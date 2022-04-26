THEN AND NOW: How the 'Avengers: Endgame' heroes transformed from their first appearances in the MCU

"Avengers: Endgame" premiered in 2019. Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off with "Iron Man," and "Avengers: Endgame" was the 22nd film.

In the 11 years in between those movies, the leading heroes went through some big transformations.

From upgraded suits to new hair, here's how everyone from Iron Man to Vision changed over the years.

Robert Downey Jr. in "Iron Man" and "Avengers: Endgame." Marvel

Tony Stark updated Iron Man's look throughout the MCU.

When Tony Stark kicked off the MCU, he was just figuring out how to build a working Iron Man suit, and the circular arc reactor in his chest was the only thing keeping him alive.

Although he cycled through a number of different arc reactors and suits in between "Iron Man" (2008) and "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), Tony held onto his signature goatee (though it started to gray a little).

The Mark 85 Iron Man suit he used to fight Thanos in "Endgame" was much sleeker than the original, and it showcased his triangular arc reactor.

Scarlett Johansson in "Iron Man 2" and "Avengers: Endgame." Disney/Marvel

Black Widow's rotating hairstyles were the character's biggest physical transformations.

Natasha Romanoff, otherwise known as Black Widow, was first introduced in "Iron Man 2" (2010) with curly auburn hair.

Though the trained spy's all-black suit remained largely the same throughout the films, her hair went through a few transformations.

She had various lengths, shades, and textures of red hair through "Captain America: Civil War" (2016), but Natasha's biggest transformation came in "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018), when she debuted a platinum-blonde bob.

Her long red hair with blonde tips in "Endgame" highlighted the five-year gap between the films, during which she evidently let her natural hair grow out.

Don Cheadle in "Iron Man 2" and "Avengers: Endgame." Disney/Marvel

James "Rhodey" Rhodes transformed into War Machine throughout the MCU films.

US Air Force officer James "Rhodey" Rhodes, played by Terrence Howard, was first introduced in "Iron Man." But Don Cheadle took over the role in "Iron Man 2."

When he first put on the suit, it was actually Tony's silver Mark 2, which was later upgraded to War Machine.

Rhodey briefly had a red, white, and blue suit in "Iron Man 3" (2013) dubbed the Iron Patriot, but he returned to a black-and-silver model in "Age of Ultron" — when he officially became War Machine.

Like Iron Man's suit, War Machine's went through quite a few enhancements and upgrades leading up to "Endgame."

Thor went through several physical transformations throughout the films.

When the Asgardian god first appeared in the MCU in "Thor" (2011), he had long, blond hair and a close-cropped beard. His suit was largely recognizable by its flowing red cape, and he was powerfully wielding his hammer, Mjölnir.

The superhero lost his flowing locks in "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017), but he still had his beard and cape alongside a sleeveless suit. After getting his eye scratched out in the film, he also rocked an eye patch for part of "Infinity War."

At the start of "Endgame," Thor graced the screen as a heavier-set alcoholic with matted long hair and a full beard, and he kept the look as he wielded both Mjölnir and his axe, Stormbreaker, in the final fight against Thanos.

By the end of the film, after he worked through some of his emotional trauma, he shed the beer belly but kept the relaxed hair and beard look.

Tom Hiddleston in "Thor" and "Avengers: Endgame." Marvel

Loki, Thor's adopted brother, was introduced as an antagonist in "Thor."

In Loki's first MCU appearance, he had shorter hair and dark clothing. But when he reappeared in "The Avengers" (2012), he'd grown out his dark locks and opted for a suit with green accents.

Throughout his time in the MCU, he can be seen fighting in his horned helmet — which is an Asgardian symbol for his powers as a sorcerer.

When the Avengers went back in time in "Endgame," they tracked down this past version of Loki, who ended up escaping with the Tesseract, opening an alternate timeline.

Jeremy Renner in "The Avengers" and "Avengers: Endgame." Disney/Marvel

Clint Barton/Hawkeye took on a whole new persona in "Endgame."

Jeremy Renner first made a cameo as Clint Barton, or Hawkeye, in "Thor," but the character was officially introduced in "The Avengers."

Like Black Widow, Hawkeye stuck to all-black suits throughout the films along with his signature bow and arrows.

But Clint showed off a new hairstyle and a tattoo sleeve in "Endgame," and he traded in his bow for a samurai sword at the beginning of the film as he took on the Ronin alias from the Marvel Comics.

Chris Evans in "Captain America: The First Avenger" and "Avengers: Endgame." Marvel

Steve Rogers started as a scrawny kid from Brooklyn, but you wouldn't know it looking at Captain America in "Endgame."

When Steve Rogers first became Captain America during World War II, he was just an overeager boy from Brooklyn who was willing to do anything for his country, including getting injected with Super Soldier Serum.

His physical transformation in "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011) was already pretty impressive, and he continued to change his look with new suits throughout the films.

Cap debuted a full beard in "Infinity War," and his clean-shaven military look was rough and shaggy around the edges. In the final fight against Thanos in "Endgame," his suit was upgraded and much darker than his original red, white, and blue.

Sebastian Stan in "Captain America: The First Avenger" and "Avengers: Endgame." Marvel

Bucky Barnes was first introduced as Steve Rogers' best friend, but he transformed into the Winter Soldier.

When Bucky Barnes was introduced in "The First Avenger," he was just another American soldier getting drafted into World War II — before he was taken as a HYDRA prisoner and given the Super Soldier Serum.

His initial military look was completely transformed after he fell out of a train to his presumed death. HYDRA agents found him, gave him a new cybernetic arm to replace the one he lost in the fall, and brainwashed him to fight for them.

From "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014) through "Endgame," Bucky rocked long black hair, a beard, and some all-black fighting attire along with his silver arm.

Mark Ruffalo in "The Avengers" and "Avengers: Endgame." Marvel

Mark Ruffalo's Hulk took on a few different looks by "Endgame."

Although Edward Norton's Bruce Banner/Hulk was first introduced to the MCU in "The Incredible Hulk" (2008), Mark Ruffalo took over the role in "The Avengers."

Ruffalo's Bruce Banner remained largely the same throughout the films, aside from his increasingly salt-and-peppered hair, but his Hulk looked very different by "Endgame."

The green superhero added the Hulkbuster Iron Man suit to his look in "Infinity War," and by the final fight with Thanos, Banner was able to control Hulk's rage and morph into Professor Hulk — which had all the brains of the scientist and all the strength of his inner monster.

Anthony Mackie in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Avengers: Endgame." Marvel

Sam Wilson, otherwise known as Falcon, first appeared in "The Winter Soldier."

From the time Sam Wilson first donned the Falcon suit in "The Winter Soldier" to "Endgame," his appearance didn't change all that much.

Like the other heroes, his suit got a few enhancements and upgrades before the final fight against Thanos, but the real transformation came at the very end of the film when Cap gave Sam his shield.

Elizabeth Olsen in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Avengers: Endgame." Marvel

Scarlet Witch went through a pretty drastic physical transformation throughout the films.

Wanda Maximoff, or Scarlet Witch , was first seen with dark hair during an end-credits scene in "The Winter Soldier."

She kept her dark look through "Age of Ultron," but she added a red jacket to her ensemble, which teased her signature color.

As the films progressed through "Endgame," Wanda's hair grew lighter and redder, and she started fighting in a long, red leather coat to match her glowing red powers.

Chris Pratt in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers: Infinity War." Disney/Marvel

Peter Quill, or Star-Lord, kept the same aesthetic through "Endgame."

Celestial-Human hybrid Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, entered the MCU in "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014) with his signature leather jacket and silver helmet.

He consistently kept that look through "Infinity War" and "Endgame," though he did change up his hair to a more swooshy style.

Zoë Saldana in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers: Infinity War." Disney/Marvel

Gamora's hair changed after she was introduced in "Guardians of the Galaxy."

When Gamora was introduced in "Guardians of the Galaxy," she already had her affinity for black leather combat attire, but her hair was only pink at the ends.

By "Infinity War," she was rocking a longer leather jacket and a full head of hot-pink hair.

Only a past version of Gamora made it into "Endgame" during the time heist, so she appeared in her original look.

Bradley Cooper voiced Rocket in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers: Endgame." Disney/Marvel

Rocket Raccoon was also introduced in "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Rocket also didn't go through a huge physical transformation throughout the movies. But he did don matching suits with the rest of the Avengers when they hatched their plan to save the world in "Endgame."

Dave Bautista in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers: Infinity War." Disney/Marvel

Drax the Destroyer joined the Guardians in their first movie.

Drax's look remained pretty consistent throughout the films, though the effects that created his skin got a little sharper as the films developed.

Personality-wise though, Drax was much nicer in "Infinity War" and "Endgame" than when he was introduced.

Karen Gillan in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers: Endgame." Disney/Marvel

Nebula, Gamora's sister, first appeared as a villain in "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Like Drax, Nebula's look didn't change much. But her motives did.

When she was introduced in "Guardians of the Galaxy," she was a villainous alien assassin. But after she tried to kill her adoptive father, Thanos, and got captured, she switched sides to help Gamora defeat the villain.

Paul Bettany in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Avengers: Infinity War" Marvel

Vision shifted between his human and synthezoid forms, but they remained pretty consistent.

Although Vision isn't formally introduced until "Age of Ultron," Paul Bettany's character in the MCU really started back in "Iron Man" as Tony's AI, JARVIS.

After JARVIS uploaded himself into a red Vibranium android to stop Ultron, he could switch back and forth between his human and synthezoid forms, but they don't change much throughout the films.

His last big change before "Endgame" was losing the Mind Stone that acted as his power source to Thanos in "Infinity Wars."

Paul Rudd in "Ant-Man" and "Avengers: Endgame." Disney/Marvel

Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, kept a similar look through "Endgame."

Scott Lang was introduced in "Ant-Man" (2015), during which he stole Hank Pym's suit to become the titular superhero.

The character wore the same suit for much of the MCU films through "Endgame," so his look didn't really change. But he did gain the ability to become Giant-Man in "Civil War."

Tom Holland in "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Endgame." Marvel

Spider-Man's suit got some serious upgrades by "Endgame."

Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man , joined the MCU in "Civil War" when he fought alongside Iron Man in his classic red-and-blue suit.

Tony gave his young protégé a major upgrade in "Infinity War" when he lent him the Iron Spider Armor so he could fight in space.

When he returned from the Blip in "Endgame," he was still wearing the upgraded fighting suit.

Chadwick Boseman in "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Endgame." Marvel

T'Challa, or the Black Panther, first entered the MCU in "Civil War."

Wakandan King T'Challa first donned his cat-like suit in "Civil War," and there were a few minor changes to the look by the time he reentered the fight against Thanos in "Endgame."

Most noticeably, his silver claw neckpiece changed shape and size.

Benedict Cumberbatch in "Doctor Strange" and "Avengers: Endgame." Marvel

Doctor Strange's look got more polished throughout the films.

After Dr. Stephen Strange got in an accident and woke up in Kamar-Taj, he unlocked ancient powers of the mystic arts to heal his injuries.

When he first started out, he was pretty scruffy and weak. But throughout "Doctor Strange" (2016), he developed his superhero look — complete with the Cloak of Levitation.

He eventually cleaned up his haircut and trimmed his beard to become the polished sorcerer we see in "Endgame."

Benedict Wong in "Doctor Strange" and "Avengers: Endgame." Marvel

Wong was introduced as a Master of the Mystic Arts in "Doctor Strange."

After Wong was introduced in "Doctor Strange," he stayed to protect the Sanctum Sanctorum when Strange left to fight Thanos in "Infinity War."

The sorcerer's look didn't change much, but he did add some facial hair.

Pom Klementieff in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "Avengers: Infinity War." Disney/Marvel

Mantis' look remained pretty consistent.

Mantis joined the MCU in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017).

Although her eye shape, skin tone, and antenna length look a little different depending on the lighting and shots in the subsequent films, her general look didn't really change between her introduction and "Endgame."

Letitia Wright in "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War." Disney/Marvel

Shuri first appeared in "Black Panther" and showed her technological genius.

As a member of Wakanda's Golden Tribe Shuri fought in traditional armor and face paint when she was introduced in "Black Panther."

Later, in "Infinity War," she showed off a little of her personal style with different outfits and hairdos.

When she returned for the final fight against Thanos in"Endgame," she showed up in her warrior armor and face paint once again.

Winston Duke in "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War." Disney/Marvel

M'baku was first introduced in "Black Panther."

From the time M'baku was introduced in "Black Panther" until he joined the fight against Thanos in "Infinity War" his look didn't change that much.

He also briefly appeared during the final battle in "Endgame," in his traditional White Gorilla Cult garb.

Danai Gurira in "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War." Disney/Marvel

Okoye defended and protected T'Challa in "Black Panther."

Like Shuri, Okoye wore traditional Wakandan battle garb most of the time she was on the screen. But hers was very different because she's the General of the Dora Milaje.

Evangeline Lilly in "Ant-Man" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp." Disney/Marvel

Hope van Dyne had a short bob in her first appearance in "Ant-Man."

After she took on the persona of the Wasp in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," Hope van Dyne grew her hair out and started donning her signature black-and-gray suit — which she also wore during her brief appearance in "Endgame."

Brie Larson in "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame." Marvel

Carol Danvers made her debut in "Captain Marvel" and went through a huge transformation before "Endgame."

When Carol Danvers was exposed to the energy of the Tesseract during "Captain Marvel," she obtained cosmic powers and became the powerful titular hero.

Throughout her debut movie, she went from wearing a green-and-black suit to her signature red, blue, and gold one.

Although she didn't look like she'd aged a day when she returned to fight Thanos in "Endgame" — despite the fact that her movie took place in the 1990s — she was sporting a new, short hairstyle.