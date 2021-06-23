Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

8 best electric bikes to boost your pedal power

By Steve Hogarty
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=348lgG_0ZOnzReN00

Electric bikes have undergone an evolution in recent years, fuelled by advances in technology that allow for lighter designs, more compact motors and discreet batteries that last for more than just a few miles. And now, with more of us looking for alternative ways to get around our cities, e-bikes are enjoying their moment in the sun.

Engineered to assist your pedaling rather than replace it entirely, an e-bike will give you a light push as you accelerate away, as though you’re being helped along by an invisible ghost. The motor can only assist you up to the legal speed limit for electric bikes of 15.5mph, after which you’ll need to put some effort in to go any faster.

For this reason, they make ideal commuter bikes, especially for riders who face a hill climb between their home and their destination. Most e-bikes can make even steep inclines feel like riding on flat terrain, so they’re excellent for riders who feel less able to get out and about on a traditional bike.

Packing a motor and a battery means that e-bikes are heavier than regular bikes, but as long as you don’t run out of juice, they feel just as nimble and easy to handle. Choosing the best electric bike for you depends on a few important factors: whether you need it to fold, where you want to charge it, and the distances you expect to travel.

We tested these e-bikes on city roads, along flat stretches of pristine cycle lane, up hills and on a few less well-maintained roads, and chose a variety of styles to suit different riders’ needs.

Read more

The sudden spike in popularity of e-bikes means that availability can be limited, but with manufacturers racing to restock and meet demand, it’s worth checking back with local retailers regularly.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent .

The best electric bikes for 2021 are:

Raleigh motus cross bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11zNVw_0ZOnzReN00

Best: For the city

Weight: 24.5kg

Charging time : 2.5 hours

Max range: 76 miles

Frame: Alloy frame

Motor: Bosch active line

The Raleigh motus is powered by a 300w Bosch system, which sits in the centre of the frame to deliver torque to the bike’s mid-drive motor. These systems are known for their intelligent, light-touch power delivery. The instant you push off you’ll notice how the motor’s assistance gradually introduces itself as you pedal faster. There’s none of the brute jerkiness of less sophisticated electric bikes – which can sometimes feel like you’re taking off on a rocket – making for a smooth, fun and comfortable ride.

When pootling around the city, this bike’s upright riding position gives you a clear view of the road and makes navigating traffic at slow speeds easier. Pulling away from junctions feels sharp and zippy, giving you the room on the road you need to ensure you’re riding where you can be seen. This is a well-equipped and practical bike built for everyday commuting.

Buy now £1899.99, Rutlandcycling.com

Cowboy 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mB0Rf_0ZOnzReN00

Best: For style

Weight: 16.9kg

Charging time: 3.5 hours

Max range: 43 miles

Frame: Aluminium

Motor: Custom rear wheel, 250w

The smooth and powerful ride of the Cowboy 3, alongside its whisper-quiet motor and puncture-resistant tyres, make this one of the best electric bikes for commuting. The rear wheel is driven by a neat carbon-fibre belt instead of a greasy chain, so there’s no risk of snagging your best work outfit on the way to the office.

Unlike the gentle power curve of other electric bikes, the motor of the Cowboy 3 kicks in right as you push off. This gives you a great advantage if your route involves lots of starting and stopping, irons out any hills and allows for effortless starts on the steepest inclines. The Cowboy 3 is also just great fun to cycle, if you prefer your electric bike to be on the aggressive side.

Buy now £1990.00, Cowboy.com

Specialized turbo vado SL4.0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NsKQu_0ZOnzReN00

Best: Hybrid electric bike

Weight: 15kg

Charging time: 2.5 hours

Max range: 80 miles

Frame: Aluminium alloy

Motor: Custom Specialized SL 1.1

This super-lightweight electric hybrid bike combines an aluminium alloy frame with Specialized’s proprietary welding techniques to create a bicycle that – when you first pick it up – will have you wondering whether it’s electric at all. The battery is built into its down-tube, and offers three levels of assistance to a mid-drive motor, inconspicuously positioned between the pedals. The only display is on the bike’s crossbar – a discreet battery and assistance indicator doubles as a power switch.

The turbo vado SL is an utter delight to ride. It feels natural in any of its assistance modes, and is light enough to ride with minimal help from the motor. This makes it an excellent bike for those who want to get the occasional workout in, but less so for casual commuters who want the bike to consistently do all the hard work. In the highest assistance mode, the relatively small motor leaves it feeling underpowered compared with heavier bikes.

Buy now £2899.99, Rutlandcycling.com

VanMoof S3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgRQi_0ZOnzReN00

Best: For security

Weight: 19kg

Charging time : 4 hours

Max range: 90 miles

Frame: Coated aluminium

Motor: Custom front wheel, 250w

A high-tech electric bike from Dutch specialist VanMoof, the S3 not only looks like it comes from the future, but is crammed with all manner of advanced security features. The bike uses your phone’s Bluetooth to sense when you’ve walked away from it and automatically immobilises the rear wheel. When locked, the bike’s motion detector can trigger a loud alarm if jostled, while a location tracker hidden inside the frame lets you know where your bike is at all times.

Anti-theft measures aside, the S3 is a stylish city bike with a smooth ride, automatic gears and oodles of power. An eye-catching boost button on the right handlebar does exactly what you think it should, dumping maximum torque on demand to help you launch from a standing start or gain that extra bit of speed in a pinch. The fully integrated battery, however, makes recharging a potential issue for anyone living up a flight of stairs – at 19kg, the S3 isn’t especially portable.

Buy now £1798.00, Vanmoof.com

Gocycle GX folding electric bike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q53nr_0ZOnzReN00

Best: For commuting

Weight: 17.5kg

Charging time: 4 hours

Max range: 40 miles

Frame: Hydroformed alloy

Motor: Custom front wheel, 250w

The distinctive shape and futuristic profile of the Gocyle, designed by a former McLaren engineer, makes it one of the most recognisable bikes on the road today. It’s also incredibly fun to ride, powered by a fully integrated battery and motor that combine to deliver a surprising degree of oomph from an unassuming-looking chassis. Hill climbs feel magically effortless, and the petite, 20-inch wheels are more stable than they appear.

Convenient features such as hydraulic disc brakes, all-terrain magnesium wheels and a chaincase enclosed within a hydroformed frame make the Gocyle one of the best folding electric bikes for commuters. All of the oily components are safely out of the way when the bike is folded, and the entire thing can be easily wheeled around train stations and into lifts using the saddle as a handle.

Buy now £2899.00, Gocycle

Brompton electric M2L

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgR1t_0ZOnzReN00

Best: Folding electric bike

Weight: 16.8kg

Max range: 45 miles

Charging time : 2 hours

Frame: Steel

Motor: Custom front wheel, 300w

The most recognisable folding bike on the road, the Brompton is a design classic. The electric version does its very best to avoid ruining the original’s silhouette by mounting the battery below the handlebars, while introducing an intelligent motor with well-tuned power delivery to the front wheel hub.

All of that extra weight packed into the nose of this tiny bike makes handling a little flighty to begin with, but as with any new bike you’ll soon get a feel for how it rides. Once you do, the Brompton Electric is a joy. It’s not shy about handing over power on inclines, rocketing you up steep hills with next to no effort, and it’s buttery smooth at cruising speeds along flat cycle paths.

Buy now £2885.00, Pure Electric

Furo X

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSRDy_0ZOnzReN00

Best: For power

Weight: 15kg

Max range: 28 miles

Charging time: 4.5 hours

Frame: Carbon fibre

Motor: Bafang 500w

A lightweight folding model that doesn’t compromise on performance, the Furo X manages to squeeze a surprising amount of power out of a compact package. The 9-speed Shimano gear system is matched with five levels of pedaling assistance to choose from, giving plenty of scope for riders to find the right setup for their particular commute, whether that’s over steep hills, long flat cycle paths or through busy city traffic.

When fully folded up the Furo X isn’t as small as the Brompton, but remains compact and light enough to lug around on public transport or up and down escalators. The removable battery makes plugging it in at home straightforward, and the battery recharges in less than five hours.

Buy now £1799.00, Furosystems.com

Gtech ebike sport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Owcvx_0ZOnzReN00

Best: Under £1,000

Weight: 16.2kg

Charging time: 3 hours

Max range: 31 miles

Frame: Aluminium

Motor: Custom rear wheel 250w

The best electric bike for under £1,000 is the Gtech ebike sport. It’s missing many of the fancier features of more sophisticated electric bikes – disc brakes, for example – but doesn’t compromise on the build quality of its components or overall performance. The removable battery is disguised as a water bottle and lets you choose between two assistance levels: one for maximising range and the other for minimising your effort.

A clean, carbon-fibre belt drive and a simple, single-speed gear system makes for a super low-maintenance bike – we’ve clocked up at least a thousand miles with nothing more than a puncture to show for it – and the entire thing is light enough to be picked up or easily manhandled into office elevators or train carriages. It’s a reliable and affordable electric bike.

Buy now £995.00, Gtech.co.uk

The verdict: Electric bikes

For commuters looking to arrive at their destination feeling fresh, we recommend the Raleigh motus . It’s a practical all-rounder with helpful features and a best-in-class power system. For those who need something smaller, the foldable GoCycle GX is an exceptionally fun ride in a smart-looking package.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on sports and fitness gear, try the below links:

Need to carry your kit on your new cycle commute? Try our 10 best cycling bags for adventures (and trips to the shop)

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Electric Bicycle#Electric Scooters#Vanmoof Com#Gocycle Gx#Gocycle Com#Pureelectric Com#Furosystems Com#Gtech Co Uk Raleigh#Aluminium Motor#Cowboy Com Specialized#Custom Specialized
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Cars
News Break
Sports
Related
BicyclesPosted by
Cyclingnews

Can electric bikes get wet?

The more popular electric bikes become, the more people have questions about them. Like any bike, or new technology, there's a learning curve. One of the more obvious questions is, "can my electric bike get wet?" It's a question that makes a lot of sense. The first word in the...
Travellapl.org

21st Century Kids: Travel by Pedal Power

A bicycle might be one of the best inventions ever. They offer the rider transportation and provide hours of fun at the same time. Moreover, riding a bike is a universal experience for the majority of kids. No matter the setting, urban, rural or suburban, bike ridership is everywhere. President John F. Kennedy expressed, “Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of a bike ride.” Here is a small sampling of stories and nonfiction selections featuring bicycle use.
BicyclesGadget Review

How to Troubleshoot and Diagnose an Electric Bike Motor_

Troubleshooting and testing your electric bike motor should be your first step when you notice something amiss with your ride. Even if there is nothing wrong, running routine tests on your electric bike’s motor will keep it in premium shape for years to come and help you save money on costly repairs or having to buy a new electric bike. In this article, we’ll run down several steps you can take to test your e-bike motor.
Bicyclesmanofmany.com

RE:GEN Workout Bike Turns Your Sweat Sesh into Clean Electricity

It’s the stuff of cartoons and humorous television advertisements. The idea of using a stationary bike as a means of renewable energy has seemed a fantasy for most of us, but Energym has made that pipe dream a reality. The new RE:GEN is an indoor fitness bike that captures all your sweat and effort and turns it into clean electricity that you can use to charge electronic devices.
BicyclesGadget Review

How to Fix Broken Lights on Your Electric Bike_

Sometimes it’s cheaper and easier to just replace the entire light on your eBike. Your light’s wires can easily get knocked loose during normal riding. LED bulbs don’t usually burn out. Time to Complete: 20 minutes. Difficulty: Moderate. Tools Needed: Allen wrench, flat head screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, multimeter. Steps: 4.
Carssmartcitiesdive.com

Bird adds electric bikes to its fleet

Bird announced Wednesday it would introduce dockless electric bikes to select cities in North America and Europe later this year, expanding on its dockless scooter fleets. The company said its "Bird Bikes" will hit a top speed of around 15 miles per hour, and travel 56 miles on a single charge. The vehicles will also include geofencing technology to slow or stop the motor in designated areas, and an integrated cable lock for added security, which are similar features to its competitors.
BicyclesGadget Review

How to Check Your Electric Bike’s Battery Health_

To keep your high-end eBike in the best condition, you will need to know how to test the battery on an electric bicycle. Just like with phones, laptops, and any other battery-powered tech, the overall health of your electric battery can have a powerful impact on how the entire machine performs. Thankfully, performing that checkup is made much easier with the help of a multimeter.
Laconia, NHccenterdispatch.com

Rail bike tours offering pedaling adventure in Lakes Region

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — The Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad is offering a different way to see scenic New Hampshire: via four-person rail bikes. Groups of four can pedal the bikes along a rail line that dates back to the mid-1800s, with guided tours that start and end at the historic Laconia Railroad Station.
ElectronicsTree Hugger

The Home of Tomorrow Might Run on Pedal Power

In 2015 I wrote, with my usual prescience, about how the home of tomorrow will run on direct current. "Look around your house. what is running on alternating current as it comes out of your walls? Outside of your kitchen or laundry, you might have a vacuum cleaner or a hair dryer. Otherwise, everything you own — from your computer to your light bulbs to your sound system — is running on direct current. There is a wall-wart or a brick or a rectifier in the light bulb base that converts the AC to DC, wasting energy and money in the process."
BicyclesGadget Review

How To Get More Range Out Of Your Electric Bike_

Electric bikes can last anywhere from 15 to 100 miles on a single charge, depending on the make and model of the bike itself. In order to maximize the range of your eBike, we recommend lowering the pedal assist level and trying to avoid using the throttle mechanism. You should...
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Ruggedly Equipped Electric Bikes

The HPS Domestique Ekar eBike series is a lineup of ruggedly designed eco transportation options for riders looking for a way to get around in even the most demanding environments. The electric bikes weigh in at 8.5-kilograms to ensure they are as lightweight as possible and are equipped with a...
Bicyclescyclingweekly.com

How to find your next bike

Cyclists are quite good at giving the impression that one of our favourite hobbies is not actually riding bikes but spending hour after hour trawling the internet in search of bikes, clothing, and equipment. However, delving down this digital rabbit hole of price comparison and stock availability is nowhere near...
BicyclesThe Verge

Veloretti’s first electric bikes are automatic and gorgeous

It’s not very often that a notable new electric bike brand emerges from Amsterdam, the bicycling capital of the world. The last time was when VanMoof launched the Electrified S back in 2016. So it’s with particular interest that I’ve been following the launch of the Veloretti Ivy and Ace e-bikes that begin mass production today. And I’m not alone in my anticipation as their first electrics begin shipping to customers.
BicyclesGadget Review

How to Convert a Standard Bike Into an Electric Bicycle_

Electric bike conversion kits generally cost half as much as dedicated eBikes. These kits are relatively easy to install, though the process will vary depending on the kit and the bike. Conversion kits tend to be fully customizable and modular, so finding replacement parts is simplified. Modern electric bikes can...
Electronicsmomtastic.com

The Best Electric Ranges

In recent years, electric ranges have become a popular alternative to gas stoves. Electric ranges have built-in integrated heating systems to cook and bake, making them easier to operate, and they're relatively low-maintenance. When looking for the right electric range for your kitchen, consider factors such as versatility, longevity, and durability before making your purchase. We’ve reviewed a variety of electric ranges based on these factors and made a list of the best ones on the market today. Keep reading check out some of our favorites.
BicyclesGadget Review

How to Repair Your Electric Bike’s Throttle_

Throttle replacement is easy, even for beginners. Make sure you place the throttle in the correct position before securing it in place. Most third-party replacement throttles offer a universal fit. Time to Complete: 15 minutes. Difficulty: Easy. Tools Needed: Allen wrench, flat head screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver. Steps: 9. If you’re...
BicyclesPosted by
Cyclingnews

Best lightweight bike locks: Protect your pride and joy with these portable locks

Unfortunately, bike theft is a common problem across the globe. Whether you're at the cafe after a group ride or parking your commuter bike at work, ensuring that your bike is there upon your return is a problem facing almost every bike owner. The good news is that the best lightweight bike locks offer decent protection without a weight burden, making peace of mind portable, wherever your ride takes you.
Newton, MAWicked Local

Newton puts e-bike plans in motion with Park & Pedal program

Residents who are sick of struggling to find a parking space downtown after a tedious ride to work – or who just want a bit of exercise - now have a new transportation option offered by the city: e-bikes. The city partnered with Metro Mobility, which operates the Park &...