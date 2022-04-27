CMS approves $900,000 contract to fix track at Harding High

Harding High track

CHARLOTTE — The CMS School Board, on Tuesday, approved a contract worth more than $900,000 to repair the athletic track at Harding High School.

The track has been in disarray, and the track and field coach, Lasonja Collins, said in an interview one year ago, that the school has only patched up some issues.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Collins said. “I’ve never seen it before.”

