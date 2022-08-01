Best Verizon phone deals for August 2022

Verizon phone deals have never been better. Whether you're after a flagship from Apple or one of the best cheap phones available, Verizon has great promotions, freebies, and trade-in schemes to sink your teeth into this month.

That's not to say it's always the cheapest or most deal-friendly carrier. In fact, while it is a premium brand with a lot to offer, Verizon is often one of the pricier options around — that's why we're crawling the Internet in search of the best Verizon phone deals you can get right now. (Also, make sure to check out our list of the best unlimited data plans ).

Verizon is rated as one of the best phone carriers in the US and for good reason. Not only is it a great option for the best cell phone plans , but it also has the best customer service rating and it's the fastest network in many speed tests.

The carrier offers plans on all of the key handsets you'd be after. That means the iPhone 13 , Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra , Google Pixel 6 , and plenty other popular devices.

There are plenty of solid discounts on the latest phones for new and current subscribers as well as anyone who wants to switch to a new network. From iPhone deals to the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 deals , here are the best Verizon phone deals you can get right now.

Plus, make sure to read our guide to this week's best Verizon promo codes for more ways to save on your next purchase.

5G smartphone sale: free phone w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

For a limited time, Verizon is offering select 5G phones for free (up to $800 off) with trade-in. Your trade-in can be in nearly any condition and you don't need to open a new line. Instead, existing and new customers can get this deal by trading in a phone and upgrading to any 5G data plan. Free phones include the iPhone 13, Galaxy S22, and more. View Deal

The best Verizon iPhone deals

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon customers can get up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro with select trade-in. You'll need to sign up to an unlimited data plan to get this discount. Plus, new customers will get an extra $200 credit for switching. View Deal

iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon

New and existing members can get a new iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best Verizon deals we've seen. No trade-in is required for this deal. View Deal

iPhone 13: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

For a limited time at Verizon, you can get the iPhone 13 for free when you trade-in your old device and open a new unlimited line. Plus, you'll get an additional $200 if you switch from a competing carrier. View Deal

iPhone 13 mini: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon has an epic sale on iPhones. For a limited time, you can get the iPhone 13 mini for free. You'll need to trade-in your old phone and sign up for an unlimited data plan to get this deal. View Deal

iPhone SE 2022: buy one, get one free @ Verizon

Currently at Verizon, buy one iPhone SE 2022 and you'll get $429 off the cost of a second iPhone SE 2022. You'll need to purchase your phone via an installment plan and sign up to any unlimited data plan to get your free iPhone SE. View Deal

Apple iPhone 12: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

We're huge fans of the iPhone 13, but if you don't have the budget for a flagship, you can save big on the iPhone 12 right now at Verizon. Verizon is offering the phone for free when you open a new line and sign up for any unlimited plan. View Deal

Apple iPhone 11: free with unlimited plan @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the iPhone 11 for free when you purchase it with an unlimited plan. That's one of the best Verizon phone deals we've ever seen. (Underneath the "64GB/$24.99" tab you'll find more details on the promo). It's available online only and requires a one-time $35 activation fee. View Deal

iPhone SE (2022): for $11/month w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

The iPhone SE is now available on Verizon. The carrier offers the iPhone SE for $10/month with a new line on select Unlimited plans. (The phone must also be purchased via a monthly device payment plan). Alternatively, if you purchase a new iPad Air on a monthly payment plan, you'll get $150 off an iPhone. Buy both online and you'll get an extra $50 off. View Deal

iPhone 13: up to $800 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New Verizon customers can get up to $800 off any new iPhone 13 model. You'll get up to $800 off with select trade-in. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $1,000 to help cover the cost of switching for a total of up to $1,800 off. Existing members can get up to $700 off with Verizon's 5G Get More Plan or up to $440 off with other select plans. View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

If you have a high value handset to trade in, you could get as much as $700 off your iPhone 12 Pro Max when you trade-in your device and sign up an unlimited data plan. That will be especially helpful here as the iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apple's most expensive handset. Plus, get an extra $500 off for switching to Big Red. Combined, that's up to $1,200 off and one of the best Verizon phone deals of all time. View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: up to $1,200 w/ trade-in

Just like the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 Pro is a pretty expensive handset, approaching $1,000. Use Verizon's trade-in scheme and you can chop off up to $700 off — you can even trade in a broken phone. If you're switching over from another carrier, Verizon will also give you up to an additional $500 off. View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 mini: free w/ trade-in @ Verizon

For any Apple fans on a bit more of a tighter budget, the iPhone 12 mini will likely be the best choice. Due to its lower retail price, you can get this phone for free if you are able to get the maximum trade-in value of $700. But of course, the iPhone 12 mini is much smaller than the other options, so it won't be for everyone.

View Deal

Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max: free w/ new line @ Verizon

The Editor's Choice iPhone 11 Pro Max sports a 6.5-inch OLED HDR display, Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, and triple 12MP ultra wide, wide, and telephoto cameras. It also boasts an epic 12-hour battery life. Currently, you can get the iPhone 11 Pro Max for just free when you purchase it via a 24-month Verizon installment plan and open a new line. View Deal

Apple iPhone SE: $11/month @ Verizon

If you're after a budget Apple handset, the iPhone SE is going to be the clear choice. Right now, Verizon is offering the device for $11/month. (No trade-in or unlimited plan is required). However, keep in mind that Apple recently announced a new iPhone SE 2022 model. View Deal

The best Verizon Android phone deals

Galaxy S22: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is taking up to $800 off Galaxy S22 purchases when you trade-in your old phone and sign up to any unlimited data plan. Existing customers can also get up to $700 off with an eligible trade-in and on select Unlimited plans. It's one of the best Verizon phone deals we've seen. View Deal

Google Pixel 6: free w/ new line + Unlimited plan @ Verizon

For a limited time at Verizon, you can get a Google Pixel 6 for free when you open a new line and buy an unlimited plan. You'll need to make your purchase via monthly installments to get this deal. Additionally, port your number to Verizon and you'll get up to $200 for switching. View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 3: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

One of Samsung's hottest phones is on sale. As part of the latest Verizon phone deals — you can get up to $800 off when you add a new line, trade-in your old phone, and buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on an Unlimited Plan. View Deal

Galaxy S20 FE: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon

The Galaxy S20 FE is an inexpensive version of the Galaxy S20. It sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080) 120Hz LCD, Snapdragon 865 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The CPU and fast-refreshing display are the same you'd get with the regular S20, but the S20 FE costs less. This epic Verizon phone deal nets you an S20 FE for free when you open a new unlimited data plan/line. View Deal

Galaxy S21 Plus: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering one of the best Galaxy S21 Plus deals we've seen. For a limited time, you can get up to $1,000 off your S21 Plus purchase when you trade in an old (or damaged) phone and sign up for a Verizon unlimited plan. Plus, switch from a competing carrier and you'll get an extra $1,000 credit. Existing members will get up to $700 off with Verizon's 5G Get More plan or up to $440 off with other data plans. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21: Up to $800 off w/ trade-in

The Samsung Galaxy S21 trio makes up Samsung's newest flagships, with the S21 standing out as the cheapest. Verizon will offer up to $800 in trade discounts which, considering the $799 price tag of the S21, would completely remove any costs you have to pay for the handset.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Up to $800 off w/ trade-in

Considering the massive $1,199 price tag of the S21 Ultra, in direct competition to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the $800 in potential trade-in value is an awesome offer. That can massively reduce the cost you're having to pay. Plus, Verizon is offering $300 for switching.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: $5 a month with new unlimited plan

This is Samsung's latest midrange handset, offering 5G connections and a collection of high-end specs for a low price. Consider this the iPhone SE of the Samsung world. Right now Verizon will offer you this handset on an unlimited data plan for just $5 a month. That's a fantastic price for a handset like this, which works with the carrier's high-speed Ultra Wideband 5G network.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Save up to $800 off w/ trade-in

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra benefits from the same trade-in value as the S21 family. You can get up to $800 off when you trade in your old phone. The Note 20 Ultra is a unique handset and one that is often ignored in favor for the 'S' or 'A' family from Samsung. The phone's size, power and use of the S pen makes it a fantastic choice.

View Deal

Accessories

Cases sale: 25% off accessories @ Verizon

Verizon is taking 25% off select accessories from Kate Spade, Coach, Beats, and more. The sale includes accessories for both iPhone and Android smartphones. View Deal

Is Verizon a good carrier for phone deals?

Yes — in fact, Verizon ranks as No. 2 right now in our best phone carriers guide. This position comes down to a couple of key factors but mostly, it's due to its speed and coverage.

When we've done tests on the LTE speeds, Verizon has been the highest performer. Its 5G reaches more than 70 cities and we've seen it easily offer 1Gbps download speeds.

Combine Verizon's expanding 5G service with its extensive LTE network, and that's pretty comprehensive coverage. Verizon's overall 5G speeds don't quite match those of its rivals — the carrier's nationwide network isn't nearly as fast as Ultra Wideband — but performance is strong on the carrier.

However, Verizon is by no means an affordable carrier and is frequently one of the most expensive options. You will likely find cheaper prices from T-Mobile or maybe even AT&T but its high performance makes up for this cost.

What kind of promotions does Verizon offer?

Trade-in scheme: Verizon has a number of great offers when it comes to phone deals but the main one is its trade-in scheme. Verizon can offer you up to $700 off when you trade in on a large number of its phones.

However, this is a maximum amount, reserved for high value (that is, newer and more expensive) devices. But even if you're trading in a budget handset, you should see a pretty significant reduction in price on your new device.

Verizon recently extended its trade-in scheme to also cover old or or damaged phones (as long as they are free of battery damage). This obviously won't get you as much but its nice to know if you have a damaged phone.



Upgrades: If you're an existing Verizon customer, you will have the option to upgrade. This is going to give you a number of pretty big discounts across a load of handsets when you log in. This is limited to unlimited plans and Verizon doesn't always offer this kind of discount so it is worth checking when you upgrade.

Free plans: On a number of cheaper devices like the iPhone SE or Moto G Stylus, you can often get the phone for free. You do have to take out an unlimited plan, and the "free" part of the deal comes in the form of monthly bill credits, but this is a great promotion for those who know they'll be investing in a budget handset.

