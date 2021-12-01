Eco-Friendly Gift Guide: Sustainable Tech Gadgets for Everyone on Your List

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Earth Day comes around once a year, but taking steps to make your life more environmentally friendly should be a daily practice. Now that the holidays have arrived, it’s a good time to add sustainable gift options to your shopping list.

As more companies turn toward sustainability, it’s becoming easier for customers to seek out eco-friendly and energy-efficient gadgets that are not only good for the planet, but can also save you money on your energy bill.

To get you started, we put together a list of more than a dozen energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and sustainable gadgets that techies will love. Check them out below, and for more eco-friendly content read our recommendations to make your home office more sustainable .



Created in collaboration with the family of Bob Marley, House of Marley features an array of eco-friendly products such as the No Bounds XL Portable Wireless Speaker, which is made from sustainable, high-performance materials and designed to float for easy retrieval (it’s also waterproof). The portable wireless speaker has 16 hours of battery life. In addition to streaming your favorite songs, the speaker has a built-in microphone that allows you to answer phone calls.



Skullcandy is deeply committed to reducing waist in an effort to help fight climate change namely through its upcycling program, in which products are inspected to determine if they can be recycled, refurbished, or upcycled. The brand has reduced their packaging sizes and plans to fully convert to recyclable materials.

The Push Ultra True Wireless Earbuds pictured above are sweat and waterproof with up to six hours of play time (and 34 hours of battery life in the charging case), and moldable hooks that fit snuggly and comfortably over your ear. These earbuds are available in yellow, black, and blue.



Looking for energy-efficient bulbs? Phillips Hue has several smart lighting bundle deals available through the end of the year. Among them, the Living Room bundle which comes with two white and color A19 bulbs, Lightstrip Plus V4 80”, two Lightstrip Plus V4 extension 40”, dimmer switch, and the Hue Bridge for full control of your lighting sysyem. You can also purchase Phillips Hue energy-efficient lighting bundles for your living room, bedroom, and backyard.



The Soliom Outdoor Home Security Camera can turn its head 420 degrees horizontally with 90-degree vertical pan and tilt. The Wifi-equipped surveillance camera has a solar powered battery, clear two-way audio, 3x digital zoom (no optical zoom), and 1080p full HD daytime video and motion-activated night vision.



For work, school, or play this HP Chromebook offers up versatility, durability, and its Climate Pledge Friendly (which means the products have been assessed to ensure that it meets the criteria for sustainability). The HP Chromebook features a 14” display screen, 4 GB of memory, 32 GB of storage, 13 hours of battery life, Bluetooth, and an Intel Celeron N4000 Processor.







If you’re shopping for computer accessories vs. a new computer, reduce your waste and create a luxury workspace with the Trio-Gato Wireless Bamboo Keyboard Set. While it’s hard to avoid the traditional plastic and metal inner materials of the keyboard and mouse, both gadgets are made from all-natural, and highly renewable bamboo.







Purchasing an electric fireplace automatically reduces your carbon footprint (and they’re better for the environment than traditional fireplaces). Electric fireplaces also provide zone heating, which is another way to save energy because you’re heating a designated area instead of the entire house. The Bossin electric fireplace pictured above features an ultra-thin (just 3.5″ thick), practical, and light design with full spectrum LED colors, 12 flame and LED flame bed color modes, and adjustable heating and lighting modes to save even more energy.



This military-grade Garmin smartwatch is designed for exploring out in the sun. It has a solar-powered battery and a power manager so you can monitor how certain settings and censors affect battery life. It lets you track activities for running, biking, swimming, and more, and comes equipped with GPS tracking. The watch also has apps for your sports activities, and although it’s not a medical device (and shouldn’t be used as one) it can track your heart rate, and sleep patterns. The watch also has a Pulse Ox sensor that uses light beams to estimate how well your body is absorbing oxygen.



From product design to manufacturing and delivery, Microsoft has taken several steps to cement its commitment to sustainability. The Microsoft Surface Pro-7 is an Energy Star-approved tablet with a fast-powered Intel Core processor and up to 10 hours of battery life. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or to stream movies and videos during your downtime, the Surface Pro-7 is a great multifunctional device.

The Google Nest Smart Learning Thermostat allows you to control the temperature in your home from your smartphone, notebook, or laptop. The WiFi-compatible device monitors energy usage, and learns the temperatures you like so that it can create a schedule for you. When you choose a temperature that saves energy, the Nest Leaf will appear on the screen to guide you in the right direction. It also shuts off when you leave so it’s not heating or cooling an empty home.

The House of Marley Positive Vibration XL Headphones are made from stainless steel and recycled aluminum. The headphones feature 40mm high-definition drivers to deliver deep bass and crystal-clear sound. They have memory foam ear cushions and a padded foldable headband for a comfortable fit. Additional features include onboard mic and remote functionality, USB charging, and 24-hour of playtime. House of Marley also sells wireless earbuds , and wired noise-isolating earphones .

When it comes to amping up your sound quality, a powerful speaker and subwoofer make for a great combination. The Vizio 2.1 surround sound system does just that, plus it’s Energy Star-approved. The 28” device features DTS TruVolume to help you achieve the booming sound you’ve been looking for, and it’s remote-controlled with bluetooth capabilities. It also comes with a wireless subwoofer, and the setup is pretty simple.

This all-in-one printer can accomplish any task you can imagine, without taking up too much space. Plus, it’s eco-friendly. It prints in both color and black and white, and also includes a scanner. And the ability to simultaneously scan double-sided pages is a huge bonus. It’s compatible with wifi and Apple AirPrint, but you can also use its USB port if your internet service provider ever fails you. It’s also one of the most efficient wireless printers in terms of page yield, so your ink costs will remain low.

The BioLite SolarHome portable kit is a solar lighting system that’s great for sheds, backyards, camping, and more. It’s powered by a 6W panel that lights the rest of the home, and includes a wall mounted control box. The set comes with three overhead lights with individual switches, and a motion sensor.