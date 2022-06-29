ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

RS Recommends: Roombas Rarely Go On Sale But Its Top-Rated Robot Vacuum is $152 Off

By RS Editors
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZEUlq_0ZRFfSWl00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve always wanted a Roomba, this is your chance to get the popular robot vacuum for a steal. Amazon’s Black Friday deals this week has the top-rated iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO vacuum for a whopping $152 off. Regularly $649.99, it’s now priced at just $498 . This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Roomba this year, and one of the best robot vacuum deals online since last Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olu5v_0ZRFfSWl00

iRobot

Buy: iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO $498.00

This i4+ EVO model is a great vacuum upgrade with powerful vacuuming capabilities, advanced navigation and comprehensive smart connectivity. Powerful suction means it’ll pick up whatever you (or your pets) leave on the floors, easily drawing out dust, dirt, crumbs and more. In fact, iRobot says the i4+ EVO has an upgraded three-stage cleaning system and ten times the suction power of older Roomba models (note, the Roomba 614 is the cheapest Roomba on sale right now at $179.99 ).

What we like: the i4+ EVO robot vacuum’s multi-surface brushes work on carpet, hardwood and tiles, and they easily power through everything from dirt to liquids to pet hair. Built-in sensors also alert your robot about dirtier areas of your home , like high-traffic spots, and cleans them more thoroughly.

Unlike some robot vacuums, which bump and hit the corners of your cabinets or floorboards, the Roomba i4+ EVO uses a smart navigation system to adapt to the layout of your home and navigate any obstacles. It also automatically detects a change in terrain, say, when it goes from your carpeted bedroom to your tiled bathroom floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2113vw_0ZRFfSWl00

Amazon

Buy: iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO $498.00

Use the handy iRobot Home app to set the vacuum on a cleaning schedule, and to monitor progress. You can also control the vacuum with your voice, by pairing it to home assistants like Alexa and Google Home. Forget about vacuuming for months at a time, since the i4+ EVO’s dirt disposal allows it to empty itself into a bag that captures and seals of 99% of particles (it can hold up to 60 days worth of cleanings).

Battery life has also gotten a big upgrade here — in our experience, you get about four and a half hours of cleaning time on a single charge; the robovac automatically returns to its base to recharge if it needs a little juice before finishing the job.

Roombas almost never go on sale, so if you’ve been looking for a good Roomba deal, this is one you won’t want to pass up. The $153 discount is the largest price drop we’ve see for a Roomba all year, and at $498, you get a top-of-the-line robot vacuum that’s usually almost double the price. Want an upgrade? iRobot’s high-end j7 model is discounted to $569 right now ($30 off).

Like all Amazon Roomba deals, prices were accurate at time of writing but the site could stop its sale at any time. See full details here.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Preexisting Jealousy’: Closing Arguments in Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial Center on Motive

Click here to read the full article. Nipsey Hussle was brutally murdered outside his Los Angeles clothing store three years ago because his admitted killer, Eric Ronald Holder Jr., harbored bitter resentment over the beloved rapper’s success, a prosecutor told jurors in his closing argument Thursday. The prosecutor said Holder, 32, was from the same neighborhood as Hussle, had been part of the same Rollin’ 60s street gang that both men joined in their youth, and was motivated by profound envy — not a “snitching” allegation — when he left an initial parking lot conversation with Hussle, drove around the block,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Nipsey Hussle’s Accused Murderer Mounts Short Defense After Graphic Autopsy Photos

Click here to read the full article. The man who admittedly gunned down beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle in a caught-on-video attack three years ago rested his strikingly short defense in less than three hours at his murder trial Wednesday — a day after he allegedly was jumped and beaten unconscious by fellow inmates in county jail. Eric Holder Jr. sat at the defense table with an obviously swollen left eye and three staples in his head as prosecutors showed harrowing autopsy photos before resting their case by 10:30 a.m. and handing the reins to Holder’s public defender, Aaron Jansen. Nothing was said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Brittney Griner’s Trial on Drug Charge Begins in Russia

Click here to read the full article. Brittney Griner’s trial for cannabis possession in Russia began Friday with a hearing where prosecutors detailed the case against the WNBA star. “Being sufficiently aware that the movement of narcotic drugs is not allowed… no later than February 17, 2022 at an unspecified location under unspecified circumstances from an unidentified person [Griner] bought two cartridges for personal use, which contained 0.252 grams and 0.45 grams of hash oil, totaling 0.702 grams,” the prosecutor said (via CNN). The first hearing featured testimony from two witnesses, including an employee of the Sheremetyevo airport customs services where Griner...
BASKETBALL
The Kitchn

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Fourth of July Sale Includes Huge Deals on Keurig, Staub, Roomba, and More Top Brands

With the long 4th of July weekend come tons of incredible sales on amazing goods for your home and kitchen — and we’re highlighting the best of the best for you to shop. While we’ve already scoured stellar deals at editor-favorite retailers like Williams Sonoma and Macy’s, as well as top kitchen brands including Le Creuset and Misen, we’re here to bring even more amazing deals to your attention with the Bed Bath & Beyond 4th of July sale!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacuuming#Vacuums#Roombas Rarely Go On Sale#The I4 Evo
People

Amazon Shoppers Call This Vacuum a 'Dyson Clone,' and It's 81% Off Right Now

Pulling out your trusty vacuum at a moment's notice to clean up a quick mess or get ready for company always sounds easy in theory — until you're actually lugging around the heavy, clunky old thing and tripping on its taut cord. Thankfully, we have a great (and budget-friendly!) solution that's sure to make a difference in your cleaning routine.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

For Prime Members, Amazon Is Selling Mini Smart TVs for $90

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Things are heating up as we near the end of June, only to inch ever closer to Amazon Prime Day. However, the best Prime Day Deals of 2022 have already started, and you don’t need to wait until July to save. This week, Prime members can snag a fantastic deal on a Fire TV, with prices starting as low as $90 right now. We’ve previously covered Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on 55, 65...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht stuck after firm decides against dismantling historic Dutch bridge, says report

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht is stuck after the Dutch firm building it decided against dismantling a historic Rotterdam bridge following a public backlash and threats of an egg-throwing protest, says a report.The billionaire Amazon founder had offered to pay for the middle section of the decommissioned Koningshavenbrug to be removed so that his monster 412ft sailing yacht, which is named Y721, could reach the ocean from its shipyard.The yacht, currently the second-largest in the world, cannot get under the “De Hef” bridge without the modification taking place. But the plan has now been cancelled by manufacturer Oceanco after the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
HollywoodLife

This $8 Product Completely Transforms Your Hair In Just 8 Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re anything like us, you’re constantly looking for new products to give your hair the perfect texture and look. With so many different options out there, it’s hard to know which one to go with. Trust us, we get it! But look no further because this hair treatment works wonders and has stellar reviews to prove it. And at just $8, we definitely think it’s worth the try.
HAIR CARE
Food & Wine

Amazon Dropped Shockingly Good Vacuum and Mop Deals Ahead of Prime Day—Up to 85% Off

Cleaning the kitchen after cooking a big family dinner probably looks like wiping away spills and sanitizing countertops to most people. But if you're not tending to your floors, you're doing yourself a disservice. Just think about all the crumbs and food scraps that fell in the cooking process. Now think about stepping all over them. Gross.
domino

The Best Portable Air Conditioners Cool in Minutes and Install Just as Fast

Reading up on Domino’s shopping guides is like having your own personal product concierge. We do the tedious part—deep-dive research, hands-on testing, and tapping experts for advice—so all you have to do is hit ‘add to cart.’ That’s why we call them Simply the Best.
Digital Trends

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

Best Buy has just launched a three-day sale that includes some of the best laptop deals and TV deals around. That’s not all though, with a whole heap of other items also on sale, including robot vacuums, speakers, and much more. With so many options to choose from, you’ve...
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum Has 'Better Features' Than a Dyson, and It's Just $130

If your vacuum cleaner has been incapable of suctioning up big crumbs and pet hair, it's likely time to invest in a new device. Start with the VacLife Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The stick vacuum is designed with a 180-watt motor that can effortlessly pick up debris, dust, crumbs, and hair. Thanks to the V-shaped roller brush, you won't have to constantly stop to pull out tangled pieces of hair; plus, the motor head is equipped with a set of LED lights that immediately illuminate all the dark corners of the house. Users can employ the vacuum on a host of surfaces, including wooden floors, marble, and carpets.
SPY

Amazon’s Practically Giving Away Blink Mini Security Cameras – Now Just $15 Each!

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you live in a studio apartment (and there’s nothing wrong with that), then you need more than one home security camera in your abode. The problem is that buying multiple indoor home security cameras can be cost-prohibitive. SPY’s top-rated indoor camera, the Google Nest Cam, is priced at $100. Yet covering multiple angles and areas of your home can give you a better view of any would-be intruders. Luckily for you, we...
ELECTRONICS
People

Early Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals Are Here — and Prices Start at Just $7

If you're counting down the days until you can stock up on all things beauty during Amazon Prime Day, we've got some good news. Ahead of the two-day mega sale that will take place on July 12 and 13, the retailer is launching impressive deals on skincare, makeup, haircare products, beauty tools, and more. So whether you're in the market for hydrating eye cream or a set of makeup brushes, you can already start saving on customer-favorite beauty products this Fourth of July weekend.
MAKEUP
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy