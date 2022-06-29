RS Recommends: Roombas Rarely Go On Sale But Its Top-Rated Robot Vacuum is $152 Off

Click here to read the full article.

If you’ve always wanted a Roomba, this is your chance to get the popular robot vacuum for a steal. Amazon’s Black Friday deals this week has the top-rated iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO vacuum for a whopping $152 off. Regularly $649.99, it’s now priced at just $498 . This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Roomba this year, and one of the best robot vacuum deals online since last Prime Day.

This i4+ EVO model is a great vacuum upgrade with powerful vacuuming capabilities, advanced navigation and comprehensive smart connectivity. Powerful suction means it’ll pick up whatever you (or your pets) leave on the floors, easily drawing out dust, dirt, crumbs and more. In fact, iRobot says the i4+ EVO has an upgraded three-stage cleaning system and ten times the suction power of older Roomba models (note, the Roomba 614 is the cheapest Roomba on sale right now at $179.99 ).

What we like: the i4+ EVO robot vacuum’s multi-surface brushes work on carpet, hardwood and tiles, and they easily power through everything from dirt to liquids to pet hair. Built-in sensors also alert your robot about dirtier areas of your home , like high-traffic spots, and cleans them more thoroughly.

Unlike some robot vacuums, which bump and hit the corners of your cabinets or floorboards, the Roomba i4+ EVO uses a smart navigation system to adapt to the layout of your home and navigate any obstacles. It also automatically detects a change in terrain, say, when it goes from your carpeted bedroom to your tiled bathroom floor.

Use the handy iRobot Home app to set the vacuum on a cleaning schedule, and to monitor progress. You can also control the vacuum with your voice, by pairing it to home assistants like Alexa and Google Home. Forget about vacuuming for months at a time, since the i4+ EVO’s dirt disposal allows it to empty itself into a bag that captures and seals of 99% of particles (it can hold up to 60 days worth of cleanings).

Battery life has also gotten a big upgrade here — in our experience, you get about four and a half hours of cleaning time on a single charge; the robovac automatically returns to its base to recharge if it needs a little juice before finishing the job.

Roombas almost never go on sale, so if you’ve been looking for a good Roomba deal, this is one you won’t want to pass up. The $153 discount is the largest price drop we’ve see for a Roomba all year, and at $498, you get a top-of-the-line robot vacuum that’s usually almost double the price. Want an upgrade? iRobot’s high-end j7 model is discounted to $569 right now ($30 off).

Like all Amazon Roomba deals, prices were accurate at time of writing but the site could stop its sale at any time. See full details here.