Show Off Your Green Thumb While Protecting Your Hands With the Best Gardening Gloves

If you’re preparing to show off your green thumb this season and are ready to put a little elbow grease into your outdoor space, you’re going to need the right tools to turn your boring patch of grass into the gardens of Versailles. Or, at least something that has a little bit of color and depth. Gardening is a great way to spend time outdoors, improve the curb appeal of your home and add some greenery to your balcony, rooftop or backyard. It even has some great relaxation and meditation benefits. But gardening is significantly less enjoyable if the day ends with cuts, bruises and blisters, which is why before you garden, you need to invest in the best gardening gloves.

What To Look For When Buying Gardening Gloves

There are few questions to ask yourself before you rush off to buy gardening gloves on Amazon.

1. First, what time of year will you be gardening?

Spring – If it’s early in the spring, you may want a glove that is water-resistant and can handle being outside on days with a light drizzle.

Autumn – Fall cleanups require heavier gloves that can handle cool temps.

Summer – Hot weather gardening needs a breathable fabric that won’t cause your hands to overheat.

2. What kind of gardening will you be doing?

Fans of roses and other flowers that have thorns need to protect themselves with a longer glove that is made of leather or another thick fabric that can’t easily be pierced. This may also be the case if you have blackberry bushes or cacti.

3. Will you be working with pesticides?

In this case, opt for a glove that is nonabsorbent and coated in neoprene or nitrile to protect your hands.

4. Will you be working with materials other than plants?

If your gardening job this season includes handling decorative stones or laying tiles or pavers, thicker, more flexible gloves that are reinforced in areas like the knuckles and palms will help improve your grip and protect your hands.

How We Chose the Best Gardening Gloves

When looking for the best gardening gloves, we sought out a wide variety of styles that will fit just about every season and gardening demand. Most of the gloves on our list are available in several sizes, which is important since a glove that is too big or too small won’t offer a snug fit and could result in a loose grip, blisters, and an overall frustrating day of gardening.

We’ve also found through owning and testing several pairs of gardening gloves that having a wide variety of materials to choose from is best, as some people will prioritize breathable fabrics whereas others may only want leather options.

Ready to get gardening? These are the best gardening gloves to buy right now.

1. Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Working Gloves

For a do-it-all glove that you can wear all year, we like the multipurpose Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Working Gloves. The Pine Tree gloves are made from naturally breathable bamboo, which keeps hands cool and comfortable in warm weather and warm when the temperature begins to drop. Available in five sizes, customers are able to find the perfect fit to ensure the flexible gloves are snug and can be worn for an extended period without developing blisters or bruises (Pine Tree offers a comprehensive size guide to help ensure customers order the perfect size). The gloves fit like a second skin and won’t impede activities. The touchscreen-friendly gloves make it easy to access smartphones and tablets while working. The Pine Tree gloves are a great multipurpose glove that can be used for gardening, light construction, and fishing, with users’ hands clean and protected for each activity. The gloves also dry quickly, making it easy for users to handwash the gloves whenever necessary.

Pros: The Pine Tree gloves are available in five sizes for a snug fit, breathable in warm weather and warm in cold weather, and allow wearers to access their touchscreen without removing the gloves.

Cons: The Pine Tree gloves won’t protect against thorns or other sharp objects.

2. Fir Tree Leather Gardening Gloves

For gardeners who are proud of their rose bushes but would prefer to not have arms filled with battle scars, there are the Leather Gardening Gloves by Fir Tree. Made from genuine goatskin leather, the full coverage gloves are designed to protect users from thorns and other sharp objects that can impede their ability to comfortably work in a garden. The durable cowhide sleeve keeps users protected from thorns and the 100 percent leather gloves have natural breathability that makes them comfortable to wear even in warm weather. The softness of the gloves makes it easy for users to maintain full hand dexterity and the six available sizes help to ensure a snug and secure fit. The puncture-resistant gloves are designed for rose bushes but can also be used for pruning prickly bushes and handling a cactus.

Pros: Protects against cuts and scrapes from thorns, available in a wide range of sizes for a snug fit, made from leather for a durable and breathable finish.

Cons: Taller users with long arms may find the Fir Tree gloves slightly short.

3. G&F Products Gardening Gloves with Micro-Foam Coating

For an affordable set of gardening gloves that keep your hands protected without restricting movement, we like the G&F Products Gardening Gloves with Micro-Foam Coating. The G&F Gloves have a 100% nylon shell that protects hands from the elements and keeps dirt and grime from penetrating the gloves. The nylon also helps the gloves achieve a ‘second skin’ fit and provide a breathable experience that makes them comfortable to wear all day in the garden. A micro-foam coating that covers the palms and fingers adds an extra layer of protection which is especially important for users who are working with fertilizer and pesticides. This coating also makes it comfortable for users to secure a firm grip on tools and plants even in slippery conditions. The gloves are sold in a set of six and come in two sizes for women and four sizes for men, making it easy to find a pair that fits every gardener on your team. We also like that the G&F gloves can be washed and air-dried, helping to extend their lifespan.

Pros: Breathable and flexible, the micro-foam coating helps aid in grip, available in men’s and women’s sizes.

Cons: The gloves aren’t as water-resistant as other options on our list.

4. OZERO Leather Work Gloves

While not designed exclusively for gardening, a pair of leather work gloves, like these from OZERO, can be used for that task and more. This set is made from high-quality split cow leather and grain cowhide, which makes them a pleasure to wear and also protects your hands thanks to the natural oil and puncture resistance. Furthermore, these soft and flexible gloves boast double stitching for durability and an elastic wrist to ensure the perfect fit.

Pros: In addition to being durable and versatile, these gloves come in four different sizes, so you can order the pair that best fits your hands.

Cons: Because these gloves are designed for general workmanship, they don’t hug the fingers as tightly as normal gardening gloves, meaning they might make you too clumsy for some tasks.

5. Baidast Gardening Gloves

If you want gardening gloves that are as beautiful as your flowers are, look no further than the Baidast Gardening Gloves. These gorgeous gloves feature a lovely teal pattern across the back as well as a double foam padded palm patch to protect your hands from blisters. Inside, you’ll find moisture-wicking layers to help keep your hands sweat-free, even on the hottest days. Plus, the elastic wrist will help keep the gloves secure as you move about your tasks.

Pros: Besides being breathable and secure, the biggest benefit of these gloves is their decorative nature, which will put a smile on your face every time you head out into the garden.

Cons: The one-size-fits-all build of these gloves means these gloves can only be used by women or men with petite hands.

6. G & F Products Soft Garden Gloves

If you ever worked in the garden with your mom or dad, you likely remember using a pair of these gloves. Popular for the last several decades, the G & F Products Soft Garden Gloves are made from 100% jersey cotton, providing users with flexibility and a minimal amount of protection. Each pack comes with three pairs of gloves in three different colors, giving you a set for each member of the family.

Pros: The palm and fingers on the gloves are covered in PVC dots to provide an extra dose of grip, and the flower design on the back means there’s no question about what these gloves are intended for.

Cons: These gloves likely won’t save your hands from rose thorns or other prickly plants, which can go straight through the delicate cotton.

7. Wells Lamont ComfortHyde Gardening Gloves

Utilizing an innovative blend of spandex, neoprene, goatskin leather, the form-fitting Wells Lamont ComfortHyde Gardening Gloves are as breathable as they are durable. The leather on the palm is soft, supple and buttery to touch, but it’s also been treated for 70% better abrasion resistance than other types of leather. The back of the glove is stretchy and features 3D mesh to allow for more than adequate airflow. Plus, the reinforced fingertips mean that these are gloves you’ll be enjoying for decades to come.

Pros: The unique blend of materials on these gloves means that your palms will be protected from the elements yet the gloves remain breathable and form-fitting.

Cons: These gloves are only available in three sizes, so people with extra-large or extra small hands may struggle to find a pair that fits.

8. AmazonBasics Rose Pruning Gardening Gloves

As we mentioned above, gardeners with rose bushes or other prickly plants, like blackberry bushes or cacti, need specialty gardening gloves that cover further up the arms than normal gloves do. While we definitely recommend the Leather Gardening Gloves by Fir Tree (above), these AmazonBasics Rose Pruning Gardening Gloves are a better fit for people with extra long arms or extra-large hands. The durable gloves are made from nylon, polyester, spandex and aramid and include extra padding in the palm.

Pros: These extra-large gloves provide plenty of space and protection for people with extra-long arms or bigger-than-average hands.

Cons: While the elastic wrists help keep the gloves in place, this pair may be too bulky to share with family members who have smaller hands.

9. COOLJOB Gardening Gloves

For a lightweight pair of gardening gloves that you’ll almost forget you’re wearing, look no further than the COOLJOB Gardening Gloves. These hand coverings are made from flexible modal fibers, and then the palm and fingers on the gloves are covered with latex to keep your hands safe and dry. The latex also helps to improve grip on any gardening tools you might want to use. Finally, the elastic wrist not only helps to secure the gloves on your hands, but it also keeps any dirt and debris out of the gloves themselves.

Pros: This multi-pack of gloves comes with six pairs in two bright colors to keep your hands protected all gardening season long.

Cons: The latex coating around the palm and fingers isn’t as durable as the supple leather found on many competing options.

10. MEKKAPRO Leaf Scoops

No, these aren’t your typical gardening gloves, but that doesn’t make them any less useful in the garden. If you often thought that it would be useful to have rakes or a shovel/scoop that could attach to your hands, you’ve officially found the answer. The MEKKAPRO Leaf Scoops are made from durable plastic to help you clean up leaves, dirt and debris from your garden. You’ll still need to make a pile using a rake, but these leaf scoops, which come complete with anti-fatigue hand grips, will help you transfer everything from your pile into your gardening bins or composter.

Pros: The hand grips on these leaf scoops are slightly higher than competing models, helping you to keep your hands dry and away from whatever you’re scooping.

Cons: These leaf scoops probably won’t be the most useful gardening gloves for tasks that don’t involve picking up and transferring larger garden matter.

11. GYYVES Gardening Gloves

When it’s time to loosen dirt and get digging, the GYYVES Gardening Gloves make it easy for gardeners to put their hands where the action is. The waterproof and puncture-resistant gloves feature four ABS plastic claws on each hand that make it convenient for gardeners to dig into dirt and soil without having to grab a clunky tool. Thanks to a natural latex coating, the gloves keep moisture out and protect the user’s hands even in wet conditions. The back of the hand and wrist protection are made from breathable nylon that helps to keep the wearer’s hands cool even when working in warm weather.

Pros: These gloves include ABS plastic claws for digging, and they are waterproof and puncture-resistant.

Cons: The gloves are a universal, one-size-fits-all design that may not provide a snug and comfortable fit for all.

12. Bionic Men’s ReliefGrip Gardening Gloves

If sore, tired and arthritic hands are threatening to end your love of gardening, it’s time to invest in a pair of the Bionic ReliefGrip Gardening Gloves. Available in both men’s and women’s cuts and four size options, the glove is designed by an orthopedic hand surgeon to provide ample coverage from the elements without causing hands to become fatigued from sore muscles. The pads of the gloves have a patented relief system that provides added comfort and improves grip.

Inside the gloves are mini terrycloth towels that pull moisture and sweat away from the hands, keeping them dry even after hours of work. Web zones using Lycra are strategically placed throughout the high-impact areas, including the knuckles and back of the hand, to help prevent excess wear and tear and provide a more comfortable wearing experience. An expanded wristband and padded thumb base help to ward off hand fatigue and silicone-covered fingers improve grip, making these a great option for gardening, light construction, and DIY projects around the home. We also like that, unlike most gardening gloves, the Bionic gloves are safe for machine washing.

Pros: Fights fatigue and provides support for users with hand issues, machine washable, reinforced grip.

Cons: The Bionic gloves have a high price tag and may not last as many seasons as their leather counterparts.