City Pools and Swim Lesson Information for Summer 2022

Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department staff look forward to seeing community members at a City pool during summer 2022 and would like them to be aware of important details about pool operations and dates for swim lesson registration.

The department will operate the following 14 City pools this summer: Coronado, Cortez, Deer Valley, El Prado, Encanto, Harmon, Hermoso, Maryvale, Paradise Valley, Pecos, Perry, Roosevelt, Starlight and Sunnyslope . Find a city pool near you.

Opening day for the City's 14 pools is May 28, and will be open during the following 2022 dates:

May 28-30 (Memorial Day weekend)

June 4 - July 31

Select Pools

· Aug. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28

· Sept. 3, 4, and 5

Additionally, Cortez, El Prado, Encanto, Harmon, Maryvale, Paradise Valley, Perry and Sunnyslope pools will be open on weekends from 12-6 p.m. through Labor Day. All other pools close on July 31.

Youth ages 17 and younger will receive FREE admission to swim at select Kool Kids pools. Adults can swim for $3 and seniors for $1 (age 60 and older). Kool Kids pools are as follows: Sunnyslope, Deer Valley, Maryvale, Harmon, Encanto, Perry, Starlight, Coronado, Roosevelt, Hermoso, and El Prado.

Some swim lessons at city pools will be offered for FREE during summer 2022 and available to youth ages six months to 12. Registration for ALL FOUR SESSIONS OPENS on May 12, at 12 p.m. Swim lesson dates are staggered throughout the summer, as listed below:

Session A: June 6 to June 16, 2022

Session B: June 20 to June 30, 2022

Session C: July 5 to July 14, 2022

Session D: July 18 to July 28, 2022

Due to the limited space available in each session and class, a registration waitlist will be maintained. The complete swim lesson schedule for 2022 and instructions about how to register is available on the Aquatics Programs webpage.

Additionally, registration for swim lessons will begin at noon on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Thanks to a $10,000 donation from the Arizona Diamondbacks, a select number of swim lessons will be provided at a discounted rate. Register online for swim lessons.

Kool Kids Pool Locations

The Kool Kids program is the result of a partnership between the Parks and Recreation Department and the Milwaukee Brewers to provide free swim admission for kids 17 and under at pools throughout the City of Phoenix. This year the Milwaukee Brewer's donated $56,243 to the program.

Kool Kids pools are as follows: Sunnyslope, Deer Valley, Maryvale, Harmon, Encanto, Perry, Starlight, Coronado, Roosevelt, Hermoso, and El Prado.

The Parks and Recreation Department offers the Jr. Lifeguard and Lifeguard Academy programs for kids who may be interested in becoming future lifeguards.

Junior Lifeguard Program

The Cigna Healthcare-sponsored free program teaches more than lifeguarding techniques, First Aid and CPR/AED training. This five-week program also teaches, leadership, responsibility, and teamwork to youth 14 to 15 years old. At the end of the program, participants will compete in a city-wide event.

Lifeguard Academy

This Cigna Healthcare sponsored free program will train and certify participants in StarGuard lifeguard training, First Aid and CPR/AED. Prerequisites: All candidates must be 15 to 17 years old· All candidates must pass a pre-skills test consisting of 300-yard continuous swim, tread water for 60 seconds without using hands, retrieve a 10-pound brick from the deepest part of the pool, and an interview will be conducted and the candidates must be available to attend all lifeguard certification dates to be considered.

Pool Locations

Coronado Pool, 1717 N 12th Street

Cortez Pool, 3434 W Dunlap Ave

Deer Valley Pool, 19400 N. 19th Ave

El Prado Pool, 6428 S. 19th Ave

Encanto Pool, 2125 N. 15th Ave

Harmon Pool, 1425 S. 5th Ave

Hermoso Pool, 5749 S. 20th Street.

Maryvale Pool, 4444 N. 51st Ave

Paradise Valley Pool, 17648 N. 40th Street

Pecos Pool, 17010 S. 48th Street

Perry Pool, 3131 E. Windsor Ave.

Roosevelt Pool, 6246 S. 7th Street

Starlight Pool, 7810 W. Osborn Road

Sunnyslope Pool, 301 Dunlap Road

Find more information about specific pool and office hours, call 602-534-6587 or email aquatics.pks@phoenix.gov.​