tutorial.
Lifestyleupandalive.com

Why I Use An Infrared Sauna

In the post, I’m sharing the health benefits of using an infrared sauna and how I use my Heal with Heat Sauna at home. I can’t say enough good things about my Heal with Heat sauna (I have this model), and so I want to share a little bit about the benefits of infrared sauna; I’ve immensely enjoyed the benefits of adding weekly sauna sessions into my overall weekly wellness regimen at home.
Lifestylemomtastic.com

The Best King Sized Weighted Blankets

Weighted blankets have become increasingly popular over the years, especially large king sizes for sharing. The increased pressure the weighted blanket applies to the body may help reduce anxiety and encourage relaxation for some people. They're typically filled with ball bearings or beads and can range from two pounds up to 36 pounds. So if you're looking for a new way to drift off to sleep or if you just want something to help you decompress from the day, we say give a weighted blanket a try. To help you find the best one for you, we've put together a list of our favorite king sized weighted blankets available today.
Lifestylefitnessista.com

Self care and staying present

This post is sponsored by my friends at MitoQ, a supplement that I’ve used and loved for over a year now. To check it out, head to their website here. Anyone else feel like things are moving at super speed right now??. As life begins to resume a more normal...
Weight LossPosted by
Medical Daily

12 Best Teas For Anxiety, Sleep & Weight Loss

For its soothing effect and refreshing taste, tea is one of the world’s most popular drinks. But did you know that it can also help with anxiety, sleep issues and weight loss?. A Guide to the Best Tea Brands. Used throughout centuries, tea is not only an enjoyable drink but...
Lifestylemensjournal.com

The Best Self-Inflating Camping Mattresses

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Going camping a lot this summer? Or are...
Hayward, CAlifewest.edu

Jacuzzi Infrared Saunas can help your patients live a healthier life

Since 1996, Clearlight Infrared™ – makers of Jacuzzi® saunas, has been dedicated to finding the best ways to heal the human body with our infrared saunas. We offer the lowest and safest EMF (Electromagnetic Fields) and ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) levels of any infrared sauna produced anywhere in the world today. Our EMF levels regularly test below 1mg directly on the heater itself. The ELF levels in our infrared saunas are 5 x below the threshold of concern set by the World Health Organization. Most often, our competitors test 20x above that threshold. Our patented low EMF heater technologies set the industry standard when they were first introduced in 2010.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

9 best teeth whitening kits for brightening your smile at home

Teeth discolouration has a nasty habit of creeping up on you. Years of coffee, juice, tea, wine and even some vegetables – not to mention tobacco use, medication and ageing – can take a toll on your gnashers, leaving you with stubborn yellow or brown stains that resist even the most vigorous brushing.While there’s always the option of professional whitening, DIY kits can go a long way to improve your smile without the hefty price tag. Coming in multiple forms, these typically include low percentages of hydrogen peroxide.As at-home kits can’t use any concentration stronger than 0.1 per cent of...
Washington StateDoor County Pulse

It’s Time for Self-Care at Hotel Washington and Studio

Former Island “summer girls” Sarah Koehler and Rose Widmann are offering a self-care workshop, Sisterhood & Self-Care, on July 30 and Aug. 6, 2-4:15 pm, at Hotel Washington and Studio, 354 Range Line Road on Washington Island. “Sostre,” which means “sister” in Norweigian, is the parent company for their entities: skin care, art, yoga and mindfulness.
Sioux Falls, SD605magazine.com

Simple Self-Care | Marnie’s Naturals

“I researched how to make lip balm, and it was a lot harder to find than [it is] now,” said Scott. “Now, I swear a TikTok video would show you how to do it.”. But when her friend, who owned Home Porch Gifts in Sioux Falls at the time, insisted that the shop needed a product like that, Scott looked into the possibility.
Currituck, NCouterbanksvoice.com

Fall Self-Care Series

As we begin to work back towards our normal fall routines of school and work, let us not forget the importance of putting ourselves first. It is so much harder to give to everyone else when we have not taken the time to care for ourselves. Luckily, NC Cooperative Extension has the tools to help you make yourself a priority again. Join us for this FREE virtual challenge where we will cover all of the things that keep us healthy and happy. And the best news is we can do it together!
ShoppingKHON2

Best picnic blanket

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A cute basket, sandwiches, refreshing lemonade and loved ones mean you’re almost all set for a picnic. The final piece, a cozy blanket, can be the difference between a picture-perfect picnic scene and a mud crawl. Before you plan your day at the park, the garden or the beach, take time to pick out the blanket that will be the backdrop of your adventure. With so many picnic blankets to choose from, finding the perfect one for you can be a challenge, so we’ve got the basics laid out for you as well as our top picnic blanket recommendations.
Lifestylebelmarrahealth.com

Treating Summer Ankle Swelling

If you’ve been on your feet all day in the summer heat, you know what’s coming: uncomfortably swollen ankles. It can really ruin a great day. Say you’ve been out hiking and enjoying the weather with family and friends. Then you know you’ll be struggling through your dinner party with feet and ankles that are going to bust out of your shoes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy