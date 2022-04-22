10 Eco-Conscious Influencers Inspiring Us to Live Greener Lives

Happy, happy Earth Day!

There are countless ways to amplify the work being done to preserve our planet, but BlogHer decided to honor today by doing what we do best — celebrating the women in our community who are leading the charge.

Ahead, get the scoop on ten of our favorite, super-green creators, bloggers, and entrepreneurs who’ve made it their mission to treat our planet with respect. Whether it’s calling for personal waste reduction, advocating for intersectional environmentalist causes, or making greener choices feel more accessible, these ladies are simply crushing it.

We highly recommend giving them each a follow – you may even find yourself making better, good-for-the-Earth decisions, getting choosier about the brands you work with and purchase from, and the products you buy (or don’t) as a result!

Lauren Singer

Lauren Singer took the ‘gram by storm when she first came on the scene — you might also know her as “that girl” with effortless fashion sense, who can fit all her trash for the year in a single mason jar.

Lauren’s career has taken off since that pivotal post — she’s now the CEO of Package Free Shop , a company on a mission to make the world less “trashy” by offering products that help you reduce waste daily. She is also the founder of the leading Zero Waste editorial platform Trash is for Tossers , which shows that living a low or zero waste lifestyle can be cost-effective, accessible, and fun! Lauren has empowered millions to reduce their waste and has kept over 100 million pieces of trash out of landfills through her work at Package Free.

Leah Thomas

Leah Thomas, aka @greengirlleah , is the founder of Intersectional Environmentalist , a media and resource hub dedicated to exposing how social justice and environmental issues influence and impact one another. In addition to sharing unpopular but important information around sustainability, Thomas frequently shares the spotlight with other changemakers doing important work in this space.

Ashley Renne

What does Ashley Renne do? The better question is what doesn’t she do. She’s an on-camera host, sustainability educator, vegan health expert, animal activist, mother, past BlogHer speaker, VOTY Eco-Impact winner … you get the point. Ashley has a platform and she’s not afraid to use it, consistently sharing ways we can all be more eco-conscious at home, her thoughts on greenwashed brands, and of course, pics of her adorable family. Give her a follow!

Ayesha Barenblat

Ayesha Barenblat is an VOTY Eco-Impact winner, former BlogHer speaker, and the founder of Remake. Remake is the premier destination for those who want to turn fashion into a force for good. If you’re a fashion influencer, this is a great place to learn how you can celebrate style in more responsible ways, by say, bringing more awareness to how certain brands treat their workers, or normalizing sustainable habits (like rallying against fast fashion. Haven’t you heard? Wearing the same thing twice is very in.)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Produce Moms (@theproducemoms)

Lori Taylor

Lori Taylor is a podcast host, a member SHE Media Partner Collective , and the Founder & CEO of The Produce Moms, a platform on a mission to put more fruits and vegetables on every table to change the way America eats. Fun fact: Produce Moms is the first lifestyle brand and content creator in the world to receive a B Corp Certification , which involves an intensive vetting process. Receipt of a B Corp Certification signifies that an organization is a force of good, with a far-reaching, positive impact on our society and environment.

The next time you’re looking for Composting 101 tips or a healthy recipe to put on your weeknight table, head to The Produce Moms.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by jackie + her plants 🌱 (@jackiesgreenthumb)

Jackie’s Green Thumb

Meet Jackie of xoxojackie.com , and @jackiesgreenthumb on Instagram!

Jackie is quite literally a green creator; a large chunk of her blog’s content relates to finding your dream houseplant, growing tips, plant care, and more. An Oakland, CA-based Content Marketing Manager by day and a creative, crafty blogger on the weekends, Jackie is also a member of the SHE Media Partner Collective. Check her out !

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Teresa Gonzalez (@withlove_tere)

Teresa of Ale and Tere

Teresa is a mom, homeschooling extraordinaire, SHE Media Collective member, and the foodie behind both With love, Tere and Alex & Tere . Teresa and her husband, Ale, are raising their kids with an emphasis on the beauty and fun of time spent outside, a deep-seated appreciation for the world around us, and all it has to teach us. Follow for the delicious recipes, stay for the unbelievably cute family pics.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Making A Green Life by Lily (@sustainableinteriordesign_magl)

Lily from Making a Green Life

Lily is an interior designer, conscious creator, and the founder of “ Making a Green Life by Lily ” blog. Lily began her “green life” journey after a rough few years, and attributes going green, living consciously, and placing the best interest of our planet at the heart of even the simplest of decisions as the root cause of newfound joy in her life. Her interior designs are both beautiful and functional, with an emphasis on brands and companies that share her vested interest in protecting our home.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kathryn Kellogg (@going.zero.waste)

Kathryn Kellogg

Kathryn Kellogg began her journey of sustainability and conscious living after facing hormonal imbalance a series of hormonal imbalance struggles in her early 20s. The experience got her thinking about the plastics and chemicals we interact with every day — if the effects they have on our bodies are similar to the way they “trash” our planet, what good could they possibly be doing? Today, Kathryn is the author of 101 Ways to Go Zero Waste and the keeper of an excellent eco-friendly blog, also named Going Zero Waste . Her posts are smart, funny, empowering and an awesome way to get inspired about reducing your own waste.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lucy Biggers (@lucybiggers)

Lucy Biggers

Lucy Biggers is the Executive Producer of Lost Debate, a twice-weekly YouTube and podcast program that brings you news, ideas, and trends of the day. Her personal gram is host to 47K followers and her posts provide upbeat, super-easy ways everyone can practice being more eco-conscious — from something as small as donating your old clothes to not tossing your Christmas tree into the trash (but rather returning it to nature where it can decomp!) Lucy is a reminder that making smarter, earth-friendly choices can be possible for anyone and everyone.

Subscribe to the BlogHer newsletter for more tactical advice, exclusive content, and timely event updates.