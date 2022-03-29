ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Every animated movie that's won an Oscar

By Jacob Shamsian,Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqTKh_0ZSNYlJs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QA7sn_0ZSNYlJs00
"Encanto" was directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Charise Castro Smith.

Walt Disney Animation

1938: Walt Disney received an honorary award for "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" where he received one normal sized statue and seven miniature ones.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Z0fL_0ZSNYlJs00
"Snow White" was Disney's first full length animated picture.

Disney

Though " Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs " didn't win its Oscar nomination for best original score, Disney was given an honorary award to recognize the feature's innovation in filmmaking.

Disney didn't only receive one statue. He received one regular-sized statue and seven miniature Oscars to denote the film's seven dwarfs.

1940: "Pinocchio" was the first animated Disney film to receive an official Oscar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwhzH_0ZSNYlJs00
"Pinocchio" was honored at the 13th Oscars.

DIsney

After a few nominations, Disney won its first major Academy Awards for one of its animated features.

" Pinocchio " won two Oscars for best original score and best original song, "When You Wish Upon a Star."

1941: "Dumbo" won an Oscar the following year for best original score.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4anlTP_0ZSNYlJs00
"Dumbo" was nominated for two music Oscars.

Disney

" Dumbo " was also nominated for best original song that year for "Baby Mine," but lost out to "The Last Time I Saw Paris" from "Lady Be Good."

1990: "The Little Mermaid" brought prestige back to Disney, which went on to dominate Oscars for animated movies. It won Oscars for best score and song.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rH2JN_0ZSNYlJs00
"The Little Mermaid."

Walt Disney Productions/"The Little Mermaid"

After around two decades of mostly forgettable movies, Walt Disney Animation Studios produced " The Little Mermaid " to critical acclaim. It won the Oscar for best original score, and " Under the Sea " won for best original song.

1992: "Beauty and the Beast" broke Oscar records.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXlzD_0ZSNYlJs00
"Beauty and the Beast."

Disney

The movie was nominated for six Oscars, winning for best score and best original song, for the song "Beauty and the Beast." "Be Our Guest" and "Belle" were also nominated in the best song category.

The movie also received a best picture nomination, the first animated movie in history to do so, as well as one for best sound. It retains the title of the animated movie with the most Oscar nominations, tied with 2008's "Wall-E."

1993: "Aladdin" kept up Disney's streak.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4XXt_0ZSNYlJs00
"Aladdin."

Disney

The movie received the same awards as its predecessor, for best score and best song, honoring "A Whole New World."

"Friend Like Me" was also nominated in the song category, and the movie received nominations in the best sound and best sound effects editing categories.

1995: "The Lion King" followed in their footsteps.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h93fa_0ZSNYlJs00
"The Lion King."

Walt Disney Studios

Continuing Disney's hot streak, " The Lion King " also won Oscars for best score and best original song (the latter for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight"). The songs "Circle of Life" and "Hakuna Matata" were also nominated in the song category.

1996: "Pocahontas" won two Oscars even though "Toy Story" had more nominations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1PY3_0ZSNYlJs00
"Pocahontas."

Disney/"Pocahontas"

1995 was a milestone year for animated features. Pixar studios, founded by a class of ex-Disney animators, released its first feature, "Toy Story," which was instantly hailed as a masterpiece. The movie received three nominations, plus a special achievement award for director John Lasseter.

But the traditional Disney movie remained dominant in the end. " Pocahantas " won both of its nominations: in the score category— now renamed "Original Musical or Comedy Score" — and in the song category for "Colors of the Wind."

1999: A new studio broke through as "The Prince of Egypt" wins an Oscar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQbYl_0ZSNYlJs00
"The Prince of Egypt."

Dreamworks

For the 1998 Oscars, both Disney's "Hercules" and 20th Century Fox's "Anastasia" received nominations, but they were shut out by the dominance of "Titanic."

But in 1999, " The Prince of Egypt " won an award, for "When You Believe" in the original song category. "The Prayer" from "Quest for Camelot" was also nominated in that category. It was also nominated alongside "A Bug's Life" and "Mulan" in the "Best Original Musical or Comedy Score," which existed in the mid-1990s, but lost them all to "Shakespeare in Love."

2000: "Tarzan" scored a victory with "You'll Be in My Heart."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V90o9_0ZSNYlJs00
"Tarzan."

Disney

Disney notched up another victory as Phil Collins's "You'll Be in My Heart" won the best original song award. "Toy Story 2" was nominated in the category as well, for Randy Newman's song "When She Loved Me."

2002: "Shrek" won the first best animated feature Oscar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buJJi_0ZSNYlJs00
"Shrek."

DreamWorks

Winning over "Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius" and Pixar's "Monsters, Inc.," the Dreamworks movie " Shrek " won the first Oscar for best animated feature. It was also nominated in the best adapted screenplay award.

"Monsters, Inc.," though, won the the original song award for "If I Didn't Have You" and received nominations for original score and sound editing.

2003: The Japanese film "Spirited Away" claimed victory.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZckFM_0ZSNYlJs00
"Spirited Away."

Studio Ghibli

Hayao Miyazaki's masterpiece " Spirited Away ," from Studio Ghibli, received the award.

The movie's English-language dub and release were supervised by Disney. However, it beat out two Disney features nominated in the category: "Lilo & Stitch" and "Treasure Planet," while "Ice Age" and "Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron" were also nominated.

2004: "Finding Nemo" gave Pixar its first win.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lH1Dg_0ZSNYlJs00
"Finding Nemo."

Pixar

The movie won in the best animated film category over "Brother Bear" and "The Triplets of Belleville." It also received original screenplay, score, and sound editing nominations.

2005: Pixar won again with "The Incredibles."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nn2r1_0ZSNYlJs00
"the Incredibles."

Pixar

Disney's "Home on the Range" is completely ignored by the Academy while " The Incredibles " nabs the animated feature and sound editing categories and racks up nominations for original screenplay and sound mixing. The other animated feature nominees are "Shrek 2" and "Shark Tale."

2006: Disney loses again while British claymation movie "Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13kS13_0ZSNYlJs00
"Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit."

DreamWorks Pictures

Disney Animation's 2005 offering, "Chicken Little," was shut out of the Oscars. The Miyazaki movie "Howl's Moving Castle" and Tim Burton's "Corpse Bride" that lost to the " Wallace & Gromit " movie.

2007: Disney buys Pixar — but still loses, to "Happy Feet."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yr6iL_0ZSNYlJs00
Elijah Wood voiced Mumble in "Happy Feet."

Warner Bros. via Youtube

After years of negotiations and tangled business relationships, Disney bought Pixar outright in 2006 for $7.4 billion. It followed a years-long fallow period for Disney's in-house animated films.

It was just a month before the release of "Cars." But though "Cars" got a nomination for the best animated feature, along with "Monster House," they both lost to " Happy Feet " from Warner Bros.

2008: Pixar's "Ratatouille" won.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iU24_0ZSNYlJs00
"Ratatouille."

Disney / Pixar

Aside from a best animated feature win, the movie was also nominated in the original screenplay, score, sound editing, and sound mixing categories. "Persepolis" and "Surf's Up" were also nominated in the animated feature category.

2009: "Wall-E," another Pixar movie, grabbed the Oscar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZTLG_0ZSNYlJs00
"Wall-E."

Pixaar

Andrew Stanton's follow-up to "Finding Nemo" won the animated feature Oscar over Disney stablemate "Bolt" and Dreamworks's "Kung Fu Panda." It also received an original screenplay nomination, despite having almost no dialogue, as well as nominations in the sound editing, sound mixing, and song categories.

The lack of best picture nominations for " Wall-E " and "The Dark Knight" that year, however, rankled the movie industry and led the Academy to expand the category to ten nominees. It was later changed so that somewhere between five and ten nominees would be admitted depending on an algorithm.

2010: "Up" kept up Disney's streak.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6b0O_0ZSNYlJs00
"Up."

Pixar

Because the best picture category was expanded to ten nominees, " Up " became the first Pixar movie — and the first animated movie since "Beauty and the Beast" — to be nominated in that category. It lost to "The Hurt Locker."

"Up" won two Oscars, for animated feature and score, and was also nominated in the original screenplay and sound editing categories. The other animated feature nominees that year were strong: "Fantastic Mr. Fox," "Coraline," "The Princess and the Frog," and "The Secret of Kells."

2011: "Toy Story 3" once again gets a best picture nomination for Pixar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaqFy_0ZSNYlJs00
"Toy Story 3."

Pixar

A follow-up to the first two "Toy Story" movies that made Pixar a formidable force in the 1990s, " Toy Story 3 " became one of Pixar's most acclaimed movies, and received a best picture Oscar nomination along with a win in the animated feature category (it lost to "The King's Speech").

The movie also won an original song Oscar, for "We Belong Together," and nominations for adapted screenplay and sound editing.

The other nominees in the animated feature category were "How to Train Your Dragon" and "The Illusionist." "Tangled," Disney's first princess movie animated to more resemble a Pixar film, was snubbed.

2012: Paramount came out of nowhere with "Rango."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qiVSe_0ZSNYlJs00
"Rango."

Paramount

" Rango ," a neo-Western movie where Johnny Depp voices a lizard with a Hawaiian shirt, won the best animated feature Oscar even though the studio, Paramount, didn't even have an official animation division.

Dreamworks also did well, nominated for both "Puss in Boots" and "Kung Fu Panda 2" in the category, alongside independent features "A Cat in Paris" and "Chico & Rita."

Pixar, however, was completely shut out with their panned offering "Cars 2," and Disney's "Winnie the Pooh" wasn't nominated for anything.

2013: "Brave" brought Pixar back.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1661Cf_0ZSNYlJs00
"Brave."

Disney / Pixar

Pixar was victorious again with " Brave ," which didn't receive any other nominations. The other nominees in the animated feature category were "Frankenweenie," "ParaNorman," "The Pirates! Band of Misfits," and Disney's "Wreck-It Ralph."

2014: A non-Pixar Disney film finally won again, with "Frozen."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rg7i4_0ZSNYlJs00
"Frozen."

Disney

" Frozen " became Disney Animation Studios's first movie to win the animated feature Oscar since "Tarzan." It also won the only other category it was nominated in, original song, for "Let It Go."

Pixar's "Monsters University," on the other hand, was ignored at the Oscars. The other animated feature nominees were "The Croods," "Despicable Me 2," "Ernest & Celestine," and Hayao Miyazaki's "The Wind Rises."

2015: Disney won again with "Big Hero 6."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wttun_0ZSNYlJs00
"Big Hero 6."

Disney

" Big Hero 6 " won the animated feature award, the only category it was nominated in. The other nominees were "The Boxtrolls," "How to Train Your Dragon 2," "Song of the Sea," and "The Tale of the Princess Kaguya."

Pixar, on the other hand, didn't release any movies in 2014.

2016: Pixar reclaimed the crown with "Inside Out."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fa1kw_0ZSNYlJs00
"Inside Out."

Disney/Pixar

For the first time, Pixar released two movies in a single year. "The Good Dinosaur" was ignored while " Inside Out " won the animated feature Oscar and received an original screenplay nomination. It wasn't nominated for best picture, though.

Disney Animation didn't release anything in 2015, and the other nominees in the animated feature category were "Anomalisa," "Boy and the World," "Shaun the Sheep Movie," and "When Marnie Was There."

2017: "Zootopia" won as "Finding Dory" got snubbed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQ8eL_0ZSNYlJs00
"Zootopia."

Disney

Pixar's long-awaited sequel to "Finding Nemo," "Finding Dory," was ignored at the Oscars while Disney's " Zootopia " won the animated feature Oscar. It was nominated alongside Disney's "Moana," "Kubo and the Two Strings," "My Life as a Zucchini," and "The Red Turtle."

2018: "Coco" seized another win for Pixar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A86E1_0ZSNYlJs00
In "Coco," Miguel enters the underworld to follow his passion for music.

Pixar

Pixar's entry won once again in 2018. " Coco " won the best animated feature category as well as best song, for " Remember Me ."

In its victory, it won over "The Boss Baby," "Loving Vincent," "Ferdinand," and "The Breadwinner."

2019: "Spider-Man" sticks it to Disney.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sy9Nu_0ZSNYlJs00
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Sony Pictures

Though Pixar released its long-awaited "Incredibles" sequel in 2018, it wasn't the ultimate Oscar winner. Instead, the award went to " Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ." An inter-dimensional Spider-Man origin story, it added a new layer of diversity to the franchise by focusing on Miles Morales instead of Peter Parker, and pioneered a new animation style inspired by hand-drawn comic books.

The movie was produced by Sony, even though they allowed Disney to make a series of Peter Parker-starring live-action movies as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What had to hurt Disney even more, though, is that " Spider-Verse " was co-produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller — the same people Disney fired from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

The other nominees in the category included another Disney production, "Ralph Breaks the Internet," along with "Mirai" and "Isle of Dogs."

2020: Disney took back the crown with "Toy Story 4."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8t35_0ZSNYlJs00
"Toy Story 4" was directed by Josh Cooley.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Originally announced in 2014 , and delayed a few times, a major script rewrite didn't prevent the sequel from still winning best animated picture.

" Toy Story 4 " beat out "Klaus," "Missing Link," "I Lost My Body," and "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World."

2021: "Soul" beat out some big competition.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PduJ_0ZSNYlJs00
Joe Gardner dreams of being a jazz musician in "Soul."

Disney/Pixar

" Soul " swept at the awards circuit, so it was little surprise the film, which features Pixar's first Black lead, also won the Oscar this year.

The film beat out another Pixar film, "Onward," in addition to "Over the Moon," "Wolfwalkers," and "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon."

2022: Disney edged out Sony Pictures Animation with "Encanto" to take the crown again.
"Encanto" was directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Charise Castro Smith.

Walt Disney Animation

Disney's enchanting film about the Madrigal family beat out " The Mitchells vs. the Machines ," "Flee," and "Raya and the Last Dragon."

" Encanto " was also nominated for best original song, "Dos Oruguitas," and best original score.

Read Insider's review of "Encanto" here.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider
Insider

344K+

Followers

24K+

Posts

158M+

Views

Related
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter Egg Confirms Debut of Marvel Character We All Missed

In a new video accompanying digital purchases of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony has given fans an official guide to those mysterious figures seen poking through the multiverse...and one of them, as it turns out, is not one that was widely guessed. One image (seen below) is actually the six-armed Spider-Man seen in the comics, in a 1970s story from writer Stan Lee and artist Gil Kane. The story happened after the death of Captain George Stacy, which alienated Spidey himself from Gwen.
COMICS
KTVZ

Here’s where you can stream Oscar-nominated movies

While some Oscar-nominated movies are still playing in theaters, odds are if you want to catch up on the nominees, you’ll be going to Streaming Land. Streaming services backed a number of movies that secured key nominations on Feb. 8, in advance of the 94th annual Oscars, which will be televised March 27 on ABC. This means many of them are available to watch now, including “The Power of the Dog,” which led among nominated films with 12 nods, and “Coda.”
MOVIES
BGR.com

Midnight Sons might be Marvel’s next big Avengers-like crossover

Marvel has yet to announce any Avengers 5 plans, as the studio is building a massive MCU Phase 4 story that’s bigger than anything we’ve seen so far. That’s because Disney Plus lets Marvel tell richer stories and explore characters more in-depth than ever before. Before we get to the next Avengers crossover, Marvel might introduce another team via a standalone movie, and that’s the Midnight Sons.
TV SHOWS
WGNtv.com

Where to watch this year’s Oscar nominated movies before the Academy Awards

CHICAGO — The 94th Academy Awards are Sunday, March 27, and WGN’s Dean Richards is strongly suggesting you check out the various movies nominated. Here’s where to watch the best picture nominees:. Belfast: In 523 theaters; Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube. The Power of the Dog: Netflix...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
ComicBook

She-Hulk Promo Reveals First Look at Tatiana Maslany's New Marvel Hero

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to introduce new franchises and characters, we're on the cusp of the debut of She-Hulk, a live-action series that is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. The new show will introduce Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more details around the series after its first footage debuted during Disney+ Day 2021. In particular, fans have been looking forward to a more concrete look at Maslany's character in her She-Hulk form — and that appears to have arrived, thanks to some newly-showcases photos of the show's merchandise. Several listings for officially-licensed Thermoses have surfaced on Amazon, which show multiple pieces of promo art of She-Hulk herself.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Movies#Animated Films#Disney Movies#Academy Awards
ScreenCrush

‘Morbius’ Director Reveals the Film’s Surprising Post-Credits Scene

NOTE: The following post contains SPOILERS for Morbius. Typically, movie studios are very protective of their movie’s endings — and especially secretive about their post-credits scenes. When Marvel shows their films to critics, they sometimes don’t leave out the post-credits scenes on purpose. I know of several cases where in early screenings Marvel movies had no post-credits scenes, and then by the time the film actually opened in theaters, there it was. These teases are the sorts of things studios feel are a genuine selling point for fans; they are so desperate not to have them spoiled that they’ll pay their $15 to see the movie on opening day.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shawn Levy Confirms His Intention to Put Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a Movie Together

Director Shawn Levy confirmed he has every intention of placing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a future movie. After the announcement that Levy and Reynolds will reunite in Deadpool 3, that movie very well could be the Merc With a Mouth's first official Marvel Studios film. Today's Netflix release of The Adam Project featured the director and actor working together again, following in the footsteps of their collaboration in Free Guy. With Levy and Reynolds both confirmed for Deadpool 3, could Hugh Jackman's Wolverine be far behind?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Deadpool 3: Bella Thorne Really Wants to Play Lady Deadpool for Marvel

Last week saw a major update on the Deadpool 3 front when it was announced that Free Guy and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy is in talks to helm the upcoming Marvel threequel and since then there has been no shortage of chatter about the project as fans start to speculate about how the film will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and whether Hugh Jackman could even make an appearance. There's also been no shortage of fan casting for characters people hope to see pop up in Deadpool's orbit, and that includes Lady Deadpool. A frequent name that comes up among fans for the character is Bella Thorne, who herself expressed interest in the character several years ago. And it sounds like Thorne still would like to take on the character.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Egypt
Register Citizen

‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Joins Dakota Johnson in Sony’s Marvel Movie ‘Madame Web’

Sydney Sweeney, of “Euphoria” and “White Lotus” fame, has joined “Madame Web,” a comic book tentpole set in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. Sweeney’s role has not been announced. As previously reported, Dakota Johnson has been cast as the title character. In the comics, Madame Web is a paralyzed, elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios’ Solo Scarlet Witch Film Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Wanda Maximoff isn't going anywhere. There's no denying that Wanda Maximoff is one of the hottest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now and I'd even dare say that the Avenger, played by Elizabeth Olsen is the most "protected" in the franchise especially if you'd take into consideration how Kevin Feige speaks highly of her. For years, fans have been dying to see the 33-year-old actress star in a standalone Scarlet Witch project and while WandaVision could technically pass as her solo debut, rumor has it that we're finally going to see Olsen headline her own film series in the MCU.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Reveals Avengers: Infinity War Surprise for Spider-Man Players

Marvel's Avengers is getting more Avengers: Infinity War content, courtesy of a new Spider-Man suit. After distancing itself from the MCU before launch, during launch, and for a couple of months after, developer Crystal Dynamics has been flooding players with various MCU skins via the in-game marketplace, suggesting these suits are selling at a much higher rate than comics suits and original suits. And this isn't very surprising; popular and recognizable MCU suits were always going to sell well. What is surprising is how long it took Crystal Dynamics to figure this out. That said, it has figured this out, and it's been tapping into this vein of microtransaction gold ever since.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Madame Web: Sydney Sweeney Tags Marvel Studios In Casting Announcement

Sony's getting ready to film the next project in its superhero franchise, and it just cast a rising star. Wednesday afternoon, news surfaced Madame Web had cast Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney in an undisclosed role. The news itself is pretty big in its own right, despite Sweeney's character still being kept under wraps. What happened after the news was revealed, however, has some Marvel fans scratching their head.
MOVIES
CNET

From 'Speed' to Spider-Man: Movies You Probably Didn't Know Won Oscars

The nominations for the 2022 Oscars have been announced, including heavyweight contenders like The Power of the Dog, King Richard and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Yes, Spider-Man is vying to join the list of Oscar-winning cinematic masterworks such as Casablanca, Schindler's List and Suicide Squad. Hang on, Suicide Squad won...
MOVIES
92.9 NIN

Every Movie That Inspired ‘The Batman’

The Batman is the 16th Batman movie (or serial) released in theaters since the 1940s. This latest film, directed by Matt Reeves, obviously draws inspiration from some of the characters, plots, and concepts of its 15 predecessors. It wouldn’t exist without the work of filmmakers like Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan. But Reeves took ideas, images, and themes from way more than just the history of Batman movies and comics.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

‘2022 Oscar-Nominated Short Films: Animation’ Review: It’s Aardman’s Race to Lose

Chances are, you landed on this review because you’re trying to game your Oscar pool, looking for a clue as to what will win the always-underseen shorts categories — in a year when they were unceremoniously booted from the telecast, no less. Well, if it’s predictions you’re looking for, there’s little contest among this year’s cartoon contenders: Academy favorite Aardman Animations has delivered a delightful frontrunner in “Robin Robin.” But don’t stop reading there! In an unusually adult-leaning year, the traditionally kid-friendly category is well worth watching in its entirety, whether in theaters or on demand, thanks to stalwart distributor ShortsTV.
TV & VIDEOS
Insider

Insider

344K+
Followers
24K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy