Electronics

RS Recommends: These Wireless JBL Headphones Are Marked Down to Just $60

By RS Editors
 3 days ago

If you’re looking for a great pair of wireless headphones right now, you can’t go wrong with this pair from JBL . The JBL Club 700BT is one of the best pairs of wireless headphones in the storied audio maker’s portfolio, and they’re incredibly versatile, delivering well-rounded sound both in the studio and on the go.

But don’t take our word for it — the JBL Club headphones line is endorsed by pros, including DJ Armin Van Buuren , who was unveiled as a JBL ambassador last year.

Regularly $199.95, this JBL headphones deal has the Club 700BT marked down to just $59.95 — a 70% discount that will save you almost $140.

JBL Club 700BT Headphones
$59.99

JBL says its over-ear wireless headphones produce the company’s hi-res Pro Sound and “thumping, feel-it-in-your-toes bass.” The cans also include Ambient Aware and Talk Thru features, plus dual mics that make your calls crisp and clear. If you prefer a specific or neutral sound, you can adjust sound settings inside the JBL My Headphones app (iOS and Android) to customize preferences to your liking with the Personi-Fi feature.

The headphones support Bluetooth 5.0, which makes for easy pairing to your phone or laptop. Along with the comfortable seal formed by the cushy ear pads, the headphones work to deliver an immersive, well-balanced listening experience. And they’re even foldable for packing into their carrying pouch.

Battery life, meantime, is surprisingly robust: get 50 hours of battery life total without needing to charge them up again after every use.

These headphones allow you to activate your phone’s smart assistant by tapping on the left ear cup. You’ll also find the headphones’ 3.5mm audio output, which you can use to connect the headphones to your devices via a cable.

If you want a great sounding, customizable pair of headphones from a well-known company, these fit the bill. See full details here .

