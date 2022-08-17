9 best garden hammocks to relax and unwind in or take on an adventure

Don’t let life get you down. However stressed you feel, 10 minutes in a hammock somehow makes the world seem a lot better. Whether you’re on a tropical beach (we wish) or in your own back garden , these suspended swaying beds are ideal for reading , relaxing or simply nodding off on a sunny day.

But before buying, decide how you plan to hang the hammock. Traditional versions will need to be suspended between two strong, mature trees or fence posts, but you don’t need to miss out if you have a tree-free garden.

Instead, choose a hammock with its own stand for all-in-one relaxing. These can be quite large when assembled, so measure carefully before buying, to make sure you have room, especially if it’s a version big enough for two.

If you hope to take your hammock beyond the garden when camping or even use it for sleeping outdoors, look for one made from a cotton polyester mix, without wooden spreader bars at each end, so it will pack down easily into a bag. Other useful features include breathable material, so you won’t wake up sweaty, and even insect nets, to keep the bugs at bay. Now you just have to hope for sunshine.

How we tested

We assembled all these hammocks in our back garden then took it easy – for research purposes, of course. We weighed up style, ease of assembly and strength, plus whether the hammock could be left out in all weathers or if we needed to store it away when it rained. We tested ones without stands, between two trees, to check how quickly they could be hung, and packed them back down again to see if we were left with a messy mountain of material. Of course, every one was rated for its nap appeal, too.

The best hammocks for 2022 are:

Best overall – Living & Home outdoor hammock: £89.99, OnBuy.com

– Living & Home outdoor hammock: £89.99, OnBuy.com Best for one person – Ikea Gårö/Hamnön hammock with stand: £100, Ikea.com

– Ikea Gårö/Hamnön hammock with stand: £100, Ikea.com Best for the adventurous – UST SlothCloth bug hammock: £85, Woodtowater.co.uk

– UST SlothCloth bug hammock: £85, Woodtowater.co.uk Best for sharing – VonHaus 2-person hammock with frame: £124.99, Vonhaus.com

– VonHaus 2-person hammock with frame: £124.99, Vonhaus.com Best for camping – Go Outdoors singlenest hammock: £44.97, Gooutdoors.co.uk

– Go Outdoors singlenest hammock: £44.97, Gooutdoors.co.uk Best choice of colours – The Stripes Company hammock: £45, Thestripescompany.com

– The Stripes Company hammock: £45, Thestripescompany.com Best for sleeping – Decathlon two-person polycotton hammock Ultim-Comfort: £49.99, Decathlon.co.uk

– Decathlon two-person polycotton hammock Ultim-Comfort: £49.99, Decathlon.co.uk Best budget buy – JYSK Bergfink hammock off-white: £11.50, Jysk.co.uk

– JYSK Bergfink hammock off-white: £11.50, Jysk.co.uk Best for leaving out in the garden – Urban hammock with stand: £204.99, Wayfair.co.uk

Living & Home outdoor hammock

Ikea gårö/hamnön hammock with stand

UST SlothCloth bug hammock

VonHaus 2-person hammock with frame

Go Outdoors singlenest hammock

The Stripes Company hammock

Decathlon two-person polycotton hammock ultim comfort

JYSK bergfink hammock off-white

Dakota Fields urban hammock with stand

The verdict: Garden hammocks