The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?
Pregnancy is possible from the start of ovulation.
Ashley Judd Says She Doesn't Blame Late Mother Naomi For Suicide As She Reflects On Mental Illness
Ashley Judd spoke out about the tragic passing of her beloved mother, singer Naomi Judd, who died by suicide at 76 just three months ago. Radar has learned that her greatest wish for Naomi is that "when she transitioned, she was hopefully able to let go of any guilt or shame that she carried."
scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 strain of COVID but his symptoms including cough and sore throat are improving, White House doctor says
President Joe Biden likely has a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, but his moderate symptoms are improving, the White House doctor said in an update on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year, and is now believed to be responsible for the vast majority of new coronavirus cases in the country.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
Movement to boycott Walgreens grows after people claim they were denied condoms, birth control
Walgreens is facing blowback and threats of a boycott after several stories surfaced online from customers who experienced difficulties purchasing condoms and refilling their prescriptions for birth control.Within the last few days, the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens began picking up steam after more customers from across the US began sharing stories on various social media platforms about the pushback they received in recent weeks while attempting to purchase items related to contraception or birth control.This recent pushback arrives less than a month after the US Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that...
Why Have Some People Been Able To Avoid Getting COVID-19?
Despite being directly exposed to COVID-19, some people still haven't tested positive. It turns out, the "Novids" might have something others don't.
CNN’s Brianna Keilar ‘floored’ to learn her four-year-old was first kid at local pharmacy to get COVID vaccine
CNN "New Day" host Brianna Keilar declared Tuesday that she was "floored" to learn her four-year-old was the first kid in her neighborhood to receive a COVID vaccine. "I was about a week into the process of getting my four-year-old vaccinated, and when we went, I found out he was the first person at the pharmacy of his age group to get the vaccine. I was floored by that," Keilar said.
Warning to anyone who suffers cold sores over ‘risk of deadly disease’
CATCHING a cold sore could increase your risk of developing a debilitating and deadly disease in later life, experts have warned. The unpleasant blister-like spots, which are often caught through kissing, are caused by a virus which lies dormant in the skin forever. For someone who has the virus, the...
A husband and wife were diagnosed with cancer within a year of each other. Paying for treatments depleted their savings.
Married couple Jason and Shauna Ellis each received a cancer diagnosis within one year. As is the case for many cancer patients in the US, the two depleted their savings paying for treatments. They created a GoFundMe to help. The young couple wants to inspire other people in a similar...
Fauci says it's 'becoming more and more difficult to get people to listen' because Americans are fed up with the COVID-19 pandemic and want it 'behind them'
You don't need to 'dramatically alter your lifestyle' to reduce your risk of catching COVID-19, Fauci said, just take 'simple' mitigation methods.
The Hollywood Gossip
Anna Duggar: Is She Signaling to Fans That She's Suffering From Depression?
Whether you believe she’s a victim or an accomplice of her disgraced husband, there’s no denying that Anna Duggar has been through a lot in recent years. The mother of seven was present in the courtroom every day as her husband fought a losing legal battle, and she was there to support Josh as he was sentenced to 151 months in prison.
Gynecologists warn that girls under 15 who experience childbirth can face life-threatening consequences as legislators continue to restrict abortion rights
"Pregnancy can be tough to deal with for a 24 or 34-year-old woman, let alone a 10-year-old child," a board-certified OBGYN told People.
1 in 5 office workers say they have been reprimanded, demoted, or even fired over misinterpreted messages
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The post-COVID world has thrown numerous spanners into the way we work, and digital communication seems to be one of the most affected. One in five office workers has faced...
MedicalXpress
Peter Salk, the son of polio vaccine's developer, says the newest US polio case sounds a warning
After a man in Rockland County, New York, became the first patient to contract polio in the United States in nearly a decade, experts such as Dr. Peter Salk—whose late father, Jonas, developed a vaccine for the disease—said the public shouldn't be alarmed but warned that children unvaccinated for polio could be at risk.
Mom's Itchy Hands Turned Out To Be Symptom of Rare, Terminal Cancer
A mother of three has been diagnosed with a rare, terminal cancer after putting her unusual symptom of itchy hands down to an oven cleaning product. Maria Barry, 58, is from the U.K., and may only have six months left to live if she cannot access treatment for her rare bile duct cancer, which isn't yet available on the country's National Health Service (NHS).
Toddler dies of Marburg virus six days after his dad in new outbreak of Ebola-like disease
A TODDLER who contracted the highly deadly Marburg virus in Ghana has died, officials say. Their 26-year-old dad also fell victim to the bug, which is similar to Ebola virus, days before. A third patient - the 24-year-old mum - is in isolation and no longer showing symptoms. In total,...
MedicalXpress
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
Think you have Omicron but keep testing negative? An expert says to trust your gut: ‘If you feel confident you have COVID, you probably have COVID’
The at-home test says you’re COVID negative, but your body says you’re positive—so very positive. No, your body isn’t gaslighting you. If you’re certain you’re COVID positive, you probably are—regardless of what the test says, Dr. Stuart Ray, vice chair of medicine for data integrity and analytics at Johns Hopkins’ Department of Medicine, told Fortune on Tuesday.
