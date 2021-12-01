ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Eco-Friendly Gift Guide: Sustainable Tech Gadgets for Everyone on Your List

By Latifah Muhammad
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Earth Day comes around once a year, but taking steps to make your life more environmentally friendly should be a daily practice. Now that the holidays have arrived, it’s a good time to add sustainable gift options to your shopping list.

As more companies turn toward sustainability, it’s becoming easier for customers to seek out eco-friendly and energy-efficient gadgets that are not only good for the planet, but can also save you money on your energy bill.

To get you started, we put together a list of more than a dozen energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and sustainable gadgets that techies will love. Check them out below, and for more eco-friendly content read our recommendations to make your home office more sustainable .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzD5j_0ZPBic5E00

House of Marley No Bounds XL Portable Wireless Speakers


Buy:
Amazon


$169.99

$149.99



Buy it

Created in collaboration with the family of Bob Marley, House of Marley features an array of eco-friendly products such as the No Bounds XL Portable Wireless Speaker, which is made from sustainable, high-performance materials and designed to float for easy retrieval (it’s also waterproof). The portable wireless speaker has 16 hours of battery life. In addition to streaming your favorite songs, the speaker has a built-in microphone that allows you to answer phone calls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWq9l_0ZPBic5E00

Skullcandy Push Ultra True Wireless Earbuds


Buy:
Skullcandy


$99.99

$79.99



Buy it

Skullcandy is deeply committed to reducing waist in an effort to help fight climate change namely through its upcycling program, in which products are inspected to determine if they can be recycled, refurbished, or upcycled. The brand has reduced their packaging sizes and plans to fully convert to recyclable materials.

The Push Ultra True Wireless Earbuds pictured above are sweat and waterproof with up to six hours of play time (and 34 hours of battery life in the charging case), and moldable hooks that fit snuggly and comfortably over your ear. These earbuds are available in yellow, black, and blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uYZB_0ZPBic5E00

Phillips Hue Living Room Bundle


Buy:
Phillips Hue


$294.94

$265.44



Buy it

Looking for energy-efficient bulbs? Phillips Hue has several smart lighting bundle deals available through the end of the year. Among them, the Living Room bundle which comes with two white and color A19 bulbs, Lightstrip Plus V4 80”, two Lightstrip Plus V4 extension 40”, dimmer switch, and the Hue Bridge for full control of your lighting sysyem. You can also purchase Phillips Hue energy-efficient lighting bundles for your living room, bedroom, and backyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUQCl_0ZPBic5E00

Soliom Outdoor Home Security Camera


Buy:
Amazon


$199

$149



Buy it

The Soliom Outdoor Home Security Camera can turn its head 420 degrees horizontally with 90-degree vertical pan and tilt. The Wifi-equipped surveillance camera has a solar powered battery, clear two-way audio, 3x digital zoom (no optical zoom), and 1080p full HD daytime video and motion-activated night vision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzTLY_0ZPBic5E00

HP 14″ Chromebook Laptop


Buy:
Amazon


$499

$226.99



Buy it

For work, school, or play this HP Chromebook offers up versatility, durability, and its Climate Pledge Friendly (which means the products have been assessed to ensure that it meets the criteria for sustainability). The HP Chromebook features a 14” display screen, 4 GB of memory, 32 GB of storage, 13 hours of battery life, Bluetooth, and an Intel Celeron N4000 Processor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGeLn_0ZPBic5E00

Trio-Gato Wireless Bamboo Keyboard Set


Buy:
Amazon



$47.90



Buy it

If you’re shopping for computer accessories vs. a new computer, reduce your waste and create a luxury workspace with the Trio-Gato Wireless Bamboo Keyboard Set. While it’s hard to avoid the traditional plastic and metal inner materials of the keyboard and mouse, both gadgets are made from all-natural, and highly renewable bamboo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KX8op_0ZPBic5E00

Bossin 36” Ultra-Thin Electric Fireplace


Buy:
Amazon



$219



Buy it

Purchasing an electric fireplace automatically reduces your carbon footprint (and they’re better for the environment than traditional fireplaces). Electric fireplaces also provide zone heating, which is another way to save energy because you’re heating a designated area instead of the entire house. The Bossin electric fireplace pictured above features an ultra-thin (just 3.5″ thick), practical, and light design with full spectrum LED colors, 12 flame and LED flame bed color modes, and adjustable heating and lighting modes to save even more energy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDYYK_0ZPBic5E00

Garmin Instinct Solar-Powered Outdoor Smartwatch


Buy:
Amazon


$399.99

$312.91



Buy it

This military-grade Garmin smartwatch is designed for exploring out in the sun. It has a solar-powered battery and a power manager so you can monitor how certain settings and censors affect battery life. It lets you track activities for running, biking, swimming, and more, and comes equipped with GPS tracking. The watch also has apps for your sports activities, and although it’s not a medical device (and shouldn’t be used as one) it can track your heart rate, and sleep patterns. The watch also has a Pulse Ox sensor that uses light beams to estimate how well your body is absorbing oxygen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6x2K_0ZPBic5E00

Microsoft Surface Pro-7


Buy:
HP


$749.99

$599.99



Buy it

From product design to manufacturing and delivery, Microsoft has taken several steps to cement its commitment to sustainability. The Microsoft Surface Pro-7 is an Energy Star-approved tablet with a fast-powered Intel Core processor and up to 10 hours of battery life. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or to stream movies and videos during your downtime, the Surface Pro-7 is a great multifunctional device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sq8hI_0ZPBic5E00

Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat T3007ES Bundle with Wall Plate


Buy:
Amazon

$317



Buy it

The Google Nest Smart Learning Thermostat allows you to control the temperature in your home from your smartphone, notebook, or laptop. The WiFi-compatible device monitors energy usage, and learns the temperatures you like so that it can create a schedule for you. When you choose a temperature that saves energy, the Nest Leaf will appear on the screen to guide you in the right direction. It also shuts off when you leave so it’s not heating or cooling an empty home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GO0HK_0ZPBic5E00

House of Marley Positive Vibration XL Headphones


Buy:
Amazon

$99.99



Buy it

The House of Marley Positive Vibration XL Headphones are made from stainless steel and recycled aluminum. The headphones feature 40mm high-definition drivers to deliver deep bass and crystal-clear sound. They have memory foam ear cushions and a padded foldable headband for a comfortable fit. Additional features include onboard mic and remote functionality, USB charging, and 24-hour of playtime. House of Marley also sells wireless earbuds , and wired noise-isolating earphones .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34A88j_0ZPBic5E00

Vizio 2.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer


Buy:
Walmart

$138



Buy it

When it comes to amping up your sound quality, a powerful speaker and subwoofer make for a great combination. The  Vizio 2.1 surround sound system does just that, plus it’s Energy Star-approved. The 28” device features DTS TruVolume to help you achieve the booming sound you’ve been looking for, and it’s remote-controlled with bluetooth capabilities. It also comes with a wireless subwoofer, and the setup is pretty simple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MZjj_0ZPBic5E00

Canon Color imageCLASS MF743Cdw All-in-One Wireless Printer


Buy:
Amazon

$738



Buy it

This all-in-one printer can accomplish any task you can imagine, without taking up too much space. Plus, it’s eco-friendly. It prints in both color and black and white, and also includes a scanner. And the ability to simultaneously scan double-sided pages is a huge bonus. It’s compatible with wifi and Apple AirPrint, but you can also use its USB port if your internet service provider ever fails you. It’s also one of the most efficient wireless printers in terms of page yield, so your ink costs will remain low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfOa3_0ZPBic5E00

BioLite SolarHome 620 Portable Off the Grid Solar Lighting System


Buy:
Amazon

$112.46



Buy it

The BioLite SolarHome portable kit is a solar lighting system that’s great for sheds, backyards, camping, and more. It’s powered by a 6W panel that lights the rest of the home, and includes a wall mounted control box. The set comes with three overhead lights with individual switches, and a motion sensor.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

The Best Webcams to Buy for Zoom Meetings and Live Streaming

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The global pandemic not only changed how we shop, it changed the way we communicate. Zoom and other video conferencing apps quickly replaced in-person conversations, and if you’ve been working from home and want a clearer, sharper picture resolution, you might want to purchase a new web camera. Regardless of whether you’re video conferencing, vlogging, gaming, distance learning, live streaming, or connecting with family...
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

Best Cyber Monday Deals: Samsung, Apple, Amazon Devices, and Tons More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Many of the biggest Black Friday sales moved online last year because the pandemic made in-person shopping (particularly in throngs of other deal-seeking people) inadvisable. In past years, Cyber Monday, a.k.a. the Monday after Thanksgiving (and Black Friday) was a way for retailers to entice even the most reticent shoppers to make pre-Christmas purchases online. Black Friday migrated online as well, but there’s still...
SHOPPING
IndieWire

13 Ugly Christmas Sweaters That Are Perfect for Movie Buffs and TV Lovers

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. We’ve officially entered sweater weather season! You’ll probably be attending (or throwing) at least one holiday party this month and, even if you don’t get too excited about the holidays, ugly Christmas sweaters are a fun tradition that anyone can enjoy. They’re not just for parties, though; ugly Christmas sweaters are extremely versatile. You can give them as gifts, wear them around the house, or...
APPAREL
Vice

The Best Tech Gifts (and Anti-Tech Gadgets) for Your Favorite Luddite

There’s one in every group: The one who needs you to send them a screenshot because they’ve deleted Instagram this week. The one who has the group chat on mute. The one who is always waiting for a way to work their low weekly screen time average into the conversation. Despite their master’s degree in Humble Bragging, you still love them. And since they haven’t acted on their dream of living off the grid just yet, they’re on your holiday shopping list once again.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The 2021 Christmas tech gift list: Gadgets and things for techies

The 2021 Christmas tech gifts guide features a bevy of gadgets that are useful, cool and accessible to various budgets. There’s an item that can transport gift recipients to concerts and special events without ever leaving home. Some products, like a new fancy phone or a digital picture frame, have customizable capabilities while specialty purifiers focus on air quality, making home and offices spaces free of gas or allergens. There are other tech-related items that are ideal for transporting prized electronics. Wrap up holiday shopping soon after reading product details from the following eight brands. Be prepared to purchase because at press time, all items are available.
ELECTRONICS
KHON2

Deals on popular gifts for everyone on your shopping list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shopping early has its advantages. If you can get your gift-buying done before the holidays arrive, you’ll be better prepared to relax and enjoy all those special family moments the season brings. Shopping early also means you have the best chance to get the most popular items before they sell out.
SHOPPING
WWLP

The go-to gift guide for the makeup lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which makeup gift set is best? If you want to restock your makeup collection or simply want to buy a nice gift for a loved one, purchase a makeup gift set. Makeup gift sets usually work within a particular range of colors or color palettes. For […]
MAKEUP
geardiary

Gear Diary’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide and Giveaway: Something for Everyone, Even Your Hardest to Shop for Friends and Family!

I think we are all ready to celebrate the fact that many of us will actually be together for the holidays this year, but now the pressure is on to find the perfect gifts. If you’re looking at a list of people you want to buy gifts for and wondering what in the world to get them, don’t worry; we’ve got plenty of suggestions in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide, and you are sure to find something for everyone!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Home Lighting#Gadgets#Wireless Speakers#House#Skullcandy
Den of Geek

The Best Geeky Holiday Gifts on eBay For Everyone On Your List

This article is part of our Collector’s Digest series powered by:. There’s no need to be stressed about gift-giving this year, as Den of Geek has partnered with eBay to present this terrific gift guide that covers all aspects of fandom. From collectible card games to toys to comics and beyond, consider this an overview of the greatest gifts to give (and get) this year.
SHOPPING
komando.com

The best Apple gadgets and accessories to gift or add to your wish list

We all love Apple products and accessories because they work together so seamlessly. Everything from chargers to AirPods and even MacBooks can unite to form an efficient workspace for fun and business. But are you getting the most from your Apple products?. Check out our Apple gadgets and accessories wish...
ELECTRONICS
dailytitan.com

From tech to self-care, this holiday gift guide has something for everyone

Finding the perfect holiday gift for every person on your list shouldn’t be stressful. Whether it is for mom, dad, kids or friends, there is something for everyone in this guide. With the holidays fast approaching, here is a list of the perfect 2021-specific gifts to make this festive season brighter and merrier.
SHOPPING
CBS 42

Hidden gems of Cyber Monday: Deals on affordable tech for everyone on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holidays fast approaching, it’s high time to get gifts in order for your family, friends and even yourself. Luckily for everybody, there’s a wide variety of products on sale today. In particular, there’s a great selection of discounted personal electronics like headphones, Chromebooks and even 3D printers. We’ve […]
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
PopSugar

Gift Ideas For Everyone on Your List, No Matter Their Creature Comfort

Winter is a time for indulging in all our favorite comfort activities. Whether it's planning and hosting get-togethers or baking up a storm, how we choose to spend our time can reveal a lot about who we are. Which is exactly why it's our favorite method for determining the perfect holiday gift for someone else. This season, look no further than your loved one's creature comfort to help guide your gift selection. Does a TV marathon bring them joy? Or perhaps they prefer staying active. Whatever the case, we've curated a selection of gift options to make their favorite activity even more enjoyable, starting with timeless and luxe cashmere pieces from Garnet Hill.
LIFESTYLE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Luxury Gifts for Everyone On Your List, From Fashionable Finds to Robots

Got money burning a hole in your pocket this holiday season? If you’ve already checked charitable giving off your list (as one Hollywood beauty insider suggests) and are looking to shower your loved ones with the best luxury gifts both priceless and spendy, we’ve done the window shopping for you. Whether you’re shopping for design-loving audiophiles, fashion folks, busy techies or self-care devotees, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for every luxury enthusiast on your list (and not everything costs an arm and a leg.) From the high-tech hair tool loved by Hollywood hairstylists, to a membership that brings...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

100 Amazon Fashion Gifts For Everyone On Your Christmas List

Sure, shopping for Christmas presents is fun. It’s exciting playing Santa, trying to second-guess what your loved ones want and how they’ll react on Christmas Day. But it can also be stressful. How on earth do you shop for someone who already has it all? That’s where Amazon Fashion comes in.
BEAUTY & FASHION
yankodesign.com

The Top 10 Eco-friendly Products that are the ultimate gifts for sustainable design advocates!

Our unhealthy practices and way of living are truly harmful to the environment and have been slowly leading to its deterioration. And the world has been changing (for the worse) because of this. Hence, it is extremely important to live sustainably and consciously and to take care of the environment. Integrating sustainability into our day-to-day lives has become crucial! And we can do this in various ways. Designers and creators are coming up with sustainable alternatives for almost everything! Every product that is necessary and utilized by us in our everyday routine has an eco-friendly alternative to it. Replacing our usual mass-produced designs with these greener options will make a huge difference to the environment and Mother Earth! And they would also make awesome Christmas presents, and encourage others to lead a more sustainable life as well! From a DIY wooden bicycle to sustainable mushroom lamps – we’ve curated a whole collection of sustainable product designs to help you and your loved ones go green!
ENVIRONMENT
WKBN

The coffee lover on your list will love these high-end gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which 12 high-end gifts for coffee lovers are best?  Find the best high-end coffee gifts for the caffeine lover in your life just in time for the holidays. The season of giving makes it easy to provide a thoughtful and ideal gift for the caffeinated […]
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy