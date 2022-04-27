ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMS approves $900,000 contract to fix track at Harding High

CHARLOTTE — The CMS School Board, on Tuesday, approved a contract worth more than $900,000 to repair the athletic track at Harding High School.

The track has been in disarray, and the track and field coach, Lasonja Collins, said in an interview one year ago, that the school has only patched up some issues.

[CMS begins repairs on Harding HS sports facilities after years of complaints]

>>Watch the video below: Poor conditions at Harding High’s track leaves coach astonished

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Collins said. “I’ve never seen it before.”

