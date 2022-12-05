ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 best mascaras for every look: From waterproof to vegan-friendly formulas

By Sabine Wiesel
 4 days ago

If there’s one beauty product that’s seen a rise in a whole host of new launches recently, it’s mascara.

From the highly anticipated Mac stack mascara that claims to be endlessly buildable (£26, Lookfantastic.com ) to the social-media-hyped Maybelline lash sensational sky high (£11.99, Boots.com ), it seems like every make-up brand has a new innovative formula with a game-changing brush that promises to be better than the next.

Mascara is such a transformative beauty staple – even the most low-maintenance of us have one in our beauty kit. A good mascara will darken and define your eyelashes, but a great mascara will be eye-opening, making your peepers look bigger and brighter.

The problem with this is there’s no one-size-fits-all formula. Thick or thin, curly or straight, short or long – love or hate your lashes, they come in all shapes, sizes and colours. And when we all crave something different from a wand, the only way to find your perfect match is through trial and error.

With so many to choose from, we’ve done the mammoth task for you. We’ve wiggled our way through the latest launches and tested them against the bestselling formulations to bring you the best of best.

While our winning wands all provided a variety of looks and finishes, they also provided a flake-free, stay-in-place formula. No matter your lashes’ needs and wants, or your budget, we’re sure there’s a perfect pick for you here.

Fancy being an IndyBest collaborator? Use #IndyCommunity on social or email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk with reviews of products you love

The best mascaras for 2022 are:

  • Best for fanned-out lift and volume – Lancôme lash idôle mascara: £16.80, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best vegan formula – Pacifica vegan collagen fluffy mascara: £20, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best for customising – Mac stack mascara: £23.40, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for definition and separation – Victoria Beckham future lash mascara: £26, Victoriabeckhambeauty.com
  • Best for buildable volume – Guerlain mad eyes mascara: £31, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for daywear – Jones Road the mascara: £24, Jonesroadbeauty.com
  • Best for doing it all – Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk push up lashes mascara: £25, Charlottetilbury.com
  • Best for instant volume – Pat McGrath labs dark star mascara: £28, Selfridges.com
  • Best for lengthening – Benefit they're real! magnet extreme lengthening mascara: £19.60, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for intense drama – Nars climax dramatic volumising mascara: £23.50, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for a false-lash effect – Too Faced better than sex mascara: £20, Boots.com
  • Best for a no make-up, make-up look – Glossier lash slick mascara: £16, Glossier.com
  • Best for length and volume – Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: £11.99, Boots.com
  • Best lash conditioning – Lancôme le8 hypnôse mascara: £22.40, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best waterproof mascara – Benefit badgirl bang waterproof: £24.50, Johnlewis.com
  • Best staying power – Dior Diorshow pump ‘n’ volume: £26.35, Boots.com
  • Best budget mascara – Rimmel wonder volume thrill seeker mascara: £7.69, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best mascara for sensitive eyes – Eyeko limitless mascara: £19, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best for natural-looking volume – Chanel noir allure mascara: £37, Johnlewis.com
  • Best multi-masking mascara – L’Oréal Paris pro XXL lift mascara: £12.99, Boots.com

Lancôme lash idôle mascara

Pacifica vegan collagen fluffy mascara

Mac stack mascara

Victoria Beckham future lash mascara

Guerlain mad eyes mascara

Jones Road the mascara

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk push up lashes mascara

Pat McGrath labs dark star mascara

Benefit they're real! magnet extreme lengthening mascara

Nars climax dramatic volumising mascara

Too Faced better than sex mascara

Glossier lash slick mascara

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara

Lancôme le8 hypnôse mascara

Benefit badgirl bang waterproof

Dior Diorshow pump ‘n’ volume

Rimmel wonder volume thrill seeker mascara

Eyeko limitless mascara

Chanel noir allure mascara

L’Oréal Paris pro XXL lift mascara

Top tips for making the absolute most out of your mascara

  • To avoid dry clumps of mascara, keep your brush clean. The best way to do this is by submerging it in warm water for five minutes. Similarly, if you find a wand you love, clean it and save it
  • Do not pump your mascara – pumping adds more air to the tube, which causes it to dry out
  • If you want your lashes to have full-on drama, we’d advise applying a primer, which helps to really get your mascara working

The verdict: Mascaras

