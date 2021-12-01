ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newest Fidelity Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: December 2021

 5 days ago
Headquartered in Boston, Fidelity has been around since 1946. Today, the company serves 32 million investors through 32.5 million brokerage accounts. Fidelity offers a range of investment products and financial advice to its clients. It gives clients straightforward pricing and no account fees or minimums for brokerage accounts .

There’s no Fidelity bonus available at the moment, but the firm gives customers other ways to save. The products on this list highlight some of the ways Fidelity can save you money. In most cases, you start seeing the savings as soon as you open an account. You don’t need Fidelity coupons to qualify.

Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature Card Cash Deposits: $50 and Up

With a Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature credit card, you earn unlimited 2% cash back on your purchases. No limits or categories apply, so you can earn points faster and boost your retirement savings. Deposit rewards in a qualifying Fidelity account, such as an individual retirement account, and watch the balance grow. Here are the details:

  • Cash value: $50 and up
  • Minimum spend to qualify: $2,500
  • Expiration date: N/A
  • How to get it: Open a Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature credit card account and use it to make purchases; earn $50 for every $2,500 you spend.
  • When you’ll get it: Not specified
  • Terms and conditions: Eligible accounts include the traditional IRA, Roth IRA , rollover IRA, SEP IRA, Fidelity Charitable Giving Account and Fidelity HSA, as well as Fidelity 529 plans and most nonretirement registrations. IRS restrictions apply for IRA and 529 college savings plan accounts.
  • Annual fee: None
  • Promotion page: Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature Card offer

The Fidelity Account: $0 Commission on Trades

Look no further than Fidelity’s brokerage account for a range of features with limited costs. As an account owner, you have access to research from more than 20 independent providers. You also have the option to trade during extended hours before and after the markets open and close. Here’s more:

  • Cash value: N/A
  • Minimum deposit to qualify: None
  • Expiration date: N/A
  • How to get it: Open The Fidelity Account online.
  • When you’ll get it: The $0 commission is available upon opening the account. You won’t pay a commission for trades.
  • Terms and conditions: The $0 commission applies to online U.S. equity trades, options and exchange-traded fund trades. Options have a $0.65 contract fee. Other fees apply for sell orders.
  • Monthly or annual fees: None
  • Promotion page: The Fidelity Account offer

Fidelity IRA: No Annual Fees

Fidelity offers several IRA options , including traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs and rollover IRAs. When you choose to manage the IRA on your own, you can avoid account fees and minimums, which can save you tens of thousands of dollars on your investment. Or pay an advisory fee and let Fidelity manage your accounts. Here are the details:

  • Cash value: N/A
  • Minimum deposit to qualify: None
  • Expiration date: None
  • How to get it: Open an IRA online or roll over an existing 401(k) or IRA .
  • When you’ll get it: For the life of the account
  • Terms and conditions: Some fees or costs may apply, such as commissions, interest rate changes and transaction expenses. IRAs are an investment vehicle and carry some degree of risk.
  • Annual fees: None
  • Promotion page: Fidelity IRA offer

Are Fidelity Promotions Usually Available?

Fidelity isn’t known for regularly offering cash sign-up bonuses for its accounts. That’s because the accounts are structured to save you money. Explore what else Fidelity has to offer and check back for updates on any further bonus offers.

Scoring some free cash through a bonus can be exciting, but it shouldn’t be the deciding factor when choosing an account. Instead, consider the bigger picture, and find a financial institution that offers the products and services that will help you reach your goals. Over time, you may be able to earn even more money than you’d get from a promotional offer.

Julia Gordon contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information on promotions is accurate as of Dec. 1, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by Fidelity. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Fidelity.

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Newest Fidelity Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: December 2021

ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

