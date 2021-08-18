Cancel
Discover the 4 Email Metrics You Should Care About in 2021

Andre Oentoro
Andre Oentoro
Looking back at the history of digital marketing, it is safe to say that email marketing has never been more number-driven than in 2021. As a field that was once moved by intuitive decisions, it has become crucial to understand our numbers or metrics to succeed in email marketing.

We can agree that today, without metrics to monitor, improving and managing our email marketing strategies is nearly impossible. So the challenge for marketers in 2021 is within the selection of email metrics that can mean the difference between success and failure.

Rather than blindly putting our trust in any metric, which may cause a misinterpretation of the data and lead us to bad decisions, we need to focus on two key aspects, email deliverability, and content performance.

The email metrics we choose to track, must enable us to analyze the growth and measure the overall performance of our digital marketing channels, providing a clear picture of what's working and what's not.

The performance of email marketing campaigns can be measured in many ways, and there are dozens of helpful metrics, including newsletter statistics, to track our progress. To help you get started, we've brought together the 4 key email metrics to follow closely in 2021.

1. Audience Trends

Naturally, as digital marketers with an email list to grow and nurture, we expect to gain and lose subscribers along the way. That's why being able to recognize which direction our audience is headed, early in the process, helps us prevent defects from escalating and causing revenue losses down the line.

To measure the overall subscriber trend, we use the following formula:

Similarly, monitoring the growth or decline of our active audience is extremely important. Due to the fact that active subscribers are the ones engaging the most with our emails, and therefore generating the most revenue for our business, we must pay special attention to their activity.

To measure the active subscriber trend, we use the following formula:

Once we are able to keep track of our overall audience and active audience trends, it becomes much simpler to understand the causes of audience shrinkage early on and make changes to our email strategy, such as programming a set of re-engagement campaigns.

2. Open Rates

It’s common among email marketers, to focus on the total number of times an email was opened by subscribers. By itself, this metric gives us good oversight on how well our campaigns perform, but we can take it to the next level, by combining it with the total number of unique opens to spot insightful trends.

To measure the open and unique open rates, we use the following formula:

By following the open and unique open rates, we begin to understand how subscribers are prone to interact with our email content. These metrics are particularly helpful in determining the optimal times to send our email campaigns for each segment.

3. Bounce Rates

In between soft and hard bounces, there’s a substantial amount of data we can monitor to foresee and prevent our emails from ending in a service provider blacklist. Both metrics are equally relevant in maintaining the health of our email campaigns, nevertheless, it begins with catching soft bounces early on.

By informing us about temporary issues with our emails, the soft bounce rate helps us ensure that our email list is optimized and ready to deliver outstanding email content.

To measure the soft bounce rate, we use the following formula:

On the other hand, the hard bounce rate informs us of the number of emails that are permanently unreachable. It also reminds us to promptly remove any bounced email address, and avoid being blacklisted at all cost.

To measure the hard bounce rate, we use the following formula:

These metrics give us fundamental insights into how much of our email list is erroneous or out of date.

Additional resources: Get Known by Your Potential Customers

4. Unsubscribe & Spam Rates

The activity of unsubscribes and spam reports is of great help in understanding a frightening side of our email marketing, the number of people who lose interest in the content we deliver. Although both spam reports and unsubscribes are fairly common, we must be careful about spikes in these metrics.

To measure the unsubscribe and spam rates, we use the following formula:

It is wise to keep unsubscribe rates below 0.5% and spam complaints below 0.01% for each campaign. A tactic that often helps is limiting how frequently we send emails to less engaged customers, with a focus on enhancing the content relevancy for active subscribers.

Wrap Up

Along the journey of monitoring and improving email metrics, it is recommended that we firstly, determine our overall objectives, and subsequently, experiment with our email marketing campaigns to see how different strategies influence our metrics.

Once we develop a strong understanding of how each metric reflects the success or failure of our email campaigns, we’ll be better equipped to immediately address any spikes or dips in performance, and identify the signs of more systemic problems.

The secret with email metrics is in allowing the data to work for us while keeping a continuous improvement outlook at the core of our email marketing objectives.

Author Bio

Odón Joao, Content Manager Junior at Mailify

Comments / 0

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps business increase conversion rates, close more sales and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

#Email Marketing#Marketing Campaign#Marketing Strategies#Content Marketing#Email Address#Digital
