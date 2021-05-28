newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

By Alex Lee
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7BOa_0ZMvw2Nq00

The PS5 has been out for over six months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.

The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain . Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with scalpers leading the charge.

Availability of the PS5 isn’t likely to improve until later in the year thanks to the global shortage in semiconductors due to increased demand for electronics. Some reports even suggest that the Suez Canal blockage could have contributed to even more delays to stock.

Follow live: PS5 restock UK – Latest updates from BT, Argos and Game

“The pace of the improvement in the supply chain will gather throughout the course of the year,” said Jim Ryan, Sony’s CEO, to The Financial Times . “By the time we get to the second half of [2021], you’re going to be seeing really decent numbers indeed.”

April was a terrible month for PS5 drops. Retailers have been working hard to source more, making May a far better month for restocks. So far, we’ve seen drops from Amazon, AO, Argos, Asda, BT and Game, with some releases lasting over an hour and others just minutes. Rumours suggest Very and John Lewis will follow suit.

Read more:

Several websites and Twitter accounts that track PS5 availability have their fingers on the pulse. In the months ahead, Sony expects the situation to improve, and hopefully shelves will start filling up nicely. We’ll also be updating this page regularly whenever we hear exactly when retailers will be stocking up once again.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

When will PS5 restock in the UK?

Where to buy PS5 in the UK

Every retailer had seemingly been impacted by the shipment delays last month, as it was a pretty dry April for PS5 restocks across the board.

Twitter tipsters are suggesting that during May we’ll see a double drop of PS5 consoles at most retailers to cover last month and this month. Each shop has a different schedule for when they will drop the PS5 on their websites, and below we’ve rounded up all the major ones, along with the best ways to get a console when they do end up arriving.

Very – The PS5 was last in stock at Very on 26 May. Lots of people complained about not getting through the queue to buy the console. The PS5 disc edition costs £449.99 ( Very.co.uk ), while the PS5 digital edition is cheaper at £349.99 ( Very.co.uk ).

Game – Stock became available on 26 May at around 11am, selling out within four hours – one of the longest drops since the console was first released. There was a rumoured 20,000 consoles up for grabs. In case you missed out, Game usually puts new items up on its website between 9am and 11am. Bundles included a PS5 disc edition with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense control (£594.96, Game.co.uk ) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk ). The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk ). The most expensive disc bundle comes with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk ). Another drop is rumoured to land between 1 and 3 June.

Amazon – Amazon had a phantom restock on 28 May – none were available to buy until the retailer took them down. The last actual restock was on 19 May when it released 10,000 consoles. Amazon is the most reliable site in terms of its ability to handle large numbers of people, so we shouldn’t have any Argos-like crashing snafus. A huge Amazon drop is rumoured to land during the second week of June.

Asda – Stock dropped at 8:30am on 25 May and lasted just 20 minutes. For future reference, if you’re having issues, add it to your wish list and then add it to your basket. They don’t make things easy, do they?

Argos – Stock became available at Argos on 10 May at around 3am but it sold out within a few hours. You are still able to add the console to your trolley but when you try to checkout, you won’t find any in stock at any store – near or far. The next drop is rumoured to take place on 28 June. If you struggle to get onto the website, the iOS and Android apps are known to perform better.

Smyths Toys – Smyths had a drop in early May and all stock sold out within an hour. The disc PS5 has been pushed back to June, with rumours suggesting it could drop between 3 June and 5 June.

AO – AO had an unexpected drop on 19 May, alongside Amazon, but the consoles were all sadly snapped up within the hour.

Currys PC World – Currys PC World has stock available but only via the PS5 VIP priority pass lottery. If selected, you will have 72 hours to buy the console using a unique code. Codes were sent out on 26 May and will expire on 29 May. Check your inbox and junk folder.

John Lewis & Partners – Rumour has it that John Lewis will get another batch of consoles between 8 and 11 of June. The retailer had a tiny drop on 18 May and stock sold out instantly. More could arrive, however.

BT.com – Stock now appears to be live on BT, with priority access for code users. The BT shop sent out codes via email on 25 May to those who had registered their interest. These emails contain a code which will take you directly to the order page, where you can buy a PS5. This is why it’s important to register your interest at every retailers so you’re on top of drops.

You can queue if you don’t have a code, but you’ll simply be taken to the PS5 landing page where you can register your interest. The drop has come earlier than we expected. The restock was due to happen next week.

How much is the PS5?

The PS5 disc edition costs £449.99, while the PS5 digital edition is cheaper at £349.99. The standard PS5 is the exact same price as the new Xbox series x – conveniently also out of stock in most retailers. But the Xbox series s (the all-digital edition of the Xbox series x) is cheaper than the PS5 digital edition, costing just £249. If you want more information on the differences, you can read our comparison of the Xbox series X and PS5 .

Bundles are expected to arrive soon, with Game having revealed that a range will drop on 27 May. You can pre-order a PS5 bundle with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sony’s pulse 3D wireless headphones for £606.96. Mysteriously, these have now disappeared.

When was the PS5 released?

The PS5 was released on 19 November in the UK and sold out instantly. Some of the people who pre-ordered the console on Amazon found themselves greeted with not a shiny new PS5, but a bag of grain, a grill or some cat food instead . Despite being out for more than six months now, the PS5 is still extremely difficult to find.

Can you play PS4 games on the PS5 and is the PS5 backwards compatible?

Yes! The overwhelming majority of PS4 games are playable on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation store on your PS4 and have them play on the PS5. If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into the PS5 and play them that way. Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the PS5, you won’t be able to play your PS4 discs on it.

Best PS5 accessories

Whether you’re still waiting for your chance to get your hands on a PS5, or you managed to get one in a recent drop, we’ve tested and reviewed everything from the best wireless gaming headsets to the best gaming keyboards . We’ve rounded up a few of our favourites below.

Best wireless gaming headset: Razer blackshark V2 pro: £177.97, LaptopsDirect.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ewT3c_0ZMvw2Nq00

Thanks to Razer’s offering, you don’t have to spend £300+ on a wireless gaming headset to get excellent in-game sound. Aimed at esports players, the headset offers superb directional audio and a superbly clear microphone ensuring your team communication is completely unimpeded.

It comes with impressive built-in noise cancellation, leaving you to concentrate on the in-game audio, and its memory foam cushions are gentle on delicate ears. While it’s plug and play with both PS4/5 and Nintendo Switch (docked), the headphones really come to life on PC with THX spatial audio where virtual surround gives you a good idea of where your enemies are lurking in supported games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Doom Eternal.

There’s not too many THX-supported games, and the feature isn’t present on console, but the audio quality is still good and the comfort is there, so this remains an excellent mid-range headset for those who play multiplayer on PC and PS4.

Buy now

Best gaming headset under £100: Razer Blackshark V2 + USB soundcard: £99.99, Razer.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ijk80_0ZMvw2Nq00

Fans of the original Blackshark headset, released by Razer in 2012, should get excited about the remastered V2, which was released just last month. The V2 takes everything its predecessor mastered – amazing audio, superior mic clarity, supreme sound isolation, premium comfort – and enhances it, truly making this the gamer’s gaming headset.

For the audiophiles, the V2 offers a huge depth of customisation, from the 50mm drivers that allow individual tuning for highs, mids and lows to the soundcard and advanced mic controls that finetune the pick-up area and eliminate background noise so that you can deliver your burns loud and clear.

But the real USP is undoubtedly the superior features that come with Razer’s partnership with THX – the movie-standard audio company of George Lucas fame. Not only does this deliver a lifelike and realistic 360 degrees of sound, but you are able to create “profiles” for your favourite games. You can adjust the settings to your liking, down to the finest detail, to ensure you are able to pinpoint and track your enemies – allowing you to turn up softer sounds without overpowering the louder ones, like picking up footsteps during a chaotic firefight – while the surround sound ensures you won’t lose any of the immersive environment sounds. In layman's terms, you hear sounds exactly where you’d expect to hear them.

That’s not to say this isn’t a great headset whether you’re on your 14th hour of Apex (which they truly are built for), roaming a vast RPG or simply listening to music or watching a video – the audio quality is top-notch. And if that doesn’t sell it to you, the lightweight design (the whole thing comes in at just 240g) and memory foam cushions suit both professional esports players who play for long periods of time as well as on-the-go audiophiles.

The V2 is the brother of the V2 X (£62.90, Razer.com ), which, with much of the same features bar the soundcard and THX spatial audio, is two-thirds of the price, making for a great entry-level headset.

Buy now

For more on the PS5, why not check out our review of the PS5 , or our round-up of the best game consoles of 2021 ?

The Independent

The Independent

134K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Store#Pre Order#Consoles#Sony Ps4#Gaming#Console Gamers#Console Games#The Financial Times#Asda#Bt And Game#Twitter#John Lewis Partners#Smyths Toys#Tesco#Usp#Ao#Ps5 Restock Uk#Ps5 Launch#Best Ps5 Accessories#Ps5 Availability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Custom PS5 Mod Lets You See Inside the Console

While PlayStation owners wait for Sony to offer customizable options for the PlayStation 5, people have taken it upon themselves to create mods and other personalizations. Much of those mods have dealt with the consoles’ faceplates seeing how they can easily be popped off, a feature which many assume will lead to unique faceplates being sold in the future. One of the newest mods that takes advantage of this feature comes from Studio FR where the faceplates are altered to give us a view inside the newly lit up console.
Video GamesTom's Guide

PS5 and PS4 games could get cheaper — here’s why

Digital PS5 and PS4 games could end up being cheaper if a lawsuit aimed at Sony and the PlayStation Store is successful. The antitrust lawsuit was filed with a court for the Northern District of California by a group of consumers and claims that Sony Interactive Entertainment is creating a monopoly by restricting the sale of digital download game codes by third-party retailers. Since 2019, PS4 and PS5 games have only been available to buy digitally through the PlayStation Store, meaning Sony can charge what it likes for digital PlayStation games, the lawsuit cites.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

PS5 restock UK– live: Game PS5 consoles out of stock, with Very drop rumoured to follow

Update: Game PS5 consoles have now sold out, but other drops are expected this week. Read on for more information.The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, the situation doesn’t seem to be getting much better. It’s become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers,...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Amazon and John Lewis are battling it out for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals this weekend

We've spotted an impressive roster of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals this weekend, with big price cuts, additional discounts on accessories, and an excellent three year guarantee included with these premium devices. You'll be choosing between Amazon and John Lewis here, though, with the former offering slightly lower prices, but the latter including extra savings on keyboard cases and that three year warranty to sweeten the deal as well.
Video GamesTom's Guide

PS5 restock nightmare may end soon as Sony is 'ramping up' production

After previously telling investors that the current PS5 restock situation likely wouldn’t improve until 2022, Sony is now muddying the waters by claiming that it hopes to ease the current PS5 stock shortage in the second half of 2021. Head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, told Wired: “We’re working...
Video Gamesdividendwealth.co.uk

Sony will sell the PlayStation 5 in the Netherlands

Sony will expand its own sales of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and jewelry to Europe later this year. The Netherlands was one of the first countries to sell Sony itself, along with Belgium, Germany, France, Ireland, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom. This was reported by PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan A presentation PlayStation’s performance over the past fiscal year.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Battlefield 6 is also coming to last-gen Xbox One, PS4 consoles

The next Battlefield game is headed to previous-generation Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, Electronic Arts has confirmed. The project, which Electronic Arts has repeatedly pitched as a "next-gen" experience, will push forward "physics, artificial intelligence, and the immersive nature of the game." Battlefield 6 is scheduled for a full...
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Plus Has an Extra Free Game for Some PS4 Users

For May 2021, PlayStation Plus has an extra free game for some PS4 users. For the month of May, PlayStation Plus is offering the following free games: Wreckfest, Stranded Deep, and Battlefield V. Of these three games, two of them are PS4 games: Stranded Deep and Battlefield V. The other, Wreckfest, is available on PS4, but the free version of the game being given away is the PS5 version, which hasn't even released yet and won't be available to the wider public when May's PlayStation Plus free games go live on May 4. As reported yesterday, PlayStation players are divided by the lineup of games. That said, if you're in Spain, this isn't the complete lineup.
Video Gamesbitcoinist.com

Is Sony Preparing For Betting With Bitcoin On PlayStation?

Sony Interactive Entertainment has published a patent that has been released this month that could potentially pave the way for PlayStation users to bet on competitive esports events with bitcoin. Let’s take a look at the patent and what it all means. Sony’s Patent. The firm’s patent is titled “E-sports...
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Sony CEO apologises for PS5 nightmare as consoles set to restock this week

Sony’s CEO has apologised over the slow rate Playstation 5 production, but more are on the way, following reports that more are coming to Target this week.The fifth generation of the gaming console has been incredibly popular since its launch in November, when 7.8 million people managed to get their hands on one.Speaking to Wired, Jim Ryan, the chief executive officer of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said that production was about to start “ramping up”.Mr Ryan told the tech magazine: “We see production ramping up over the summer and certainly into the second half of the year, and we would hope...
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

All The Video Games And DLC On Sale During The PlayStation Extended Play Promotion

Sony is running a pretty massive sale on the PlayStation Store from today until two weeks from now. The sale includes a bunch of different games, DLC packs, Battle Passes, digital currency and so on and so forth including games like Destiny 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Devil May Cry 5, Nioh and, of course, Goat Simulator plus many, many more. There are also DragonBall FighterZ fighters, Persona 5 character packs and a whole bunch of odds and ends for Farming Simulator.