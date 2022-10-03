ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Is a Billionaire! Find Out How the Former ‘KUWTK’ Star Makes Money

By Melissa Copelton
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

Considering Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous people in the world, it's no surprise her bank account comes with a lot of zeros. In fact, as of 2022, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has an estimated net worth of $1.8 billion, according to Forbes . So, how exactly does Kim make her money? Keep reading to learn more!

Kim Kardashian Was on KUWTK For More Than a Decade:

Although the popular E! series came to an end in 2021 after 20 seasons, Kim and the rest of her famous family made some serious bank in the last 14 years. Ultimately, it's unclear exactly how much each Kardashian-Jenner member was bringing home per episode. However, several outlets claim they split the profits evenly, amounting to about $930,000 each.

During a 2017 interview with Ellen DeGeneres , Kris Jenner , who was also an executive producer of the reality series, said, “Everybody gets paid pretty much equally, ’cause we all film a lot, and we all work hard, and we’ve created this show and this brand for the last decade ... everybody’s happy.”

Kim Kardashian Is the Richest Kar-Jenner, But What About Kylie?

Kim Kardashian Owns Several Businesses:

Ahem, Kim owns several successful businesses, to be clear. In 2017, the mother of four, who shares children North , Saint , Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West , launched KKW Beauty.

"It’s the first time I've moved away from having licensing deals and transitioned into being an owner," Kim told Forbes at the time.

In 2019, the California native launched her shapewear line, Skims. Nowadays, the brand is super successful and has even branched out into loungewear, pajamas, swimwear and accessories. Skims was valued at a whopping $1.6 billion in April 2021, but saw a sales jump of 90 percent in the months that followed. Bloomberg reported on January 27, 2022, that the company doubled its valuation to a massive $3.2 billion, following a new round of investor financing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6eEf_0ZNvOAVK00

However, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the original name of the company, Kimono. Many fans criticized the name for appropriating Japanese culture. “My intention wasn’t ever to offend anybody. Foolishly and ignorantly, we never thought that it would be a problem,” Kim explained during an episode of KUWTK .

“I just feel kind of dumb. Like, why didn’t we think about this?” she added. “It sucks that it’s so public and that everyone can see the mistakes of the brand as they’re live, but I’ve got to just calm down. Everything happens for a reason.”

Eventually, Kim landed on the perfect name! “I need a name that really does speak to me the way that Kimono did,” she mused. “Skims is easy, it works, it flows. I just know that this is the right thing to do.”

From Closet Organizer to Billionaire! Kim Kardashian's Transformation

In addition to Skims, the Kardashians star also makes money from her digital game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood , which launched in 2014, her revamped skincare line, SKKN, and her private equity firm, SKKY Partners, which launched in September 2022, to name a few.

Kim Kardashian Has Investments:

Like any business savvy A-lister, Kim has a solid investment portfolio. In 2018, Kanye actually gifted a bunch of stocks in major corporations.

“OK, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks. I’m like, ‘That’s so sweet, thanks!’” she revealed on Instagram at the time. “But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock."

Kim Kardashian Charged By SEC in Cryptocurrency Case

The reality star was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission with failure to disclose that she was paid $250,000 for a June 2021 Instagram post where she promoted the cryptocurrency EthereumMax. On October 3, 2022, it was revealed that Kim agreed to pay a $1.26 million fine to the SEC in addition to not promoting crypto assets for the following three years and would cooperate with an ongoing investigation.

