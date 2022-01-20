ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to buy the Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to find Microsoft’s next-gen console in stock

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 17 hours ago

Follow live: Xbox series X stock tracking UK – here’s where to buy Microsoft’s next-generation console

We’re more than a year into the launch of the Xbox series X , and Microsoft ’s next-generation console continues to elude customers. While the cheaper, less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find at most retailers, supplies of the X are sparse across the globe. Restocks are arriving with increasing regularity, but the consoles are snapped up almost as quickly they appear.

Microsoft isn’t the only company with a supply-chain problem. Rival Sony is also facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console , with delays blamed on everything from organised scalpers hoarding the machines to resell for profit, to semiconductor shortages causing bottlenecks in the production of electronics around the world, to the simple fact that both new consoles are in such high demand.

Don’t expect these supply constraints to be fixed any time soon. Xbox boss Phil Spencer warns that shortages of the Xbox series X console will continue into 2022. The forecast is bleaker when you consider comments from chipmaker AMD – which provides components for both consoles – saying demand for parts will outstrip supply for at least another year.

If it’s any consolation, the coronavirus pandemic has also delayed production of many of the Xbox series X’s best games , meaning there are fewer reasons to upgrade to the newest Xbox console right away. The next generation is starting off on a whimper rather than a bang.

Finding a retailer with an Xbox series X in stock is a challenge, and requires luck as well as research. Despite temporary policies preventing customers from purchasing more than one console, the slow trickle of new stock is spread out among so many online stores that each individual retailer tends to sell out in minutes.

The Xbox series X can also be purchased through Xbox All Access, which gives you the console and a 24 months of access to Microsoft’s games-on-demand service, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, from £28.99 per month. That said, the availability of Xbox All Access is constrained by the very same supply issues as with the console itself.

Fresh stock can arrive suddenly and without warning, so it’s a good idea to follow Xbox series X stock trackers and online retailers’ Twitter accounts where you can. Our guide to where to buy the Xbox series X lists every retailer that has previously had stock or offered pre-orders. We’re always refreshing this page with the latest information on when new consoles are expected to come in, so check back regularly for restock updates.

When will Xbox series X restock in the UK?

Where is Xbox series S in stock in the UK?

If you’re looking for the more affordable version of Microsoft’s latest console, then you’re in luck. The Xbox series S is generally available across most of the big retailers.

Some bundles include additional hard-drive storage, controllers and Game Pass subscriptions. There’s also an official bundle including Rocket League and Fortnite for no extra cost. Here are some of the best deals right now.

Where to buy Xbox series X in the UK

Since the Christmas rush, the supply of Xbox series X consoles has slowed to a trickle, but it’s at least a consistent trickle. New stock has been sporadic, with fresh batches of consoles usually selling out in less than five minutes. Some retailers, most notably Currys, have had more restocks than others.

Knowing which retailers to check first to can help you grab one when they do appear, so we’ve compiled a shortlist of the most likely places you can buy an Xbox series X.

Game — When available, Game is one of three retailers to sell the Xbox through the Xbox All Access pay-as-you-go scheme. That scheme was last available on 21 December. Consoles are occasionally available in-store at various branches of Game, so you should check your local store regularly for updates.

Amazon – The retailer last restocked the Xbox series X on 4 January, though supply was so limited the console was only on sale for around two minutes. Whereas Amazon restricts sales of Sony’s next-generation console to Prime customers, the Xbox gets no such protection. As such it’s exposed to automated bots and unscrupulous resellers and sells out in the blink of an eye.

Make sure you’re signed in to your Amazon account, and ensure your payment and delivery information is up to date. If you haven’t already, register for a 3-day trial of Amazon Prime in case the Xbox series X is exclusively available to members.

Microsoft Store — The standard Xbox series X was last available on 21 December. As ever, the consoles are snapped up in minutes, so you have to be quick.

Currys — The Xbox series X was last in stock on 22 December. When it’s in stock, we advise adding the console to your wish list and attempting to complete your purchase through the Currys app.

Argos — The retailer most recently restocked on 21 December, but only in certain stores. Again, the best way to check out with the console is to add it to your wish list and hit the buy button from inside the Argos app.

Smyths Toys — Smyths currently, as we update this article in mid-January, has no consoles in stock. However, they do occasionally land in small numbers in Smyths retail stores. To find out if your local branch has stock, enter your postcode on the Xbox series X product page. Smyths Toys is one of three retailers to stock the Xbox All Access programme too.

AO — The Xbox series X was last in stock on 30 December as part of a bundle. The bundle included a charging dock, extra controller and wireless gaming headset. Bundles tend to stay in stock longer as they’re slightly more expensive and less appealing to scalpers, as the bundled accessories eat into their potential profit.

Box – The Xbox series X was in stock at Box on 14 December. The retailer runs a ballot for customers to register their interest and be in with a chance to be selected at random to buy a console. When it’s open, you can register for the ballot here . The retailer is expected to launch similar ballots as more stock arrives.

Very — The new Xbox series X was in stock on 14 December, when it went on sale alongside the PlayStation 5. Customers could choose from one of a number of optional bundles, including three months of Game Pass and an additional controller.

Simplygames – The Xbox series X was in stock on 30 November but sold out in a few hours. Simplygames only sells the console as part of a custom bundle the retailer has put together, making it more expensive than other stores. The bundle usually contains an extra controller, three months of Game Pass, a gaming headset and a couple of games.

EE – The phone company currently, as of mid-January, has the Xbox series X in stock. With EE you can spread the cost of the Xbox series X across the term of your EE contract when you select “add to plan” at the EE Shop. On top of your usual phone contract you pay £45 a month for 11 months, with a £10 upfront cost .

Asda — The retailer’s online store had the Xbox series X in stock on 9 November. However, as of mid-January the console is available online from Asda via the Xbox All Access programme.

John Lewis & Partners — New stock briefly appeared on 21 December, selling out in a very short space of time. The online retailer usually adds new items to the website in the early hours of the morning — around 7am if you fancy setting your alarm.

How much is the Xbox series X?

The Xbox series X costs £449. There’s also the Xbox All Access programme, where you pay nothing up front and get an Xbox series X console and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate for £28.99 per month. At the end of the 24 month term, you keep the console.

The all-digital Xbox series S console costs £249 and is more often in stock than the more powerful Xbox series X. The Xbox series S is also available through the Xbox All Access programme for £20.99 per month.

Xbox series X price vs PlayStation 5 price

Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 are priced identically at £449. The PlayStation 5 digital edition (which doesn’t have a disc drive) costs £349, compared to the all-digital Xbox series S, which is cheaper than its rival at £249.

Comparing the two cheaper models is tricky, as while neither has a disc drive, they’re not equivalent. The PlayStation 5 digital edition is just as powerful as a standard PlayStation 5 — it simply doesn’t have a disc drive — while the Xbox series S is a slight performance downgrade of the higher-specification Xbox series X.

Is Xbox one dead?

No. It’s true that the Xbox one sold poorly compared to Sony’s PlayStation 4, but in many ways the Xbox series X marks a shift in how Microsoft views the traditional console cycle. Rather than thinking in generations and hardware, the company is now focusing on providing ongoing access to games as a subscription service, similar to how Netflix or Spotify operates.

Game Pass is Microsoft’s on-demand games platform, giving players access to over 100 full games for a monthly fee. Microsoft is investing heavily in its subscription offering, snapping up large games publishers like Bethesda in a bid to bolster its library of titles and lure players away from Sony’s rival PlayStation Now service.

Even the very latest games on Game Pass are designed to be compatible with previous consoles as well as next-generation ones, so that over time, owning the newest hardware becomes less important for the majority of players. Older generations of Xbox are expected to dodge the landfill for a while yet.

Best Xbox accessories

Whether you’re still waiting for your chance to get your hands on an Xbox series X or you managed to snap one up in a recent drop, we’ve tested and reviewed everything you’ll need to complete your gaming experience, from the best wireless gaming headsets to the best gaming keyboards . Here are a few of our favourites.

Best wireless gaming headset – Turtle beach stealth 700 gen 2: £129.99, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhVRT_0ZPxPOSv00

The successor to the bestselling Xbox one X headset, Turtle Beach’s second generation stealth 700 wireless headphones deliver seriously impressive sound in a neat package that forgoes some of the garish, primary-coloured trimmings of other gaming headsets.

The rigid design makes them feel sturdy and premium, while the aerogel foam padding keeps your ears comfortable during long play sessions. There are no wires, dongles or base stations required on Xbox series X – just synchronise over Bluetooth and you’re good to go. Multiple connections mean you can listen to your music or make phones calls while you play.

Best Xbox controller – Xbox elite wireless controller series 2: £159.99, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Owa9W_0ZPxPOSv00

This is the pinnacle of gamepads. The elite controller comes with a set of optional thumb stick pads so you can select the shape and texture you prefer. The pad has adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a rubberised grip for clammy hands and more sensitive triggers to achieve faster reaction times in FPS games.

At the push of a button you can switch between three preset profiles, so your control setup is always correct for the type of game you’re playing. A premium Xbox controller for the discerning gamer, it can truly elevate your skills.

Best Xbox steering wheel – Hori racing wheel overdrive: £104.99, Game.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mPOk_0ZPxPOSv00

There are more sophisticated and elaborate racing wheels for the Xbox series X but the full-size Hori wheel is built from the ground up to work perfectly with Microsoft’s next-gen console.

It has a simple design belying superb build quality and durability, and can be clamped to a table for a secure ride. Shifting paddles and turn ratios can all be customised in terms of function and sensitivity, and the wheel comes with a set of foot pedals for a complete racing simulation.

The Verge

Target is selling PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles right now (update: sold out)

Update 8:46AM ET, January 6th: Target has sold out of consoles for now. We hope you had some luck on your side today. For those who have yet to nab a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, today Target is giving you another shot. The retailer listings are live for the $499.99 PS5 with a disc drive, the $399.99 PS5 Digital Edition, and the $499.99 Xbox Series X. Target does their restocks early in the morning, where listings come online and read as “Sold out” before they go live and the Add to Cart button appears — which is any moment now.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more

We seriously can’t believe how great the Amazon deals have been so far in January 2022. It’s almost like Black Friday never ended! So many products that our readers gravitate toward are on sale right now with massive discounts. Some are even at all-time low prices right now. First up, nothing is more popular with our readers than COVID home test kits. On/Go COVID-19 home rapid test kits that outsell every other brand right now have a massive 40% discount. That cuts them to just $12 each, which is incredible. Also, Amazon’s #1 best-selling iHealth COVID-19 rapid tests are down to $19.80. That’s...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Microsoft is done with Xbox One

A new Xbox One hasn't been built in over a year. Microsoft stopped production at the end of 2020 to turn its focus to the then-new Xbox Series X|S, the company confirmed Thursday. The Xbox One debuted in 2013. One analyst estimates that more than 51 million Xbox One consoles...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The PS5 and Xbox Series X will restock on Thursday for Walmart Plus subscribers

In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s becoming ever-so-slightly less of a maddening exercise to get your hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Granted, it’s still harder than it should be, but recent retailer restocks have taken longer to sell out than they used to. So, here’s hoping that you’re able to purchase whichever console you want during tomorrow’s restock at Walmart, which is specifically for paid Walmart Plus subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Xbox Series X/S is Microsoft's fastest-selling Xbox console generation, despite supply constraints

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S are outpacing sales of previous Xbox console generations - despite the fact that supply has been unable to meet demand. In a wide-ranging New York Times interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft had "at this point... sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xboxes."
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Where is Microsoft’s console available to buy today?

UPDATE: The Xbox series X is now sold out at eBuyer, but is still available at Asda and Smyths Toys via Xbox All Access. Read on for more information.We’re almost half-way through January 2022 and the Xbox series X – launched over a year ago in November 2020 – is still difficult to buy in the UK whether you’re searching online or in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic have caused the production of Microsoft’s games console to slow to a crawl.But if you’re trying to track down an Xbox series X today, don’t fret, because the IndyBest team...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game and BT restocks available now – how to buy a console

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Very and Littlewoods. It could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Xbox Series X restock tracker: GameStop may have more Halo Edition consoles soon

After Target's regional-only Xbox Series X restock this morning, the next best place to look for a console today is GameStop. Twitter user Lord of Restocks first noticed the listing for the Halo Edition Xbox Series X had returned to the site, currently marked unavailable. This could mean a restock is headed to GameStop shortly, and for more than just the standard Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Xbox Series X/S Are The Fastest-Selling Xbox Consoles Ever

Overwhelming demand is to blame for the current sales success. The Xbox Series X/S are the fastest-selling Xbox consoles ever. That’s according to Xbox head Phil Spencer in a recent interview with the New York Times. It’s no secret that supply for all next-generation consoles has been tight since the consoles launched last year, however, in the interview, Phil Spencer attributed the supply constraints to the overwhelming demand.
VIDEO GAMES
