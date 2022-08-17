ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 best garden hammocks to relax and unwind in or take on an adventure

By Siobhan Grogan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLsoH_0ZNFh64y00

Don’t let life get you down. However stressed you feel, 10 minutes in a hammock somehow makes the world seem a lot better. Whether you’re on a tropical beach (we wish) or in your own back garden , these suspended swaying beds are ideal for reading , relaxing or simply nodding off on a sunny day.

But before buying, decide how you plan to hang the hammock. Traditional versions will need to be suspended between two strong, mature trees or fence posts, but you don’t need to miss out if you have a tree-free garden.

Instead, choose a hammock with its own stand for all-in-one relaxing. These can be quite large when assembled, so measure carefully before buying, to make sure you have room, especially if it’s a version big enough for two.

If you hope to take your hammock beyond the garden when camping or even use it for sleeping outdoors, look for one made from a cotton polyester mix, without wooden spreader bars at each end, so it will pack down easily into a bag. Other useful features include breathable material, so you won’t wake up sweaty, and even insect nets, to keep the bugs at bay. Now you just have to hope for sunshine.

How we tested

We assembled all these hammocks in our back garden then took it easy – for research purposes, of course. We weighed up style, ease of assembly and strength, plus whether the hammock could be left out in all weathers or if we needed to store it away when it rained. We tested ones without stands, between two trees, to check how quickly they could be hung, and packed them back down again to see if we were left with a messy mountain of material. Of course, every one was rated for its nap appeal, too.

The best hammocks for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Living & Home outdoor hammock: £89.99, OnBuy.com
  • Best for one person – Ikea Gårö/Hamnön hammock with stand: £100, Ikea.com
  • Best for the adventurous – UST SlothCloth bug hammock: £85, Woodtowater.co.uk
  • Best for sharing – VonHaus 2-person hammock with frame: £124.99, Vonhaus.com
  • Best for camping – Go Outdoors singlenest hammock: £44.97, Gooutdoors.co.uk
  • Best choice of colours – The Stripes Company hammock: £45, Thestripescompany.com
  • Best for sleeping – Decathlon two-person polycotton hammock Ultim-Comfort: £49.99, Decathlon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – JYSK Bergfink hammock off-white: £11.50, Jysk.co.uk
  • Best for leaving out in the garden – Urban hammock with stand: £204.99, Wayfair.co.uk

Living & Home outdoor hammock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKsNU_0ZNFh64y00

Ikea gårö/hamnön hammock with stand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrAkM_0ZNFh64y00

UST SlothCloth bug hammock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFGu0_0ZNFh64y00

VonHaus 2-person hammock with frame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYDVy_0ZNFh64y00

Go Outdoors singlenest hammock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zwJt6_0ZNFh64y00

The Stripes Company hammock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtSWY_0ZNFh64y00

Decathlon two-person polycotton hammock ultim comfort

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nBnI_0ZNFh64y00

JYSK bergfink hammock off-white

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5RpB_0ZNFh64y00

Dakota Fields urban hammock with stand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfBAl_0ZNFh64y00

The verdict: Garden hammocks

