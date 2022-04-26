ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THEN AND NOW: How the 'Avengers: Endgame' heroes transformed from their first appearances in the MCU

By Anjelica Oswald
"Avengers: Endgame" premiered in 2019.

Marvel

  • The Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off with "Iron Man," and "Avengers: Endgame" was the 22nd film.
  • In the 11 years in between those movies, the leading heroes went through some big transformations.
  • From upgraded suits to new hair, here's how everyone from Iron Man to Vision changed over the years.
Tony Stark updated Iron Man's look throughout the MCU.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9oCc_0ZTI1Icj00
Robert Downey Jr. in "Iron Man" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel

When Tony Stark kicked off the MCU, he was just figuring out how to build a working Iron Man suit, and the circular arc reactor in his chest was the only thing keeping him alive.

Although he cycled through a number of different arc reactors and suits in between "Iron Man" (2008) and "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), Tony held onto his signature goatee (though it started to gray a little).

The Mark 85 Iron Man suit he used to fight Thanos in "Endgame" was much sleeker than the original, and it showcased his triangular arc reactor.

Black Widow's rotating hairstyles were the character's biggest physical transformations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGysc_0ZTI1Icj00
Scarlett Johansson in "Iron Man 2" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Disney/Marvel

Natasha Romanoff, otherwise known as Black Widow, was first introduced in "Iron Man 2" (2010) with curly auburn hair.

Though the trained spy's all-black suit remained largely the same throughout the films, her hair went through a few transformations.

She had various lengths, shades, and textures of red hair through "Captain America: Civil War" (2016), but Natasha's biggest transformation came in "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018), when she debuted a platinum-blonde bob.

Her long red hair with blonde tips in "Endgame" highlighted the five-year gap between the films, during which she evidently let her natural hair grow out.

James "Rhodey" Rhodes transformed into War Machine throughout the MCU films.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpaLG_0ZTI1Icj00
Don Cheadle in "Iron Man 2" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Disney/Marvel

US Air Force officer James "Rhodey" Rhodes, played by Terrence Howard, was first introduced in "Iron Man." But Don Cheadle took over the role in "Iron Man 2."

When he first put on the suit, it was actually Tony's silver Mark 2, which was later upgraded to War Machine.

Rhodey briefly had a red, white, and blue suit in "Iron Man 3" (2013) dubbed the Iron Patriot, but he returned to a black-and-silver model in "Age of Ultron" — when he officially became War Machine.

Like Iron Man's suit, War Machine's went through quite a few enhancements and upgrades leading up to "Endgame."

Thor went through several physical transformations throughout the films.
Marvel

When the Asgardian god first appeared in the MCU in "Thor" (2011), he had long, blond hair and a close-cropped beard. His suit was largely recognizable by its flowing red cape, and he was powerfully wielding his hammer, Mjölnir.

The superhero lost his flowing locks in "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017), but he still had his beard and cape alongside a sleeveless suit. After getting his eye scratched out in the film, he also rocked an eye patch for part of "Infinity War."

At the start of "Endgame," Thor graced the screen as a heavier-set alcoholic with matted long hair and a full beard, and he kept the look as he wielded both Mjölnir and his axe, Stormbreaker, in the final fight against Thanos.

By the end of the film, after he worked through some of his emotional trauma, he shed the beer belly but kept the relaxed hair and beard look.

Loki, Thor's adopted brother, was introduced as an antagonist in "Thor."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SSPLO_0ZTI1Icj00
Tom Hiddleston in "Thor" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel

In Loki's first MCU appearance, he had shorter hair and dark clothing. But when he reappeared in "The Avengers" (2012), he'd grown out his dark locks and opted for a suit with green accents.

Throughout his time in the MCU, he can be seen fighting in his horned helmet — which is an Asgardian symbol for his powers as a sorcerer.

When the Avengers went back in time in "Endgame," they tracked down this past version of Loki, who ended up escaping with the Tesseract, opening an alternate timeline.

Clint Barton/Hawkeye took on a whole new persona in "Endgame."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrVtf_0ZTI1Icj00
Jeremy Renner in "The Avengers" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Disney/Marvel

Jeremy Renner first made a cameo as Clint Barton, or Hawkeye, in "Thor," but the character was officially introduced in "The Avengers."

Like Black Widow, Hawkeye stuck to all-black suits throughout the films along with his signature bow and arrows.

But Clint showed off a new hairstyle and a tattoo sleeve in "Endgame," and he traded in his bow for a samurai sword at the beginning of the film as he took on the Ronin alias from the Marvel Comics.

Steve Rogers started as a scrawny kid from Brooklyn, but you wouldn't know it looking at Captain America in "Endgame."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUydJ_0ZTI1Icj00
Chris Evans in "Captain America: The First Avenger" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel

When Steve Rogers first became Captain America during World War II, he was just an overeager boy from Brooklyn who was willing to do anything for his country, including getting injected with Super Soldier Serum.

His physical transformation in "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011) was already pretty impressive, and he continued to change his look with new suits throughout the films.

Cap debuted a full beard in "Infinity War," and his clean-shaven military look was rough and shaggy around the edges. In the final fight against Thanos in "Endgame," his suit was upgraded and much darker than his original red, white, and blue.

Bucky Barnes was first introduced as Steve Rogers' best friend, but he transformed into the Winter Soldier.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3WOy_0ZTI1Icj00
Sebastian Stan in "Captain America: The First Avenger" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel

When Bucky Barnes was introduced in "The First Avenger," he was just another American soldier getting drafted into World War II — before he was taken as a HYDRA prisoner and given the Super Soldier Serum.

His initial military look was completely transformed after he fell out of a train to his presumed death. HYDRA agents found him, gave him a new cybernetic arm to replace the one he lost in the fall, and brainwashed him to fight for them.

From "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014) through "Endgame," Bucky rocked long black hair, a beard, and some all-black fighting attire along with his silver arm.

Mark Ruffalo's Hulk took on a few different looks by "Endgame."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jesw9_0ZTI1Icj00
Mark Ruffalo in "The Avengers" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel

Although Edward Norton's Bruce Banner/Hulk was first introduced to the MCU in "The Incredible Hulk" (2008), Mark Ruffalo took over the role in "The Avengers."

Ruffalo's Bruce Banner remained largely the same throughout the films, aside from his increasingly salt-and-peppered hair, but his Hulk looked very different by "Endgame."

The green superhero added the Hulkbuster Iron Man suit to his look in "Infinity War," and by the final fight with Thanos, Banner was able to control Hulk's rage and morph into Professor Hulk — which had all the brains of the scientist and all the strength of his inner monster.

Sam Wilson, otherwise known as Falcon, first appeared in "The Winter Soldier."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPcSV_0ZTI1Icj00
Anthony Mackie in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel

From the time Sam Wilson first donned the Falcon suit in "The Winter Soldier" to "Endgame," his appearance didn't change all that much.

Like the other heroes, his suit got a few enhancements and upgrades before the final fight against Thanos, but the real transformation came at the very end of the film when Cap gave Sam his shield.

Scarlet Witch went through a pretty drastic physical transformation throughout the films.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuZV2_0ZTI1Icj00
Elizabeth Olsen in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel

Wanda Maximoff, or Scarlet Witch , was first seen with dark hair during an end-credits scene in "The Winter Soldier."

She kept her dark look through "Age of Ultron," but she added a red jacket to her ensemble, which teased her signature color.

As the films progressed through "Endgame," Wanda's hair grew lighter and redder, and she started fighting in a long, red leather coat to match her glowing red powers.

Peter Quill, or Star-Lord, kept the same aesthetic through "Endgame."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugTnF_0ZTI1Icj00
Chris Pratt in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Disney/Marvel

Celestial-Human hybrid Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, entered the MCU in "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014) with his signature leather jacket and silver helmet.

He consistently kept that look through "Infinity War" and "Endgame," though he did change up his hair to a more swooshy style.

Gamora's hair changed after she was introduced in "Guardians of the Galaxy."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Exsnq_0ZTI1Icj00
Zoë Saldana in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Disney/Marvel

When Gamora was introduced in "Guardians of the Galaxy," she already had her affinity for black leather combat attire, but her hair was only pink at the ends.

By "Infinity War," she was rocking a longer leather jacket and a full head of hot-pink hair.

Only a past version of Gamora made it into "Endgame" during the time heist, so she appeared in her original look.

Rocket Raccoon was also introduced in "Guardians of the Galaxy."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18crOs_0ZTI1Icj00
Bradley Cooper voiced Rocket in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Disney/Marvel

Rocket also didn't go through a huge physical transformation throughout the movies. But he did don matching suits with the rest of the Avengers when they hatched their plan to save the world in "Endgame."

Drax the Destroyer joined the Guardians in their first movie.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XdFW_0ZTI1Icj00
Dave Bautista in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Disney/Marvel

Drax's look remained pretty consistent throughout the films, though the effects that created his skin got a little sharper as the films developed.

Personality-wise though, Drax was much nicer in "Infinity War" and "Endgame" than when he was introduced.

Nebula, Gamora's sister, first appeared as a villain in "Guardians of the Galaxy."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAOeU_0ZTI1Icj00
Karen Gillan in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Disney/Marvel

Like Drax, Nebula's look didn't change much. But her motives did.

When she was introduced in "Guardians of the Galaxy," she was a villainous alien assassin. But after she tried to kill her adoptive father, Thanos, and got captured, she switched sides to help Gamora defeat the villain.

Vision shifted between his human and synthezoid forms, but they remained pretty consistent.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvOTf_0ZTI1Icj00
Paul Bettany in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Avengers: Infinity War"

Marvel

Although Vision isn't formally introduced until "Age of Ultron," Paul Bettany's character in the MCU really started back in "Iron Man" as Tony's AI, JARVIS.

After JARVIS uploaded himself into a red Vibranium android to stop Ultron, he could switch back and forth between his human and synthezoid forms, but they don't change much throughout the films.

His last big change before "Endgame" was losing the Mind Stone that acted as his power source to Thanos in "Infinity Wars."

Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, kept a similar look through "Endgame."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4euqPf_0ZTI1Icj00
Paul Rudd in "Ant-Man" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Disney/Marvel

Scott Lang was introduced in "Ant-Man" (2015), during which he stole Hank Pym's suit to become the titular superhero.

The character wore the same suit for much of the MCU films through "Endgame," so his look didn't really change. But he did gain the ability to become Giant-Man in "Civil War."

Spider-Man's suit got some serious upgrades by "Endgame."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZDLi_0ZTI1Icj00
Tom Holland in "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel

Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man , joined the MCU in "Civil War" when he fought alongside Iron Man in his classic red-and-blue suit.

Tony gave his young protégé a major upgrade in "Infinity War" when he lent him the Iron Spider Armor so he could fight in space.

When he returned from the Blip in "Endgame," he was still wearing the upgraded fighting suit.

T'Challa, or the Black Panther, first entered the MCU in "Civil War."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCNo3_0ZTI1Icj00
Chadwick Boseman in "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel

Wakandan King T'Challa first donned his cat-like suit in "Civil War," and there were a few minor changes to the look by the time he reentered the fight against Thanos in "Endgame."

Most noticeably, his silver claw neckpiece changed shape and size.

Doctor Strange's look got more polished throughout the films.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOKNB_0ZTI1Icj00
Benedict Cumberbatch in "Doctor Strange" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel

After Dr. Stephen Strange got in an accident and woke up in Kamar-Taj, he unlocked ancient powers of the mystic arts to heal his injuries.

When he first started out, he was pretty scruffy and weak. But throughout "Doctor Strange" (2016), he developed his superhero look — complete with the Cloak of Levitation.

He eventually cleaned up his haircut and trimmed his beard to become the polished sorcerer we see in "Endgame."

Wong was introduced as a Master of the Mystic Arts in "Doctor Strange."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0LMt_0ZTI1Icj00
Benedict Wong in "Doctor Strange" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel

After Wong was introduced in "Doctor Strange," he stayed to protect the Sanctum Sanctorum when Strange left to fight Thanos in "Infinity War."

The sorcerer's look didn't change much, but he did add some facial hair.

Mantis' look remained pretty consistent.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htpfG_0ZTI1Icj00
Pom Klementieff in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Disney/Marvel

Mantis joined the MCU in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017).

Although her eye shape, skin tone, and antenna length look a little different depending on the lighting and shots in the subsequent films, her general look didn't really change between her introduction and "Endgame."

Shuri first appeared in "Black Panther" and showed her technological genius.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qd4c5_0ZTI1Icj00
Letitia Wright in "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Disney/Marvel

As a member of Wakanda's Golden Tribe Shuri fought in traditional armor and face paint when she was introduced in "Black Panther."

Later, in "Infinity War," she showed off a little of her personal style with different outfits and hairdos.

When she returned for the final fight against Thanos in"Endgame," she showed up in her warrior armor and face paint once again.

M'baku was first introduced in "Black Panther."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJuD9_0ZTI1Icj00
Winston Duke in "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Disney/Marvel

From the time M'baku was introduced in "Black Panther" until he joined the fight against Thanos in "Infinity War" his look didn't change that much.

He also briefly appeared during the final battle in "Endgame," in his traditional White Gorilla Cult garb.

Okoye defended and protected T'Challa in "Black Panther."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260Uce_0ZTI1Icj00
Danai Gurira in "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Disney/Marvel

Like Shuri, Okoye wore traditional Wakandan battle garb most of the time she was on the screen. But hers was very different because she's the General of the Dora Milaje.

Hope van Dyne had a short bob in her first appearance in "Ant-Man."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Hf4e_0ZTI1Icj00
Evangeline Lilly in "Ant-Man" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

Disney/Marvel

After she took on the persona of the Wasp in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," Hope van Dyne grew her hair out and started donning her signature black-and-gray suit — which she also wore during her brief appearance in "Endgame."

Carol Danvers made her debut in "Captain Marvel" and went through a huge transformation before "Endgame."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yF01u_0ZTI1Icj00
Brie Larson in "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel

When Carol Danvers was exposed to the energy of the Tesseract during "Captain Marvel," she obtained cosmic powers and became the powerful titular hero.

Throughout her debut movie, she went from wearing a green-and-black suit to her signature red, blue, and gold one.

Although she didn't look like she'd aged a day when she returned to fight Thanos in "Endgame" — despite the fact that her movie took place in the 1990s — she was sporting a new, short hairstyle.

Read the original article on Insider

ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in April 2022

If you’re looking for new movies to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. The streaming service added a bounty of new films in April, some of which are bona fide new releases while others are great library titles newly added to the rotating queue. Indeed, it can be difficult to prioritize what to watch, so below we’ve singled out seven films we think are worth putting at the top of your list ASAP. They range from Oscar-winning dramas to R-rated actions to underseen indies, with an ooey-gooey romantic comedy thrown in for good measure.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Officially Acknowledges Natalie Portman as 'Other' Thor in New Poster

If it still wasn't clear enough, Thor: Love and Thunder promises to be a massive changing of the guard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only will it see the God of Thunder turn away from his "Avenging" duties, taking on a new life outside New Asgard, but it will also mark the stunning transformation of Jane Foster as the "new" God, or should we say Goddess of Thunder.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Thor's Chris Hemsworth in new Netflix movie

Chris Hemsworth might be returning as the God of Thunder in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder later this year, but he has another movie on the horizon. And no, we're not talking about Extraction 2, either. We're in fact talking about upcoming Netflix thriller Spiderhead, based on George Saunders' short...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chris Evans shares sweet response to Avengers: Endgame crowd reaction three years later

Chris Evans has responded to a video of the audience reaction to a Captain America scene from Avengers: Endgame – three years later.The hugely successful Marvel blockbuster was released on 26 April in 2019, serving as the conclusion to the MCU’s Infinity Saga.One of the movie’s many crowd-pleasing moments features Evans’s Steve Rogers in the final battle scene, when his character wields Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir.Commemorating the three-year anniversary of Endgame’s release in theatres, Fandom posted a video of the moment playing in the cinema on the film’s opening night to Twitter.In the video, crowds can be heard cheering loudly.Fandom...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Teaser Reveals Major Marvel Character Cut From Avengers: Infinity War

Judgment is upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "This universe is only one of an infinite number," says the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor Strange — and they're all safeguarded by the Living Tribunal. In a new promo for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the dimension-traversing teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) opens a portal revealing the glowy-eyed, three-faced visage of one of the most powerful cosmic beings in the vast Marvel Multiverse. Doctor Strange 2 sees Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) navigating these strange new realities subject to the judgment of the Living Tribunal.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Chris Pratt Faces Homophobic Accusations Anew Following Thor 4 Trailer's Release

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is easily one of the most likable personalities in Hollywood which is quite baffling how he's been dragged in several controversies over the last couple of years. If you may recall, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor was accused of homophobia after claims surfaced...
MOVIES
