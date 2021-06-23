Cancel
loanDepot (LDI) Declares Special Dividend of $200.0 Million and Announces Early Lock-Up Release

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. loanDepot, Inc. (the "Company," NYSE: "LDI," together with its subsidiaries, "loanDepot") today announced that it has declared a special cash dividend on its Class A common stock and Class D common stock. LD Holdings Group LLC ("LD Holdings"), a subsidiary of the Company, has declared a simultaneous special cash dividend on its units. The aggregate amount of the special dividend to be paid by the Company and distribution to be made by LD Holdings is $200.0 million, or $0.612 per share or $0.615 per unit, as applicable (the "Special Dividend"). The Special Dividend will be paid on May 18, 2021 to the Company's stockholders and LD Holdings' members of record as of the close of business on May 3, 2021.

www.streetinsider.com
